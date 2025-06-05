Retired Nissan Leaf batteries are ending up somewhere weird

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ever wondered where Nissan Leaf batteries go when nobody wants them any more? We didn’t think so, but it turns out an Italian airport has the answer.

Nissan is partnering with Aeroporti di Roma’s Fiumicino Airport, Italy’s largest transport hub, to give retired Nissan Leaf batteries a new purpose in life. The batteries will form part of the airport’s new battery energy storage system in an ambitious net zero project to provide clean, reliable power to terminals by 2030.

Nissan’s reconditioned Leaf batteries will provide 2.1MWh of capacity to the 10MWh battery system. Coupled with 55,000 solar panels, the setup is due to generate 31GWh of electricity to the airport every year.

As well as helping to keep the departure boards lit, Nissan says the initiative demonstrates the potential for ‘end of life’ EV technology to be recycled in innovative new ways. Recycling electric vehicle batteries is notoriously difficult, and driven mostly by the demand for the rare metals – like lithium, nickel and cobalt – that go into their construction.

Nissan supplied a total of 84 used 30kWh and 40kWh batteries to the airport’s battery energy storage system, sourced from high-mileage Leaf EVs and warranty returns. Each battery has been refurbished and requalified to ensure their safety and performance, and Nissan predicts they’ll be operational for 6-7 years with daily use.

open image in gallery The battery energy storage system at Rome Fiumicino Airport ( Nissan )

Soufiane El Khomri, energy director at Nissan, says, “This project not only demonstrates the long-term viability of repurposed EV batteries in demanding environments, but underscores Nissan’s commitment to sustainable end-of-life battery management.

“Our team is involved in the technical integration of second-life batteries into the [energy storage system], the simulation of battery lifespan, and providing warranties for their performance in the new system. Just as importantly, once the batteries reach the end of their useful life on this project, we take full responsibility for their recycling.”

This isn’t the first collaboration between Nissan and European energy providers. A similar battery storage project is already in operation in Melilla, Spain, where electric vehicle batteries are used as a critical backup for a power plant. A mix of new and old Nissan batteries also help power the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, the home of Ajax.

“We are turning potential waste into valuable energy assets,” El Khomri added. “Our re-use strategy not only supports large-scale industrial projects such as Aeroporti di Roma’s Fiumicino Airport, but also shows potential for use in the home such as backup during power cuts.”

“As we continue to scale battery reuse and recycling, we are advancing our broader mission toward a cleaner, more energy-efficient future.”