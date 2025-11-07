Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review: The sports car for the PlayStation generation

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is proof – if it were still needed – that electric cars can stir the hearts of the most fervent car enthisiasts. More than that, it’s proof that Hyundai N is fast becoming one of the most interesting names in performance car development. This isn’t just a fast EV – it’s a brilliant sports car full stop.

Following on from the equally superb Ioniq 5 N, the Ioniq 6 N is a more focused, better-rounded version of Hyundai’s performance vision. It takes all the technical wizardry of the 5 N – the e-LSD, the N Drift Optimiser, the incredible synthetic engine noise system, and the astonishing N e-Shift with its shove-in-the-back sensations – and wraps it up in a sleeker, more engaging package.

While the Ioniq 5 N majors on shock and awe, the 6 N adds a layer of finesse. It’s more agile, more usable, and slightly more comfortable, too. That makes it a better daily driver – if still firm – while still being hilariously fun on a B-road or even a circuit.

It’s quick, obviously. Very quick. 0–62mph in 3.2 seconds feels every bit as violent as it sounds, especially when paired with the crackles, bangs and fake gear shifts of the N e-Shift system. It sounds like an Audi TT RS on full throttle and fools your senses so convincingly you find yourself driving it like a manual.

And yet it can also whisper along at 30mph with no drama, even if you’re just heading to the supermarket. It’s that duality – part videogame, part proper driver’s car – that sets the Ioniq 6 N apart.

It’s not cheap, and it’s not for shrinking violets. But it might just be the most fun I’ve had in an EV – and that includes the Ioniq 5 N, which I love.

How we tested

I spent an afternoon driving the Ioniq 6 N around Warwickshire using the car fans’ Mecca Caffeine and Machine as a base – where those who were in the know took great interest in Hyundai’s N model. I made sure I tested it on a variety of roads, those that you’d expect to put a smile on your face, and the more mundane type of roads that an Ioniq 6 N owner might use more of every day. And, of course, I checked on the practicality and all the tech, too.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N specs

Price: £69,000 (estimate)

£69,000 (estimate) Battery size: 84kWh

84kWh Maximum claimed range: TBC

TBC Miles per kWh: TBC

TBC Charging : 233kW, 10–80 per cent in 18 minutes

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

At the heart of the Ioniq 6 N is the same 84kWh battery and dual-motor AWD system found in the Ioniq 5 N – but turned up even further. You get up to 642bhp and 770Nm of torque with N Grin Boost enabled, slashing the 0–62mph time to just 3.2 seconds – that’s supercar-quick.

Top speed is 160mph and the Ioniq 6 N feels rock-solid even at silly speeds, thanks to aerodynamic tweaks like a swan-neck rear spoiler and wider arches that not only help airflow but also give it a proper BTCC-racer look.

What really stands out, though, is the driver involvement. The front end feels sharper than the 5 N – pointier, more reactive, and with slightly more steering feel. Grip is phenomenal, the torque split works brilliantly, and the car corners flat, clean and fast.

The suspension setup is clever, too. Hyundai’s stroke-sensing adaptive dampers work with a new roll centre and added stiffness to balance comfort and control. Compared with the Ioniq 5 N, it’s just a little more forgiving – perfect for real-world use. That means it’s not just track-ready, it’s actually daily drivable.

Charging is as good as it gets: 800V architecture means you can go from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes at up to 233kW. Official range figures aren’t out yet, but expect around 280 miles – obviously less if you’re using N Grin Boost all day.

What seals the deal, though, is the fake noise and gear-shifting experience. N Active Sound+ and N e-Shift work together to mimic a five-cylinder petrol engine and gearbox. It’s playful, immersive and totally convincing – and the regenerative braking gives you a real jolt as you ‘change up’. I never thought I’d love fake engine noise this much, but I do.

Interior, practicality and boot space

There’s nothing especially radical inside the Ioniq 6 N, but that’s no bad thing. Hyundai has taken the clean, techy cabin from the regular Ioniq 6 and given it a sporty makeover – bucket seats trimmed in suede and leather, blue contrast stitching, and metal pedals all add a welcome dose of motorsport.

The N-specific steering wheel feels great in your hands and features two customisable N buttons for your favourite drive modes, while shift paddles control the regen braking or manual ‘gearbox’. The ambient lighting even changes with your driving style – a small but fun touch.

Space is good up front, with loads of adjustability, and the driving position is low and sporty. Rear space is reasonable for adults – headroom is a little tighter than in the Ioniq 5, but there’s still enough for kids. Boot space is around 401 litres – not massive, but acceptable for this type of car, while coloured braces across the back of the boot remind you of the car’s sporting potential.

If we’re nitpicking, some of the gloss black plastics still feel a bit cheap in places, but the Alcantara on the seats and soft-touch dash top lift the overall feel. For a car that’ll hit 160mph, it’s refreshingly easy to live with.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Ioniq 6 N gets the full suite of Hyundai’s latest tech – and it’s almost overwhelming in its depth. But importantly, it’s still easy to use.

Twin 12.3in screens run the show, powered by Hyundai’s latest infotainment software. It’s quick, responsive, and full of high-end features like voice control, over-the-air updates, and smartphone mirroring. There’s also a neat ‘ghost car’ mode in N Track Manager that shows your lap data and helps you shave seconds off on a track day.

N Sound+ is the real standout. You can choose from three sound profiles: “Ignition” sounds like a five-cylinder petrol car, “Evolution” is a retro-futuristic tone, and “Lightspeed” gives full sci-fi vibes. But trust me, stick with “Ignition”; it’s weirdly addictive and makes every journey feel like a 90s video game.

Then there’s the N e-Shift system, which adds a physical jolt via the regen system every time you ‘change gear’. Combined with the noise, it’s hard to believe you’re not in a petrol performance car. A premium stereo system rounds things off, while safety tech is abundant, including Highway Driving Assist 2 and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

Prices and running costs

Hyundai hasn’t confirmed UK pricing yet, but expect the Ioniq 6 N to cost somewhere in the region of £69,000 – a chunk more than the regular Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5 N and more than a Tesla Model Y Performance.

Running costs will be low by performance car standards. Even driving hard, you’ll spend far less per mile than in any petrol rival, and company car users will love the tax benefits.

Servicing should be simple, and Hyundai’s warranty – five years unlimited mileage for the car and eight years on the battery – provides peace of mind.

Still, this is a premium-price product – albeit a justified one.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

With its 800V electrical architecture, the Ioniq 6 N can rapid charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes when plugged into a 350kW ultra-rapid charger, although the Ioniq 6 N will max out at 233kW. On a typical 11kW home wallbox, a full charge takes just over 7 hours. It also features battery pre-conditioning to help achieve those peak speeds more reliably – especially useful in colder conditions or during a track day.

How does the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N compare to the Ioniq 5 N?

The Ioniq 6 N builds on everything that made the Ioniq 5 N so good – and arguably improves it. It’s sharper to drive, feels more agile thanks to its sleeker body and lower centre of gravity, and offers slightly more steering feel. It’s also a touch more comfortable, making it a better all-rounder for daily use. While the 5 N is the more extroverted of the two, the 6 N is more of a driver’s car – and for many, that makes it the pick of the pair.

Does Hyundai replace batteries for free?

Hyundai offers one of the best warranties in the business. The high-voltage battery is covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles, and if it falls below 70% of its original capacity due to manufacturing defects within that time, it will be repaired or replaced free of charge. That’s in addition to the five-year, unlimited mileage vehicle warranty – a rare thing these days, and a big tick for peace of mind.

The verdict: Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

The Ioniq 6 N is mad, brilliant fun – a genuine sports car with electric power and proper personality. Faster and sharper than the 5 N, it’s an EV you’ll actually want to drive and you’ll have great fun doing so.