Volvo V60 review: Classy and understated plug-in hybrid estate

Despite being launched in 2018, the Volvo V60 remains a good-looking machine. Yes, it’s a mid-size estate car, but there’s more than a little ‘shooting brake’ cool to it. It’s cool beneath the surface too, thanks to its advanced plug-in hybrid tech that gives it a useful EV range of nearly 60 miles. Fuel economy will be better than a similarly-sized SUV when the battery is exhausted.

Volvo said it pulled the V60 from its line-up in response to changing customer preferences. But now, it’s back, due to “renewed interest in the bodystyle” as people were reminded of the many strengths a traditional estate car still offers. Common sense prevails.

It’s only offered in plug-in hybrid guise, either T6 or T8. Both have the same 19kWh battery and are mechanically similar in most other ways; the key difference is down to how much power the petrol engine produces. If you largely only drive with a charged battery, you may only infrequently feel the difference…

The Volvo V60 has a larger estate car sibling, the V90, for those who need even more space. Or there’s the XC60 SUV if you really don’t fancy an estate. But we’d urge you to check the V60 out, because the classic Volvo estate car still has plenty going for it.

How I tested

I’ve driven the Volvo V60 umpteen times over the years since the launch of this version back in 2018. When Volvo announced the return of the V60 plug-in hybrid, I jumped at the chance to spend another week with it.

Volvo V60: From £49,310, Volvo.co.uk

open image in gallery Compared to a taller SUV, the V60 rolls less, feels more dynamic through bends and changes direction with greater alacrity ( Volvo )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Desirable estate alternative to an SUV, long range, sports car performance

Desirable estate alternative to an SUV, long range, sports car performance Cons: Getting on a bit, not as practical as a trad Volvo estate

Volvo V60 specs

Price range: £49,310 – £55,260

£49,310 – £55,260 Battery size: 19kWh

19kWh Maximum EV range: 57 miles

57 miles Engine: 2.0-litre petrol

2.0-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Volvo V60 now benefits from a large 19kWh battery. This gives it an electric range of up to 57 miles, which is a 60 per cent increase on an earlier version with a smaller battery. The more powerful T8 version has a slightly shorter 56-mile EV range, but in practice, you’ll not notice much difference.

The two versions won’t feel much different to drive when in EV mode, either. They both use a 145bhp electric motor, which delivers more than enough power to haul even a fully-laden V60 in everyday driving. Only when you need a bigger surge of power will the 2.0-litre petrol engine kick in. It produces 253bhp in the T6 and 310bhp in the T8 – for total power outputs of 350bhp and 455bhp respectively.

Both versions are quick, with 0-62mph in the T6 taking 5.4 seconds, which drops to a Porsche-like 4.6 seconds in the T8. Such ample power reserves means a 2,000kg maximum towing capacity, and AWD all-wheel drive delivers good traction even on slippery fields.

There’s no DC rapid charging functionality on the Volvo V60, so a full charge via a wall box will take around three hours. It’s worth noting that the fuel tank is on the large side; add its 60-litre capacity to the generous battery range for plentiful range before you have to think about topping one of them up.

Being a lower-slung estate, the Volvo V60 drives beautifully. Compared to a taller SUV, it rolls less, feels more dynamic through bends and changes direction with greater alacrity. The ride is quite and assured, feeling particularly secure and well-planted at speed on the motorway.

open image in gallery Being a lower-slung estate, the Volvo V60 drives beautifully ( Volvo )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Volvo V60 has a beautifully-built interior. Materials are high quality and some of the trim detailing is of the highest order. It’s decidedly premium, and enjoyed from exceptionally comfortable leather-trimmed front seats. Volvo’s deserved reputation for excellent seats lives on.

The colour schemes are light and airy, which helps give the interior a calming feel. The metal mesh aluminium dash trim is smart, and there are some lovely tactile touches, not least the small metal-ringed dial that you twist to start it up. However, by modern standard, the built-in infotainment screen is looking a bit small. The V60 shows its age here.

Compared to an SUV, the V60 does feel a little more compact on the inside. You can blame the lower seating position for that. But in terms of actual space, it’s fine, and it’s only the panoramic roof on Ultra versions that might cause issues for taller adults in the rear. A chunky transmission tunnel in the middle also means it’s better for two people rather than three.

The boot is excellent. It’s easier to access than a taller SUV, and the shape is squarer and more practical. It offers 519 litres of space with the seats up, expanding to 1,431 litres with the rear seat folded. There’s a handy button in the boot to fold them flat, with the headrests tucking away automatically. The electric tailgate can operate hands-free, if you find the right area under the rear bumper to wave your foot.

open image in gallery As well as brilliant seats, Volvo cars are also known for their excellent sound systems ( Volvo )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Unlike most modern cars, the Volvo V60 has a portrait-format centre touchscreen, rather than a landscape-oriented one. The 9in screen has been upgraded to run the latest Android Automotive systems, which include built-in Google Maps, Google Assistant and third-party apps via the Google Play store.

It’s a great system, with snappy responses and plenty of functionality. Some of the menus perhaps aren’t as logical as more modern Volvos, but it’s still easy enough to use – even if we’d prefer physical climate controls rather than virtual one. A 12.3in driver display brings route mapping in the driver’s eyeline, amongst other functions.

As well as brilliant seats, Volvo cars are also known for their excellent sound systems. Even regular Plus grade has a punchy stereo with subwoofer, which is upgraded to a premium Harmon/Kardon premium setup in Ultra. The top-spec grade also adds a 360-degree parking camera, full LED headlights (with washers!) and the Pilot Assist advanced cruise control.

open image in gallery Today, the Volvo V60 looks decent value ( Volvo )

Prices and running costs

The Volvo V60 is around £5,000 cheaper than its XC60 SUV equivalent. Today, it looks decent value, particularly as both versions have such generous levels of standard equipment. Highlights such as the Google built-in infotainment system really adds value, for example.

The 19kWh battery extends how far you can drive in EV mode, and it also helps make the petrol engine more efficient even when it’s flat. You won’t get anywhere near the 350mpg figure promised by the official WLTP fuel economy test, you should easily see over 50mpg – particularly as the V60 is lighter and more aerodynamically efficient than an SUV.

Volvo V60 rivals

BMW 3 Series Touring

Audi A5 Avant

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Volvo says the battery will go from 0-100 per cent in three hours.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

Volvo V60 prices start from just over £49k. Its SUV sister car, the Volvo XC60, costs from over £55k as a plug-in hybrid, making the fuel-sipping V60 look decent value to us.

Does Volvo replace batteries for free?

The high-voltage battery in the Volvo V60 has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Volvo V60

I love a good estate car and the Volvo V60 is one of the best. Originally withdrawn from the UK, it’s the sheer excellence of the plug-in hybrid drivetrain that convinced Volvo to bring it back, and I’m delighted it did. It costs less than a comparable Volvo XC60 and even nicer to drive. Get it while you still can.