Range Rover plug-in review: A magisterial hybrid SUV

Since 1970, the Range Rover has been a standard-setter in the world of luxury SUVs. It has a loyal following and is now one of the four pillars of JLR’s ‘house of brands’ strategy. The firm has therefore made sure it’s not left behind in the race to electrification – while the pure electric Range Rover may have been delayed, the plug-in hybrid version has been finding favour with customers for several years now.

The large capacity battery gives a generous electric range, and the powerful electric motor means performance doesn’t suffer from its environmental focus, either. Given how it ‘only’ costs around £8,000 more than a comparable diesel version, picking the plug-in hybrid Range Rover is becoming a real no-brainer.

It means you can enjoy the Range Rover’s many talents without feeling guilty. These include the imperious interior its beautiful design conceals, along with practicality few luxury car alternatives can match. Your nerves will fail long before you find the limits of what it can do off-road, while an enormous boot and even the options of long-wheelbase and seven-seater versions tick yet more practicality boxes. Yes, the Range Rover is expensive, but it’s undeniably worth it for those in the market for one.

How we tested

I drove the Range Rover from Gloucestershire to Wales and back, in a fabulous day where I was able to indulge in its imperious luxury. I’ve since travelled in the back of it many times, enjoying the peerless passenger comfort too.

Range Rover: From £115,915, rangerover.co.uk

open image in gallery The range is pretty staggering for a large, luxurious and heavy SUV ( Range Rover )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Beautifully luxurious, long plug-in hybrid range, a delight to drive and be driven in

Beautifully luxurious, long plug-in hybrid range, a delight to drive and be driven in Cons: Expensive, some see it as an insurance risk

Range Rover Specs:

Price range: £115,915-£178,290

£115,915-£178,290 Battery size: 38.2Wh

38.2Wh Maximum EV range: 76 miles

76 miles Engine: 3.0-litre petrol

3.0-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: Over 700 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Range Rover plug-in hybrid has a massive 38.2kWh battery. This gives it an electric-only range of up to 76 miles, which is pretty staggering for such a large, luxurious and heavy (it weighs over 2.7 tonnes) SUV. Saying that, it helps that the battery is almost twice the size as that in the electric Dacia Spring budget EV…

It has 50kW DC rapid charging as standard. This will take it from 10-80 per cent charge in less than an hour. That’s still a bit too long to make efficient use of public rapid chargers, but is useful to have in an emergency.

open image in gallery The Range Rover is impeccably smooth and refined - are you surprised? ( Range Rover )

With a 218hp electric motor, the Range Rover has good pulling power even in pure electric mode. Add in the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, and power spirals to 460hp in the P460e, which is good for 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds. The more powerful P550e range-topper is even more rapid, with 0-62mph in just 4.8 seconds.

Such pace is delivered in a beautifully measured way. The Range Rover is impeccably smooth and refined, with the sort of measured dignity you’d expect of a machine favoured by the British royal family. Even when the engine is operating, it hums away in the background and never becomes objectionable.

Air suspension is standard-fit on the Range Rover. This delivers a truly special ride quality that is more cushioned than even the most high-end mattress. It floats along the Tarmac in a controlled, elegant manner that makes light work of anything Britain’s grotty road surfaces can throw at it. Ride in one and you’ll quickly understand why so many choose a Range Rover.

It handles well too. It’s not a sports car, but body control is decent and the steering is surprisingly accurate and precise. Once you get into the flow, the Range Rover is an easy and enjoyable luxury SUV to drive. And if you want something even sportier, there’s always the Range Rover Sport.

open image in gallery There is a mammoth amount of boot space ( Range Rover )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The regal Range Rover has a vast interior with acres of space. The driver sits high, with a fabulous view out, filling them with feel-good vibes. Visibility is superb and the electric leather seats are wonderful to sit in. JLR will let you choose from an enormous array of trims and materials, and customising it to your bespoke specification is entirely possible, if your wallet is deep enough.

The rear seats are just as good as those in the front. They are heated and have electric recline adjustment as standard, making it a beautiful place in which to spend time. Standard rear climate control helps keep the temperature just so, and there’s a rear seat entertainment package with dual 11.4-inch screens available as an option.

The Range Rover plug-in hybrid is also available in long-wheelbase guise, for even more rear seat space and luxury, along with a seven-seat option.

As for boot space, there’s a mammoth 818 litres of space in the regular model, which expands to 1,841 litres with the rear seats folded. The famous split tailgate is ever-convenient, with many getting into the habit of just popping the top half and dropping things into the boot (aided by remote electric operation). The lower half still folds down to form a handy bench seat, for those who want to mimic Prince Philip in his prime.

open image in gallery The Range Rover features JLR’s superb Pivi Pro infotainment system ( Range Rover )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Range Rover features JLR’s superb Pivi Pro infotainment system. Displayed on a huge freestanding centre screen, it’s one of the finest such systems to use, with luxury graphics and a logical menu structure. It’s thoughtfully laid out and packed with features; a wireless smartphone charger also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other useful tech features include three-zone climate control, an air quality sensor and, on HSE and above, active cabin air purification. The only thing I miss are the physical climate control dials – as part of its tech drive, JLR removed them, and integrated heater settings into the touchscreen instead.

Even as standard, the Range Rover has an 11-speaker, 400W sound system by premium British brand Meridian. There’s an optional high-end 16-speaker, 750W Meridian 3D surround sound stereo – or a stunning 34-speaker, 1600W Meridian Signature setup with tech that even extends to active noise cancellation. This will make the ultra-refined Range Rover plug-in hybrid even more whisper-quiet.

open image in gallery How deep is your wallet? The Range Rover has decidedly luxury car pricing ( Range Rover )

Prices and running costs

The Range Rover has decidedly luxury car pricing. It starts at almost £116,000 for the entry-level SE, rising to well over £178,000 for the range-topping SV long-wheelbase. But you get what you pay for, with all models having an indulgent standard specification that extends to heated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof and even soft-close doors.

Running costs have the potential to be favourable too, given the Range Rover’s large battery capacity. Many owners will have off-street parking and a wall box, which will allow them to regularly drive in pure electric mode. This will slash petrol bills. The desirable Range Rover plug-in hybrid also has superb retained values, helping offset some of the steep list price in terms of monthly PCP and lease payments.

Car insurance may be more of a challenge, though. JLR has long since overcome the security issues of previous-generation models, and this latest Range Rover is highly resistant to keyless car theft. Insurers haven’t quite caught up with this though – and, of course, it will be expensive anyway, due to it dropping into a top-rate group 50 rating.

Range Rover rivals

Bentley Bentayga

Audi Q7

Porsche Cayenne

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Range Rover plug-in hybrid will charge from 10-80 per cent in less than an hour via a 50kW DC rapid charger.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Range Rover plug-in hybrid is, naturally, very expensive. You can’t buy one for less than £115k. But once you sit in it and drive it, you’ll quickly understand why – it’s definitely worth it.

Does Land Rover replace batteries for free?

Land Rover guarantees the plug-in hybrid battery in the Range Rover PHEV for eight years or 100,000 miles.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Range Rover is a British automotive icon favoured by celebrities and royalty. They’ll be able to do their bit for the environment with this superb plug-in hybrid version, which has a long EV range and plentiful performance. It enhances the Range Rover’s many attributes and is easily my pick of the range.