Jaecoo 5 vs MG S5 vs BYD Atto 2: Which family SUV is best?

Choosing an electric family SUV has become much harder lately, but for all the right reasons. Three new models we recently reviewed – the evenly matched Jaecoo 5, MG S5 and BYD Atto 2 – have helped refine the segment in 2025, offering a standard of style, tech and value that was unheard of just a few years ago.

The Jaecoo 5 makes a strong first impression with its attractive design and premium interior. The MG S5 counters with class-leading range and a focus on all-round usability. And the BYD Atto 2 enters the fray as the most comfortable and sophisticated car to drive. Each has their strengths and weaknesses, so we’ve put them head-to-head to find out which car deserves your money.

Jaecoo 5: From £27,505, Jaecoo.co.uk

The new Jaecoo 5 comes in this all-electric version or a cheaper and even better looking petrol model ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Exceptional value, upscale design, long kit list

Exceptional value, upscale design, long kit list Cons: Firm ride, lacklustre steering, minor touchscreen quirks

Jaecoo 5 specs

Price range: £27,505 to £30,505

£27,505 to £30,505 Battery size: 61kWh

61kWh Maximum claimed range: 248 miles

248 miles Maximum charging rate: 80kW

80kW Efficiency: 3.8miles/kWh

MG S5: From £28,495, MG.co.uk

The MG S5 is a consummate all-rounder in the family SUV category ( MG )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Strong value, practical interior and spacious boot, good to drive

Strong value, practical interior and spacious boot, good to drive Cons: Infotainment slightly laggy, ride comfort could be smoother, best kit reserved for most expensive version

MG S5 specs

Price range: £28,495 - £33,495

£28,495 - £33,495 Battery size: 49 & 64 kWh

49 & 64 kWh Maximum claimed range: 298 miles

298 miles Miles per kWh: 4.0

4.0 Maximum charging rate: 135kW

BYD Atto 2: From £30,850, BYD.com

The BYD Atto 2's UK price starts at £30,850 ( BYD )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Spacious, comfortable, lots of tech and well made

Spacious, comfortable, lots of tech and well made Cons: More expensive than rivals

BYD Atto 2 specs

Price range: £30,850 to £34,950

£30,850 to £34,950 Battery size: 51.4kWh & 64.8kWh

51.4kWh & 64.8kWh Maximum claimed range: 267 miles

267 miles Miles per kWh: 4.1

4.1 Maximum charging rate: 155kW

Battery, range and charging

The MG S5 SE Long Range is the range champ of the three. For a modest £2,500 more than the entry-level model, the larger 64kWh battery delivers a strong 298 mile official range. Its 135kW peak charging speed is fast too, meaning less time spent hanging around at motorway services.

The BYD Atto 2 is no slouch either, with its larger battery option offering a claimed 267 mile range. The top-of-the-line Comfort trim can also reach charging speeds of 155kW, which gets you from 30 to 80 per cent charge in 21 minutes.

The Jaecoo 5 has the weakest on-paper specs in this category, though it's by no means a poor performer. The 248-mile range is the shortest of the three and its 80kW peak charging speed the slowest. That’s still more than adequate for most drivers, but lagging behind the competition.

Winner: MG S5. It offers the longest driving range and decently quick charging, making it a practical option for families who plan on making the occasional long-distance journey.

While its styling may be more conventional than the Jaecoo 5, the MG S5 still cuts a handsome profile ( MG )

Performance and drive

Performance is where BYD pulls away from the competition. The Atto 2 is one of the nicest family-friendly EVs we’ve driven, with superior body control that makes it comfortable without feeling floaty.

The MG S5 is easy-going rather than exciting, offering a competent and predictable blend of ride and handling. It’s not a thrilling car, but it’s secure and comfortable enough for family duties.

The Jaecoo 5 is marginally less appealing to drive, particularly on British roads, with a slightly firm and fidgety ride that disagrees with broken tarmac, combined with light but vague steering. While the less-than-impressive handling is hardly a deal-breaker, those little dynamic shortcomings are its most apparent flaw.

Winner: BYD Atto 2. It delivers the most comfortable and well-balanced driving experience of the three.

The Jaecoo 5 looks very much like the Range Rover Evoque – but it costs a fraction of the price ( Steve Fowler )

Interior and practicality

When it comes to interiors, the Jaecoo 5 stands apart from the pack with a surprisingly advanced cabin for the asking price, featuring a slick design and quality materials. It backs this up with a large 480-litre boot and some clever family-friendly features like pet mode, which keeps the car cool for them when you’re not around.

The BYD Atto 2 also feels like a little luxury car, with soft-touch materials and lots of premium touches throughout. Its blade battery design allows for a completely flat floor, creating a huge amount of passenger space, though its 400-litre boot is the smallest here.

The MG S5 has the least flair of the bunch, with a smart but unremarkable cabin. However, it’s an undeniably practical family SUV, with plenty of passenger space and a generously proportioned 453-litre boot. “The MG S5 is well-equipped but hardly groundbreaking for anyone familiar with modern electric SUV interiors,” said Steve in his full MG S5 review. “You’ve got your wireless phone charger, a couple of cup holders, the gear selector and lidded storage with space underneath all between the front seats.”

Winner: Jaecoo 5. It combines a spacious and practical cabin with a high-quality interior that feels like it belongs in a much more expensive car.

The Atto 2's smart, almost Mercedes-like styling hints at its premium aspirations ( BYD )

Technology and infotainment

The BYD Atto 2 takes the win here for its clever and polished infotainment system. Its party trick is its endlessly fun 12.8in rotating screen, but beyond that there are thoughtful usability improvements like a customisable dock and the ability to use your phone as a key. Features like the 360-degree parking camera and eight-speaker audio system give it an elevated feel in this price range.

The Jaecoo 5 has similarly impressive hardware, including a large and responsive 13.2in screen handling most of the car’s functions (annoyingly at the expense of a few essential physical buttons we’d liked to have seen left alone). Steve’s full Jaecoo 5 review noted some frustrating quirks with the driver’s display – namely an oddly placed speedo – but found the tech was impressive overall, saying “for the money, this is one of the best-equipped cars in its class.”

The MG S5 has the weakest tech and infotainment of the three, with a bright 12.8in display and a wireless Apple CarPlay connection that would regularly drop out. The standard kit is fine, but it’s disappointing that you have to step up to the Trophy model to get some of the luxury kit you’d expect, like rain-sensing wipers, wireless phone charging, heated seats and heated steering wheel.

Winner: BYD Atto 2. It offers the most feature-rich, polished and user-friendly tech package of the group.

The Jaecoo 5's interior feels really premium and is packed with high-tech kit ( Steve Fowler )

Price and value

The Jaecoo 5 is the most affordable of our three family SUVs. With a starting price of just £27,505, our full Jaecoo 5 review calls it “the electric family SUV bargain of the decade.” Compounding the value, the entry-level car comes absolutely rammed with kit you’d expect on a car costing £20k more, with a panoramic roof, heated and cooled seats and a huge touchscreen cementing the EV’s premium feel.

The MG S5 follows closely with its own value proposition, starting at £28,495 for the entry-level model. Things get even more competitive if you want a bit more range, with the SE Long Range edition offering 298 miles for £30,995. That’s a 40 per cent range boost for a modest £2,500, reinforcing MG’s reputation for affordability.

Prices are close between the three cars, but the BYD Atto 2 comes in as the most expensive of the group at £30,850 for the entry-level trim. Sure, that’s not an unsurmountable step up from the cheaper Jaecoo, but with the most affordable EVs in this category – the likes of the Citroen e-C3 Aircross and Fiat Grande Panda – offering everything you really need for around £22,000, the BYD Atto 2’s mid-range price feels like its Achille’s heel.

Winner: Jaecoo 5. It undercuts its rivals in this price range, delivering an impressive level of style, quality and standard equipment.

The MG S5 SE Long Range is the range champ of the three ( MG )

The verdict: Jaecoo 5 vs MG S5 vs BYD Atto 2

Putting value for money aside for a moment, the BYD Atto 2 is the best car here. It’s the most comfortable and sophisticated to drive and has the slickest tech, but the higher starting price is a stumbling block in this value-focused segment. The Jaecoo 5 has tons of showroom appeal for the money, but is a little less refined to drive than its two rivals.

That leaves the MG S5 as our overall winner. The consummate all-rounder, it delivers the best combination of range and charging speed, a competent drive and a spacious, practical interior, all at a competitive price.