Older Volvo models are set to get a major tech overhaul featuring Google’s Gemini AI assistant, thanks to “one of the biggest over-the-air updates in the history of the world”.

Cars built from 2020 onwards fitted with Google’s Android Automotive operating system – which the brand calls Google built-in – will receive the major update for free and it will be delivered wirelessly via an over-the-air update.

open image in gallery Older Volvo models built from 2020 onwards with Google built-in will get a major tech upgrade ( Volvo )

Google’s Gemini AI assistant is built into the new EX60, offering hands-free, personalised control for drivers. Gemini can manage tasks like finding hotel addresses, checking if something will fit in the boot of the car or even brainstorm trip ideas through natural conversation. All so drivers can stay focused on the road without fiddling with the infotainment screen.

Volvo models such as the XC40, EX40, EC40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, V90 and V90 Cross Country models will get the upgrade, along with newer versions of the XC60 and XC90 that have Google built in. Volvo’s latest EVs, the EX30 and EX90 are already receiving continuous upgrades to their Google built-in systems.

Speaking at the launch of the new all-electric Volvo EX60, Volvo’s Chief Engineering & Technology Officer Anders Bell told me: “The Google Gemini stuff [from the EX60], if you have a Volvo car which is model year 2021 or later, you will get it – you will get Gemini in your 2021 model year XC40.

open image in gallery Volvo digital driver displays will also get an upgrade as well as the infotainment systems ( Volvo )

“It’s one of the biggest over-the-air updates in the history of the world. So, no pressure, but it's in the final touches now in testing validation. So, we are going back to 2021 production – every Volvo car with Android automotive, which is model year 21.”

Bell also confirmed that it wouldn’t only be the very latest Google Gemini AI that will be added to older cars, but they’ll find a new user experience, based on Volvo’s latest learnings – which will make using the car’s features quicker and easier.

“Yeah, we're going back there, and it's going to be a two-tier, two-step approach,” said Bell. “One is we're going to give all those customers a very, very nice HMI overhaul. We're going to take the HMI that we have in EX90 and the same thing as we have in the EX60 – the difference is just a screen size and screen orientation. We're going to deploy that back to those cars to give them a necessary, very nice upgrade of their interaction experience with the car.

“A lot of the stuff we see, you're going to be very familiar with. Of course, it's older, smaller screens, but it's a very nice, adapted HMI – the same experience.

“All those improvements will be updated in the cars first. And once that's done, it's a pretty easy update to replace the current Google assistant with Gemini”

Drivers of older Volvo cars will be able to put the apps and features they use most on the home screen for quicker access. Also, the contextual bar at the bottom of the screen will change what users see according to the situation and displays their most recently used apps. The digital driver display is also likely to get an overhaul.

Bell promised that the updates would start to roll out in the coming months. “It's coming soon,” he said. “The first one is in the final touches of that edition. We need to be sure of the quality and be spotless here.”