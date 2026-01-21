BYD Sealion 5 DM-i review – a sensible plug-in hybrid SUV with big range

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BYD story is a remarkable one. The UK is now the Chinese brand’s biggest market outside of its homeland, with over 51,000 BYDs finding homes here in 2025. That makes BYD the sixth best-selling brand in the UK – and it’s just about to celebrate three years over here.

There’s no sign of BYD letting off the gas pedal, either, with more cars, more retailers and the posh Denza brand arriving this year.

Let’s start with what is BYD’s ninth model to go on sale in the UK – the Sealion 5 DM-i. It marks the brand’s latest entry into its DM-i plug-in hybrid lineup, squeezing in between the slightly smaller Atto 2 DM-i and the slightly bigger Seal U DM-i.

The Sealion 5 is positioned in the heart of the family SUV market where it is designed to appeal to buyers who want the reassurance of a petrol engine combined with meaningful electric-only capability, without paying a premium price.

Those prices start from £29,995, undercutting many plug-in hybrid rivals from established players, yet right up against similarly-priced plug-in hybrids like the £29,995 Chery Tiggo 7 and £29,990 Geely Starray plug-in hybrids. The Tiggo offers a really impressive total range of 745 miles – way more than the entry-level BYD’s 616 miles. Meanwhile, it’s likely (but yet to be confirmed) that the Geely will offer 585 miles. The Sealion 5, and its rivals, have all been priced to compete directly with conventional petrol and diesel SUVs of a similar size.

The Sealion 5 is offered with a choice of two trim levels, Comfort and Design, and two battery sizes. Both use the same advanced 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor combination, but the Design version adds a larger battery and additional equipment. The result is a car that promises low running costs, long range and strong everyday usability, rather than outright performance or premium-brand appeal.

In a market increasingly crowded with plug-in hybrid SUVs from Chinese brands as well as established manufacturers, the Sealion 5’s task is to stand out on value, specification and ease of ownership. It does so by focusing on the fundamentals: space, ease of use, technology and efficiency, rather than trying to be sporty or overtly luxurious.

How we tested

BYD chose Telford in Shropshire to launch the Sealion 5, giving us the opportunity to test the car on motorways, dual carriageways, through towns and villages, and along tight country lanes. As usual with my tests, I found a supermarket car park to see how easy it was to park and get in and out of, while I also assessed the practicality. I also gave all the tech a thorough going over, from the audio system to the driver assistance gadgets.

BYD Sealion 5 DM-i: From £29,995, Byd.com/uk

open image in gallery The BYD Sealion 5 scores highly on interior quality, space and tech ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Good value, impressive driving range, premium build, easy to live with

Good value, impressive driving range, premium build, easy to live with Cons: Firm ride, slightly odd steering, infotainment quirks

BYD Sealion 5 DM-i Specs

Price: From £29,995

From £29,995 Battery size: 12.96kWh (Comfort), 18.3kWh (Design)

12.96kWh (Comfort), 18.3kWh (Design) Maximum EV range: 53 miles

53 miles Engine : 1.5-litre four-cylinder

: 1.5-litre four-cylinder Claimed battery & engine range: 631 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Both versions of the Sealion 5 DM-i use BYD’s DM-i plug-in hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 209bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels through a smooth, single-speed gearbox designed to prioritise efficiency and refinement over driver engagement.

Performance figures suggest reasonable pace rather than anything more. The Comfort version completes the 0-62mph sprint in 7.7 seconds, with the heavier Design model taking 8.1 seconds. On the road, the Sealion 5 feels sedate rather than brisk. Even in Sport mode, acceleration is delivered in a relaxed, measured way, and the car never feels eager to be driven hard. Ask for sudden performance, such as when overtaking, and the petrol engine becomes noticeably more vocal, in a way that will be familiar to anyone who has driven a CVT-equipped hybrid.

open image in gallery The BYD Sealion 5 DM-i will go up to 53 miles on electric power alone ( Steve Fowler )

Where the Sealion 5 does impress is on efficiency and range. The Comfort model’s 12.96kWh battery enables up to 38 miles of electric-only driving, while the Design’s larger 18.3kWh battery extends that to 53 miles. For many drivers, that is enough to cover daily commuting without using petrol at all. With a full tank and charged battery, BYD claims a combined range of up to 631 miles for the Design car, making the Sealion 5 well suited to long-distance use without frequent refuelling stops.

Charging is limited to 3.3kW AC, which means home charging times are relatively long compared with some rivals, but this is typical for plug-in hybrids at this price point. Vehicle-to-load functionality is included, allowing the car’s battery to power external electrical devices when required.

On the road, the Sealion 5 is easy and predictable to drive. Visibility is particularly strong, helped by large windows, well-positioned mirrors and effective camera systems. The steering, however, is quite heavy and lacks self-centring assistance, which can take some getting used to. Despite the beefy feeling to the steering, it doesn’t deliver much feedback; steering heft does not translate into greater feel.

Body control is good, with the car remaining composed through corners despite its tall stance. There can be a moment of wheelspin if you accelerate hard from a junction, but overall traction is secure. The trade-off comes in ride comfort, which is on the firm side. It is not harsh or jarring, but it does feel sportier than necessary for a family-focused SUV, and some buyers may prefer a slightly softer setup in exchange for a bit less body control.

That’s a slight oddity – the Sealion 5’s driving dynamics feel sportier than they need to, and sportier than the powertrain is able to join in with.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Inside, the Sealion 5 feels impressively well finished for the money. The design features flowing lines and, apparently, a surfboard-style dashboard, which gives the interior a modern, slightly futuristic look. Material quality is generally high, with vegan leather upholstery that looks and feels premium, although the shiny silver trim is a bit old-fashioned.

open image in gallery The BYD Sealion 5 DM-i scores highly on rear space with a handy flat floor ( Steve Fowler )

Front-seat comfort is good, with electrically adjustable heated seats fitted on Design cars. While there’s no heated steering wheel and no option of a panoramic roof, the overall sense of quality is strong, and the cabin feels well put together. Doors open wide, making entry and exit easy, and the driving position offers a good view all around.

Rear seat space is a particular strength. The flat floor creates decent legroom, and there is plenty of headroom for adults, with a good view out even for younger passengers. This makes the Sealion 5 a sensible choice for families, especially on longer journeys.

The boot offers 463 litres of space, expanding to 1,410 litres with the rear seats folded. The load area is a useful size with a low floor, though accessing it requires using a release located near the number plate, which can be a pain in wet or dirty conditions.

open image in gallery The boot offers 463 litres of space, expanding to 1,410 litres with the rear seats folded ( Steve Fowler )

Overall practicality is well judged, and the Sealion 5 feels like a car designed to be easy to live with day to day, rather than one focused on style at the expense of usability.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Technology is a key part of the Sealion 5’s appeal. All versions come with a 12.8-inch central touchscreen, paired with an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. The main screen is responsive and generally works well, although some features take time to learn. Three-finger swipe controls for temperature and fan speed are clever in theory but would benefit from a automatic setting for the fan speed.

open image in gallery The BYD Sealion DM-i gets a 12.8-inch central touchscreen, and a 8.8-inch digital driver display ( Steve Fowler )

The driver display provides a lot of information and can feel a little busy, while the speed readout could be larger for easier reading at a glance. Wireless smartphone mirroring is included, but there were occasional issues with audio behaviour after navigation prompts, particularly when juggling different volume settings for media, navigation and voice guidance – that’s something I’ve experienced in other BYD models.

The audio system is adequate rather than outstanding, offering reasonable punch and clarity without standing out in its class. Driver assistance systems are comprehensive and generally less intrusive than in some rivals, although the driver monitoring feature can be overzealous at times.

Prices and running costs

Pricing is one of the Sealion 5 DM-i’s strongest selling points. The Comfort model starts at £29,995, with the Design version priced at £32,995. Both offer generous standard equipment, and the step up to Design brings a larger battery, longer electric range and additional convenience features.

Running costs should be competitive, particularly for drivers who regularly charge and make use of the electric-only range. CO2 emissions are low for a car of this size, and the long combined range reduces the need for frequent fuel stops. BYD’s warranty coverage is also a significant advantage, offering reassurance for buyers considering a newer brand.

BYD Sealion 5 DM-i rivals

Chery Tiggo 7

Geely Starray

Toyota CH-R

FAQs

How far can it go on electric power?

Depending on version, the Sealion 5 offers up to 38 miles of electric-only range in Comfort trim and up to 53 miles in Design trim.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

With prices starting below £30,000 and strong standard equipment, it offers competitive value in the plug-in hybrid SUV market, particularly for buyers focused on range and running costs.

Does BYD replace batteries for free?

Yes, BYD’s Blade battery tech is reliable, but should anything happen to the batteries there’s eight years or 155,000 miles of warranty cover – one of the best battery warranties on the market.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Sealion 5 DM-i is a very straightforward car to understand. It prioritises value, range and ease of use over excitement or driver involvement, and it largely succeeds on those terms. It is comfortable, spacious and well equipped, with a plug-in hybrid system that makes sense for everyday family use.

I like the visibility, the interior quality for the money and the sheer distance it can cover between fill-ups. I’m less convinced by the firm ride and the odd steering, and the infotainment system still has a few quirks to iron out, but none of those are deal-breakers.

As a sensible, competitively priced plug-in hybrid SUV, the Sealion 5 does exactly what it sets out to do.

