The Skoda Elroq vRS is the brand’s fastest ever production car, taking the otherwise sensible Elroq compact SUV and pumping it full of Skoda’s RS performance DNA.

The latest Skoda to get the RS treatment – following the similarly fast Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe – the Elroq vRS boasts a potent 335bhp dual-motor and an all-wheel-drive setup capable of 0-62mph in just 5.4 seconds. That’s not table-topping performance in 2025, but it’s certainly quick.

As well as the souped-up innards, you get some distinctive vRS styling cues. The design stands out with a lowered chassis, more aggressive bumpers and glossy black accents throughout. Inside, the premium tweaks continue with “suedia” upholstery (that’s Skoda-speak for fake suede), a 12-speaker Canton audio system and advanced tech like the augmented reality head-up display.

While the new flagship offers impressive 185kW fast charging and a decent 339 mile range – down from 360 miles for the standard Elroq – the lowered sports chassis and optional larger 21in wheels exchange a fair amount of ride comfort for a sportier and more dynamic driving experience.

What’s surprising is how much it can drive like a basic Elroq when the sportier settings are disabled. The Skoda Elroq vRS feels like a two-for-one – practical on the long journeys, and as spicy as you want it to be on the B-roads.

How we tested

I drove the Skoda Elroq vRS around its homeland of Czechia, taking in a mix of winding, unmarked country roads, dense urban streets and motorway stretches. Attention focused on the performance improvements, the dynamic chassis control and sharpened handling of the Elroq vRS, as well as the practical features carried over from the standard Elroq on which the car is based.

Skoda Elroq vRS: From £46,560, Skoda.co.uk

open image in gallery The Elroq vRS uses a 84kWh battery pack with a 339 mile range ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Exciting performance, sharp RS styling, impressive charging speed, still practical

Exciting performance, sharp RS styling, impressive charging speed, still practical Cons: Firmer ride, premium price

Skoda Elroq vRS specs

Price range: From £46,560

From £46,560 Battery size: 84kWh

84kWh Maximum claimed range: 339 miles

339 miles Miles per kWh: 3.5-3.7

3.5-3.7 Maximum charging rate: 185kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Elroq vRS is equipped with Skoda's largest 84kWh battery pack, powering a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that churns out a combined 336bhp and 679Nm of torque. This translates to a rapid 0-62mph time of just 5.4 seconds, making it Skoda's quickest production car yet.

The impact of the sportier dynamics on range is significant versus the more conservative Elroq, but it’s hardly ruinous: the Elroq vRS still claims an impressive 339 miles on a single charge, beating out plenty of more sensible EVs. A fast charging speed of 185kW enables a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 26 minutes.

In the standard driving mode, you might not even notice the improvements over the basic Elroq. The Elroq vRS is a soft and comfortable car by default, with the spongy brakes, soft suspension and numb steering of your average family SUV. Switch to sport mode and it’s like you’ve swapped cars – throttle response is instantly more dynamic, steering becomes more direct, the DCC suspension firms up and the braking becomes more responsive.

Noise insulation isn’t great – there’s a fair amount of wind noise in the cabin once you hit 80mph – but at slower speeds the improved handling, stiffened chassis and dedicated traction mode make cornering raucously fun. It’s the reason you’d choose a Skoda RS after all, and the Elroq vRS delivers.

open image in gallery The vRS edition gets glossy black accents across the bumper, Skoda lettering and wing mirrors ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

Interior, practicality and boot space

Inside, the Skoda Elroq RS receives a sporty makeover to suit its new performance credentials. The dashboard is a mix of your typical plastic moulding with a smart flourish of faux-suede microfibre upholstery that looks and feels great. The car’s paint is visible along the trim of the door’s interior frame too, reminding you of the colour you chose – the star of the line-up is a particularly lurid shade of acid green.

That same acid green stitching runs along the dashboard and heated sports seats, complemented by some fake-but-fine carbon-fibre trim and stainless-steel pedal covers. The sports steering wheel is wrapped in perforated leather with matching stitching and a vRS badge.

Despite the car’s stated performance focus, there’s decent practicality when it comes to luggage. The Elroq RS offers the same interior room as the standard Elroq, with 470 litres of boot space expanding to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded. The cabin is just as spacious too, with decent leg and headroom in the back seats for passengers.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

A propped-up, tablet-style 13in touchscreen infotainment system forms the rather plain centrepiece of the dashboard, featuring RS-specific graphics and Skoda's simple but straightforward user interface. A long row of physical buttons beneath the display let you access the most vital car controls, like climate control, driving modes and demisters. The overall vibe is sturdy, if a little basic for the priciest Elroq you can buy.

open image in gallery The interior sports a few flourishes, but the floating infotainment tablet and simple lines feel basic overall ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

The augmented reality head-up display projects speed limits, speed and navigation information into your line of sight – it’s one of the better HUDs I’ve tested, with convincing depth and an undistracting layout that’s easy to parse at a glance. Cruise control gets its own stalk by the steering wheel, and the driving assists are refreshingly unobtrusive – speed limit warnings come in the form of friendly flashes rather than harassing alarms.

The 12-speaker Canton audio system provides premium sound. Connectivity includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the remote app lets you control pre-conditioning and self-parking features.

Prices and running costs

The top-spec Elroq starts at £46,560, with order books open now and deliveries starting in the summer. This positions it as a premium, mid-range SUV within the competitive compact electric SUV market.

The claimed efficiency and strong range should keep pence-per-mile figures competitive for its performance class. Access to public charging is facilitated by Skoda's Powerpass service, though UK buyers should note that the top-tier tariff currently offers less value due to the lack of a selected partner network in the UK, a potential downside for those relying on the public charging infrastructure.

open image in gallery Skoda’s monthly Powerpass subscription guarantees charging prices at certain UK chargers ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

Skoda Elroq vRS rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

With its 185kW DC fast charging capability, the Elroq RS can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in about 26 minutes on a compatible charger.

How much does it cost, and is it worth it?

At £46,560, the Skoda Elroq vRS is a premium offering, but for the cost you’re getting the same Skoda practicality of the standard Elroq, plus advanced EV performance and RS heritage.

What should I look out for before buying one?

The optional and exclusive 21in wheels and sports suspension may result in a firmer ride on UK roads. Also, take a look at the current Skoda Powerpass UK tariff benefits, as the top tier may offer less value without a partner network.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Skoda Elroq vRS

The hot version of the Elroq can behave itself when it needs to, with calm handling and unobnoxious styling that can sometimes make it hard to differentiate from the standard Elroq. Turn off the guardrails, however, and the Elroq vRS delivers thrilling electric pace and tight, responsive controls, all without compromising the practicality of Skoda’s everyday SUV.