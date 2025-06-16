DS No.8 review: If it’s good enough for President Macron...

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year marks the 70th anniversary of DS, the French premium car brand spun-off from Citroen in 2014. DS has been teetering on the edge of “why bother?” since then, with a range of cars a long way off challenging the German premium establishment.

The DS No.8 (note the use of a Chanel-like numbering system for the cars from this model) is the car to change all that. DS has three pillars that mark its cars out as different: French elegance, absolute comfort and dynamic serenity. We’re not really sure what that last one means, but it’s certainly got bags of unique French style and is impressively comfortable – something you can’t always say about the No.8’s German rivals.

Talking of which, DS says the No.8 offers the space and size of an Audi Q6 for the price of an Audi Q4. It’s not wrong, and we’d take the DS over either of the Audis.

We’ll leave you to decide whether you like the look of the No.8 or not. Its lines are a bit fussy for our taste, but you can’t argue with the fact that it’s different. It’s a similar story inside with so much going on. Some of the bits look too shiny and too plasticky.

But there’s so much to like that you can forgive it. The ride is plush without being bouncy and the car handles tidily, without wanting to beat a BMW.

It’s quiet, too, with comfy seats and a decent view out. But it’s the range of the Long Range models that will impress you most. The long range DS No.8 will go for up to 466 miles, or over 300 miles on a continuous motorway run.

This is the DS model that the company has been promising since it went solo in 2014, and it’s a real rival for the premium car establishment.

How we tested

We were among the first to drive the DS No.8 on the Swiss/French border on the international test drive. We drove it around towns, in the countryside, through twisty switchbacks and on the motorway. We checked on space, quality, tech and efficiency.

DS No.8: From £50,790, DSAutomobiles.co.uk

open image in gallery DS says the long range car can do up to 565 miles at low speeds ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Long range, impressive refinement, comfortable ride

Long range, impressive refinement, comfortable ride Cons: Styling – inside and out – is a bit fussy, some plasticky bits inside

DS No.8 specs

Price range: £50,790 to £63,290

£50,790 to £63,290 Battery size : 74 and 97kWh

: 74 and 97kWh Maximum claimed range : 466 miles

: 466 miles Miles per kWh : 3.8

: 3.8 Maximum charging rate: 160kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The DS No.8 makes use of the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, also used by the Peugeot 3008, new Citroen C5 Aircross and the Vauxhall Grandland. That means you get the same battery offerings, although the car itself has a very different flavour.

The entry-level front-wheel drive car comes with a 74kWh battery that still claims a reasonable maximum range of 341 miles. The star of the show is the front-drive Long Range model with its 97kWh battery and claimed maximum range of 466 miles. DS says it’ll even do up to 565 miles if it stays around town (taxi, anyone?). And if you’re running on the motorway at French speeds (which at just over 80mph is a bit too much for the UK) you can still cover 310 miles between loo stops.

There’s also an all-wheel drive model with the 97kWh battery that will apparently go for a maximum of 427 miles. That car gets the most power, too, meaning a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds. Both front-wheel drive cars cover that same sprint in 7.7 seconds, with the 97kWh car getting more power to compensate for the bigger, heavier battery.

open image in gallery The16in infotainment unit is the same as you’ll find in a 3008 and Grandland ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

Charging can be reasonably fast, too, if you can find a fast charger. Speeds up to 160kW are possible, adding 124 miles of range in 10 minutes and providing a 20 to 80 per cent charge in 27 minutes – as everyone else seems to be able to do these days.

The secret to the No.8’s efficiency is its super-slippery shape with a drag-coefficient of just 0.24. That’s a hugely impressive figure, especially as the car isn’t exactly tear-shaped. The flat front features slim headlights plus an illuminated grille and DS badge, which actually looks much better than it sounds.

It’s the clever aerodynamics that flow the air around and under the car that really help, though, with some clever little design details, even though we wonder how the multiple lines all over and around the car will age over time. It’s a bit of French flair, we’re told. It may work well with luggage, but we’re not so sure on a car.

What we are sure about is the way the car drives. It’s seriously comfortable, especially the top-spec car with its Active Scan Suspension that reads the road ahead and adjusts the suspension when it sees a bump or pothole. Not that you need the top-spec car for a comfy ride. We were hugely impressed by the No.8’s ride quality, while the steering, grip and body control were impressive enough.

There are five driving modes, but we’d just leave the car in comfort. This isn’t a sports car, nor is it meant to be. But it’s enjoyable because it’s so comfortable, not because you can throw it around corners at silly speeds. There are three levels of braking regeneration to choose from, plus a one-pedal drive mode, which we’d leave on, too.

open image in gallery That X-shaped steering wheel will divide opinion ( The Independent )

Interior, practicality and boot space

As with the outside, there’s a very French flavour to the DS No.8’s cabin. Inside and out, we find it a bit fussy with so many different surfaces, details and lines – especially the pointless starburst on the centre console.

Yes, it’s different, and by and large the quality is pretty good. There are a few cheaper plastics in some places that you can forgive, but also in areas where you can’t – the gold elements around the air vents, for example. There are also aluminium ‘light blades’ on the doors housing the speakers (more on those in a bit) that are used to pull the doors shut. Once again, it’s not the perfect solution and doesn’t feel as nice as aluminium should.

The X-shaped steering wheel certainly looks unique, but we kept finding ourselves fiddling with the slightly annoying metallic bits at the top of the X where they join the rim.

While we’re moaning, there’s only one cup holder on top of the centre console, hidden behind a nicely trimmed lid that gets in the way a bit when you use the gear selector. Two other cup holders are annoyingly positioned under the centre console.

open image in gallery The DS No.8 is reasonably priced, with a starting price just above £50,000 ( DS )

Otherwise the quality of the seats and other trimming around the dash and the doors looks and feels first class, while there are a selection of different trims and colours to choose from, too. Whether you go for Pallas or posher Etoile trim levels, they both come reasonably well-equipped, although you’ll have to pay extra for the lovely panoramic sunroof.

You won’t complain about space inside – there’s plenty of head and legroom whether you’re in the front or back, while the 620 litre boot is long and a bit narrow with storage under the floor.

The view out is generally good, but this is another car – like the Peugeot 3008 – that may well have owners complaining about visibility out of the back due to the lack of a rear wiper. It may well improve efficiency, but it doesn’t improve visibility on a cold and wet day.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The DS No.8 competes on tech with its posh rivals, not least with the twin digital screens for driver display and infotainment, the latter being a wide 16in unit and the same as you’ll find in a 3008 and Grandland. As in those cars, Apple CarPlay doesn’t go full width but sits awkwardly in the middle.

There’s ‘Hey Iris’ voice control (we’re not sure why it’s Iris, either) with ChatGPT integrated, while the LED pixel headlights cleverly dim areas in front when not only do you risk blinding other drivers, but also where you might get dazzled by road sign reflections.

open image in gallery The aluminium “light blade” door handles house the some of the DS No.8’s 14 speakers ( The Independent )

All the DS gadgets get a fancy DS name, like DS Drive Assist (level two autonomous driving) and DS Luminascreen for the fancy illuminated grille. There’s even a DS Neck Warmer that feeds warm air through the back of the front seats to the driver and passenger. On warmer days there’s even ventilation for the rear seats, as well as those at the front.

Remember those speakers we mentioned? They’re hidden behind those aluminium light blades/door handles on the front doors. There are 14 speakers in total as part of an optional Electra 3D by Focal sound system, but it didn’t take us long to realise that the sound quality isn’t as premium as it should be – no doubt partly down to the lack of a decent aperture to get the sound through on those light blades.

Prices and running costs

It seems DS is being reasonable about prices, with a starting price just above £50,000 for the standard (but still impressive) range car, going up to over £63,000 for the bells and whistles, all-wheel drive long range car.

open image in gallery The DS No.8 features level two autonomous driving, which it calls DS Drive Assist ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

There are still a number of expensive options like £800 for the panoramic roof or £500 for the duotone paintwork with a black bonnet and roof. Thinking like a fashion brand, there will also be highly specified special editions for ‘seasons’, with the first set to be a luxury Jules Verne version.

What’s equally impressive as the list price is the efficiency, which will keep power consumption reasonably low. That’s thanks in no small part to the car’s impressive aerodynamics. And as a special treat to DS owners, the brand’s Only You programme promises special, exclusive French-based treats.

DS No.8 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Charging speeds of up to 160kW can be achieved, adding approximately 124 miles of range in just 10 minutes and allowing for a 20 to 80 percent charge within 27 minutes.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

DS offers reasonable prices, starting just above £50,000 for the standard model and exceeding £63,000 for the fully-equipped all-wheel drive long range version.

What’s the battery and main warranty like?

DS lags behind its sister brands Citroen and Peugeot who offer eight-year warranties with just three year’s cover for the DS. The DS battery is covered for eight years, though.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: DS No.8

The DS No.8 is one of the best electric cars Stellantis has made – and it’s making quite a few these days.