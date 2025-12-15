Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid review – seven-seat plug-in hybrid promises 750 miles of range

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chery is the latest Chinese brand to make its mark in Britain – and it’s doing so with confidence, not least because it’s actually the parent company to two of the biggest hits to arrive in the UK from the Far East: Omoda and Jaecoo. Think of this way – Omoda, Jaecoo and now Tiggo are to Chery what Skoda and Cupra are to Volkswagen.

The new Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid is the company’s first seven-seat SUV for the UK and one of its first plug-in hybrid models here. It’s also a car that offers remarkable value for money, pairing impressive efficiency with space, comfort and a huge list of standard equipment.

Priced from £33,545 for the Aspire trim level and £36,545 for the Summit, the Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid goes head-to-head with more expensive rivals like the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson – but undercuts them by several thousand pounds. And that’s before you consider its near-750-mile total range, quick-charging ability and seven-year warranty.

The Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid has been developed in the brand’s European R&D centre and feels like it. It’s a smart, substantial SUV designed for families who want plug-in hybrid efficiency without luxury-brand pricing – and after a few days in it, it feels like Chery’s debut could turn heads for all the right reasons.

How we tested

There’s no better way to get to know a car than on a long road trip – so that’s exactly what I did in the Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid. My road trip including taking it (and other Chery models) from the UK, through France, Belgium and into Germany. So I not only got to test it on UK roads, but also test its efficiency claims, tech, comfort and practicality on the longest of journeys.

open image in gallery My test of the Chery Tiggo 8 took in the UK, France, Belgium and Germany ( Chery )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Outstanding value, impressive efficiency, great standard kit, decent refinement, strong warranty

Outstanding value, impressive efficiency, great standard kit, decent refinement, strong warranty Cons: Average ride quality, touchscreen can frustrate, styling lacks flair, poor audio quality

Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid Specs

Price: £33,545 to £36,545

£33,545 to £36,545 Battery size: 18.4 kWh

18.4 kWh Maximum EV range: 56 miles

56 miles Engine : 1.5-litre four-cylinder

: 1.5-litre four-cylinder Claimed battery & engine range: 745 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and an 18.4 kWh battery. The combined system delivers smooth performance, plenty of low-end torque and a quiet driving experience. On paper, it’s good for a 0–62mph sprint in around 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 112mph.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 8 is refined on the move, but the ride can be a little bit jiggly ( Chery )

Officially, the maximum combined range is up to 745 miles (WLTP), with 56 miles available on electric power alone – more than enough for most daily commutes and school runs. Charge it regularly and you could easily spend the working week running on electricity only. When the petrol engine does join in, it does so quietly, maintaining the car’s calm demeanour – you’ll barely notice what’s happening under the bonnet, while the single speed gearbox is smooth, too.

The 18.4 kWh battery supports 40kW DC fast charging, taking it from 30 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes – one of the quickest charge times in the plug-in SUV segment. It can also self-charge on the move with regenerative braking and by using the engine – just stick it in Smart mode, as I did, and leave the car to it. It’ll switch between petrol and electric power – as well as a mode that combines the two – without you realising. You’ll find what seem like ridiculously over-optimistic range figures to be surprisingly achievable if you take it easy.

On the road, the Tiggo 8 is effortless rather than exciting. The steering is light and accurate, visibility is good, and refinement is excellent. The suspension setup leans toward comfort – perfect for long trips – though it can feel a little jiggly over patchy roads. You won’t find passengers complaining that it’s too bumpy in the back, although they’ll be aware of what’s happening on the road surface.

open image in gallery Our test of the Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid included a mega-miles trip through Europe via Le Shuttle ( Chery )

In town it’s silent and smooth, while on the motorway it cruises quietly and confidently. Only occasionally do you get to hear the engine at work, but with the general hubbub in a family car and the audio system on, the chances are you won’t hear it at all.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Tiggo 8’s cabin is one of the most impressive things about it. It feels properly substantial, well-made and modern, with soft-touch materials, solid switchgear and a clean, minimal layout. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch high-resolution display, while a smaller screen also takes care of driver information. Even the entry-level model feels impressively premium for its price.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 8 impresses for its build quality and kit level ( Chery )

A Tiggo 8 party piece is its seven-seat layout. The first and second rows are roomy enough for adults, while the third is tight and best for children or very occasional use. Fold the back two rows and the boot opens to a vast 1,930 litres – more than enough for the odd furniture haul. Even with the rearmost seats in position there’s 117 litres of space behind – enough for the family picnic – while in five-seat mode there’s a decent 494 litres.

Go for luxurious Summit trim and you get a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Sony sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, multi-colour ambient lighting and a hands-free powered tailgate. There’s also a head-up display and wireless phone charging pad too.

There’s even a massaging front seat, but bizarrely that’s only for the passenger rather than the driver!

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 8 is the cheapest plug-in hybrid SUV on the market, but there's limited space in row three or the boot when all seats are up ( Chery )

Practicality is excellent. There’s plenty of storage, wide-opening doors, and lots of connectivity options with both USB-A and USB-C ports in every row. The seats are wide and supportive, and cabin noise is impressively low. If there’s a criticism, it’s that the touchscreen’s menu structure can be fiddly at first – you’ll need a while (and a good demo from your dealer) to go through the myriad options. This is the sort of thing we hope a new, digital-native brand like Tiggo could address with future software updates. But overall, this is a comfortable, quiet and well-built interior that wouldn’t feel out of place in a much more expensive SUV.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Technology is a Chery strong suit. The Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid comes packed with high-end features, including a 540-degree surround-view camera system that combines front, rear and underfloor views for easy parking. There’s also adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, traffic jam assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 8's 15-inch touchscreen is clear and responsive, but there's lots for owners to learn ( Chery )

The driver display is crisp and configurable, while the infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, which look good on the big screen. Voice control can operate navigation, climate and media functions, and there’s a head-up display in the Summit model that projects key info onto the windscreen.

The 12-speaker Sony sound system (standard on the Summit) is a bit of a let-down and doesn’t sound especially premium, with flabby-sounding bass and a lack of detail. Connectivity is superb, though, from fast-charging USB ports to a wireless charging pad with built-in cooling to stop your phone overheating.

Everything feels thoughtfully executed. The ADAS systems work better than in some Chinese rivals (including my experience in some other Chery family products), and the infotainment software, though not quite as slick as Kia’s or Hyundai’s, is full-featured and reliable.

open image in gallery A 50w cooled phone charging pad is standard on the Chery Tiggo 8 ( Chery )

Overall, the Tiggo 8’s tech offering is right up there with the class leaders – and better than most at this price point.

Prices and running costs

At £33,545 for the Aspire and £36,545 for the Summit, the Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid represents extraordinary value. It offers the space, efficiency and specification of much more expensive rivals – and that’s before you factor in its long warranty and low running costs.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 8's styling is smart, if a little bland ( Chery )

Because of its 31g/km CO₂ rating, it qualifies for low Benefit-in-Kind tax rates, making it appealing for company car drivers. For private owners, fuel savings could be significant if you take advantage of the 56-mile electric range and charge on a cheap overnight tariff.

Servicing costs are expected to be competitive, and like all Chery models the Tiggo 8 comes with a seven-year / 100,000-mile warranty, including RAC Home Start cover as standard. The hybrid battery is covered for eight years / 100,000 miles, matching the best warranties in the industry.

All in, the Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid is a car that punches well above its price bracket. It’s roomy enough for large families, efficient enough to keep costs low, and refined enough to make every journey relaxing.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a 40kW DC fast charger, the battery can charge from 30 to 80 percent in around 20 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Absolutely. It combines space, comfort, long range and impressive tech in a package that’s priced thousands below its main rivals. It’s one of the best-value seven-seat plug-in hybrids on sale today.

Does Chery replace batteries for free?

Yes – every model comes with a seven-year / 100,000-mile warranty, with the hybrid battery covered for eight years .

The verdict

The Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid is the first Chery I’ve driven in the UK and, if it’s a sign of things to come, the established brands should take notice. It’s not perfect – the ride can be a little unsettled and the touchscreen takes a while to learn – but its strengths far outweigh its flaws.

It’s a big, comfortable, well-equipped SUV that offers plug-in efficiency and seven-seat practicality for less than most mid-size crossovers. The hybrid system is smooth and effective, the cabin is solid and quiet, and the sense of value is undeniable.

Chery’s motto is all about making customers happy, and this car does exactly that. It’s an easy SUV to recommend – especially if you’re after something sensible, efficient and smartly priced.