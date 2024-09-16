SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The rear-wheel drive MG4 is available in two trim levels called SE and Trophy. SE comes in Standard and Long Range with a driving distance of 218 and 281 miles respectively. The MG4 Trophy is offered in Long Range with 270 miles between charges or Extended Range offering 323 miles.

The car is certainly an attention-grabber with dynamic, muscular styling and, unlike some other electrified MGs that were modified from standard petrol cars, the MG4 was designed from the off to be an EV.

There’s a lot of onboard tech to get stuck into, but if you put a foot (or wheel) wrong, there’ll be exceptionally loud warning sounds fired at you. That is a trait on all Chinese models.

We opted for the MG4 Trophy with the Long Range battery for our test drive and it performed beyond our expectations. The fact that the MG4 has been compared to the VW ID.3 is credit to the Chinese manufacturer, but the MG is far cheaper with prices starting from £26,995. In our opinion, it’s more fun to drive than its German rival.

How we tested

The MG4 was ultimate proof that EV pricing could be controlled while still delivering the goods. We loved every minute behind the wheel, especially on the faster country lanes through mid-Wales.

MG4 Trophy Long Range: From £26,995, MG.co.uk

The MG4 Trophy Long Range is a great value electric car that’s sure to impress. ( MG )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Value for money, dynamic to drive, stylish good looks

Value for money, dynamic to drive, stylish good looks Cons: Limited rearview visibility, too many loud warning sounds, infotainment system is too fiddly

Limited rearview visibility, too many loud warning sounds, infotainment system is too fiddly Price range: £26,995 to £36,495

£26,995 to £36,495 Battery size: 64kWh

64kWh Maximum claimed range: 270 miles

270 miles Miles per kWh: 4.2

4.2 Maximum charging rate: 150kW

150kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.64

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The MG4 Trophy Long, as tested, features a 64kWh battery and has 303PS of power along with 250Nm of torque. That results in some sharp performance figures with a 0-60mph sprint time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 100mph. The acceleration through the single-speed transmission is beautifully responsive at the slightest throttle pressure and the car is nicely balanced when pushed on through sharp bends. The MG4 has a 50:50 weight distribution resulting in a planted, confident performance.

It can sit comfortably at 70mph on motorways, although the level of road and tyre noise becomes more noticeable. Then it is agile and easy to manoeuvre in busier towns with Normal and High levels of regenerative braking, but no single-pedal driving option. There are also drive modes called Sport, Normal, EV and Off-Road to alter the characteristics and responses of the car.

The all-round visibility is good, but not great due to a narrow, sloping rear window, but there are cameras and sensors to assist when reversing.

Boosting the range couldn’t be easier. On a 150kW fast charger, you can get from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes or if using a 7kW wallbox, it takes 8.5 hours to charge to 100 per cent.

Interior, practicality and boot space

You would expect the interior of the MG4 to be quite cheap and cheerful to match its asking price, but you would be wrong. Instead, you are greeted by a modern, upmarket cabin featuring black leather-like upholstered seats that are both powered and heated.

Getting an ideal driving position takes a matter of seconds and all dials, readouts and controls are within easy reach.

There is nothing particularly flashy about the MG4 and, if you go searching, you will find some rough edges and hardened plastic surfaces, but generally the interior quality is good enough.

The MG4 is billed as a five-seater, but realistically there is room for two adults in the back or three youngsters. The boot can swallow 363 litres of luggage with space beneath the floor to store charging cables. There is no frunk, but with the split folding rear seats dropped flat, the storage limit increases to 1,177 litres.

Elsewhere, there is a glovebox, a wireless charging pad, seat back pockets with sections to store phones, narrow door bins, a sunglasses compartment, front cup holders and some trays.

The interior of the MG4 Trophy Long Range is surprisingly upmarket, with leather-style seats and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. ( MG )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

A 10.25-inch floating touchscreen offers access to most of the onboard technology, which includes navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a six-speaker audio with 3D sound, DAB radio and a 360-degree camera. My only real grip here is the tiny icons that, even with my higher-powered glasses, were still difficult to read. And that makes it quite fiddly to operate or adjust on the move.

Physical controls are few and far between and that means you need to access the touchscreen for the climate control settings, which is all a bit of a faff in our book.

Thankfully, the main driving data is clearly shown on a seven-inch screen behind the steering wheel making it easy to keep an eye on the driving range, battery charge levels and speed.

There is also the MG iSMART app that can be used to locate the vehicle, which is really handy in multi-storey car parks. You can also use the app to pre-condition the cabin temperature, plan driving routes, check the car’s existing range and lots more besides.

Prices and running costs

Pricing is where the MG4 really excels with costs starting from £26,995 for the entry-level SE model with the smaller 51kWh battery and rising to £36,495 for the Trophy Extended Range version with a 77kWh unit. Our car, the MG4 Trophy Long Range with a 64kWh battery, was priced at £32,495 and there were no optional extras tagged on.

There is an MG4 XPower model with all-wheel drive and added power that starts from £36,495 for anyone looking to raise the bar even further.

The day-to-day running costs can be kept low by charging at home via a domestic wallbox and EVs tend to enjoy a lower maintenance upkeep too as there are fewer moving parts to go wrong.

Another feather in the MG4’s cap is its exceptionally high residual rates so the value doesn’t plummet the second you leave the showroom.

The MG4 Trophy Long Range has a range of up to 270 miles and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes. ( MG )

MG4 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 150kW fast charger, you can get a 10 to 80 per cent boost in 35 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

With prices starting from just shy of £27,000, the MG4 is excellent value for money and certainly worth investigating. It is one of the many Chinese brands that is forcing the mainstream manufactures’ pricing structure down, which is great news for consumers.

Does MG replace batteries for free?

MG batteries are protected by a seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty.

The verdict: MG4 Trophy Long Range

Sometimes a new car comes to market and you really don’t know what to expect. That’s exactly what happened when we tested out the MG4 – it surprised us with its excellent performance and is exceptionally good value for money.