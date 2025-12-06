The Kia Sorento is the seven-seat plug-in hybrid sister car to the World Car Award-winning Kia EV9 electric SUV. A well-liked model amongst owners, the Sorento has recently benefitted from some of the glitzy style of the EV9, boasting an eye-catching front end with vertically-stacked headlights and distinctive star-shaped LED lighting.

The plug-in hybrid tech delivers an EV range of up to 34 miles. This isn’t outstanding by today’s standards, but Kia is keen to point out its seven-seat capabilities – there aren’t many plug-in hybrid three-row SUVs out there. The range should still be enough to deliver a decent amount of city centre electric driving.

A 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine is there to take over when you want to go further afield. With a combined 248hp, the system is reasonably powerful, and has enough pulling power to deal with even a full haul of seven passengers.

Offered in either Pure, Evolve or Aspire trim, all models of Kia Sorento are well equipped, with the top-spec Aspire even getting lavish nappa leather inside. Your passengers will be safe on board too, courtesy of a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Prices are a touch steep, with the range starting from over £47,000, but this is backed up by Kia’s excellent seven-year warranty. The Sorento is also appreciably more affordable than Kia’s other large seven-seat electric SUV, the EV9.

How we tested

I always like jumping into a Kia Sorento. A particularly memorable trip was where I took one from central Manhattan to JFK airport, in a flight-chasing rush that it handled supremely. The slick sat nav system helped here, meaning we could avoid the worst of the jams and catch our flight on time.

Kia Sorento: From £47,240, kia.co.uk

open image in gallery There aren’t many plug-in hybrid three-row SUVs out there ( Kia )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Seven-seat plug-in hybrid, practical and well-equipped, seven-year warranty

Seven-seat plug-in hybrid, practical and well-equipped, seven-year warranty Cons: Expensive, EV range could be better and charging could be faster

Kia Sorento Specs

Price range: £47,240-£55,940

£47,240-£55,940 Battery size: 13.8kWh

13.8kWh Maximum EV range: 34 miles

34 miles Engine: 1.6-litre petrol

1.6-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: Over 700 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Kia Sorento’s smallish 13.8kWh battery gives a stated electric range of 34 miles. In reality, it will probably be around 25-30 miles. However, even when fully discharged, the Sorento plug-in hybrid still retains enough charge for it to mimic the full hybrid Sorento alternative, which charges while driving instead of from a plug, at low speeds. It means in city, you’ll still see a good amount of EV driving, with the petrol engine taking over at higher speeds.

The battery doesn’t offer any DC rapid charging capability – it would be a bit pointless, given its smallish size. Instead, it takes around three-and-a-half hours to charge from 10 to 100 per cent using a 7.2kW wall box, or around five hours through a regular three-pin plug.

The 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine combines with the electric motor to serve up reasonable acceleration, and there’s a reassuring amount of pulling power. It also has an automatic gearbox as standard, while grippy all-wheel drive is also standard, for confident progress in wintery weather.

The Kia Sorento drives nicely, in a safe and steady way. The ride can be a bit busy in town, due to its large alloy wheels, but it settles down at speed. Evolve and Aspire trim levels have self-levelling rear suspension, meaning the drive remains consistent even when fully laden – and the rear end doesn’t sag if you’re carrying heavy loads.

The Kia Sorento has a decent 1,700kg maximum towing capacity, which will please caravanners looking to cut their emissions with a plug-in hybrid.

open image in gallery The Kia Sorento has large car status up front, but there’s plenty of space further back, too ( Kia )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Kia Sorento has a spacious-feeling, open plan interior with a high seating position that gives a commanding feel behind the wheel. The cabin is designed around a 12.3-inch touchscreen, with Evolve and Aspire models also getting a 12.3-inch driver display. Pleasingly, Kia also includes a separate panel for controlling audio and heater settings. It’s all very grown up and straightforward to use.

It has large-car status up front, and there’s plentiful space further back, too. The middle row of seats are split 60:40, with each section individually sliding and reclining. They’re supportive and comfortable, with all versions featuring a second-row air con panel, plus heated outer rear seats on Evolve and Aspire.

A handy button on the middle-row seats sees them quickly fold and slide forward, aiding access to the rear. Obviously it’s smaller back there, but the 50:50 split-fold seats are still fine for children, helping really boost the Sorento’s practicality.

With all seven seats in use, there is a meagre 175-litre boot. However, fold the third row seats flat, and it expands to a gigantic 809 litres – as this is likely to be the most-used configuration, it really showcases the Sorento’s spaciousness. Drop the second row of seats – there are handy levers in the boot to do this remotely – and space expands to 1,988 litres. You’d need a van to get more space. Evolve and Aspire models also get a powered tailgate.

open image in gallery The Kia Connect system gives seven years of over-the-air updates ( Kia )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment is easy to access and, save for a bit too much sideways swiping, generally easy to use. The Kia Connect system gives seven years of over-the-air updates, and the built-in sat nav helps make best use of the plug-in hybrid’s battery range. It’s a shame base Pure models don’t get a 12.3-inch driver display, though: it’s only standard, as with many other Kia creature comforts, on the Evolve and Aspire trim levels.

Neat tech on top-spec Aspire includes a 10.0-inch head-up display, panoramic roof, digital rear-view mirror and ventilated front seats. Rear side airbags are also standard in the range-topper, while mid-grade Evolve includes a 360-degree parking camera and semi-autonomous ‘highway drive assist 2.0’.

A six-speaker stereo comes as standard, with Evolve and Aspire featuring a premium 12-speaker Bose setup, complete with amplifier and subwoofer.

open image in gallery It’s not cheap, but prices are comparable with the regular diesel version ( Kia )

Prices and running costs

The Kia Sorento PHEV is quite an expensive vehicle. Prices start from over £47k and the range tops out at nearly £56k. Saying that, prices of the plug-in hybrid are comparable with the regular diesel version, and only around £4k more than the entry-level hybrid. All models are well equipped, too – the only option is metallic paint, which costs £700 (the standard colour is a rather attractive Mineral Blue metallic).

The Kia Sorento currently has a CO2 emissions figure of 37g/km. However, the rather limited EV range of 34 miles means it falls into a 13% benefit-in-kind band for company car drivers, rather than the lowest-possible 3% band for long-range plug-in hybrids.

Kia Sorento rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Kia Sorento accepts power up to 2.3kW. This won’t make the most of a 7.4kW wall box, and means it takes around three and a half hours to charge from 15-95%.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Kia Sorento PHEV has a heady opening price of more than £47,000. This is heady, but also only around £4k more than the entry-level non-hybrid model. I reckon it makes the PHEV the pick of the range.

Does Kia replace batteries for free?

Kia offers a standard eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the high-voltage battery of the Sorento.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The Kia Sorento is a super-practical seven-seat SUV that’s at its best in plug-in hybrid guise. The compact battery gives a reasonable EV range, without impacting on interior space and practicality. It comes at a fair price, mind.

The verdict

The Kia Sorento is a super-practical seven-seat SUV that’s at its best in plug-in hybrid guise. The compact battery gives a reasonable EV range, without impacting on interior space and practicality. It comes at a fair price, mind.