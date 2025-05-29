MG S5 EV: Stylish family SUV blends practicality and affordability

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The MG S5 is undeniably compelling, combining affordability with genuine usability. With its practical cabin, a range of up to 298 miles and decent fast charging speeds, it’s a strong choice in a crowded family SUV market.

MG continues to target value-conscious buyers with the S5. The interior isn’t lavish but it’s well-equipped, spacious and with all the tech you’ll need.

There are some stylish touches on the inside and out, although we suspect the exterior aesthetics are more colour-dependent than in most cars – it looked great in the Piccadilly Blue of our test car. There are hints to MG’s super Cyberster sports car in the design though, especially with the front lights.

On the road, the MG S5 is easy-going rather than exciting, focusing on comfort and efficiency rather than outright sportiness. However, the slightly firm ride and sluggish infotainment (the wireless Apple CarPlay kept dropping out in our car) were a couple of disappointments.

These issues don’t overshadow the vehicle’s substantial strengths. For many families, the MG S5 represents the ideal first electric car, removing range anxiety with solid real-world performance. Considering its price, it makes a strong case against more expensive rivals.

How we tested

We drove the MG S5 for a week using it as our main family transport, doing longer trips around the M25, the station run with the family and using it for shopping trips to check out how easy it is to park and live with day-to-day.

MG S5: From £28,495, MG.co.uk

open image in gallery The MG S5 charges reasonably quickly, with 120kW charging getting you from 10 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes ( MG )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Strong value, practical interior and spacious boot, good to drive

Strong value, practical interior and spacious boot, good to drive Cons: Infotainment slightly laggy, ride comfort could be smoother, best kit reserved for most expensive version

MG S5 EV specs

Price range: £28,495 - £33,495

£28,495 - £33,495 Battery size: 49 & 64 kWh

49 & 64 kWh Maximum claimed range: 298 miles

298 miles Miles per kWh: 4.0

4.0 Maximum charging rate: 135kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The MG S5 comes in three trim levels that do a good job of explaining the battery differences. The standard, entry level SE model gets a 49kWh battery that’s good for a 211 mile maximum claimed range and a decent 0-62mph time of 8 seconds flat. That battery gets reasonable fast charging at 120kW, with MG saying it’ll get a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 24 minutes at a 150kW fast charger.

The SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range models, as the names suggest, get a bigger 64kWh battery that gives them a longer range – a claimed 298 mile maximum in the SE, while the bigger 18in wheels and extra kit of the Trophy version drop the range slightly to 288 miles. Both cars are quick, though, with faster charging at 135kW (that’s 28 minutes for a 10 to 80 per cent charge) and a 0-62mph sprint time of just 6.3 seconds.

Underneath the MG S5 is a version of the MG 4’s Modular Scalable Platform, so the S5 follows that car’s traits of a good blend of ride and handling. The ride quality isn’t super-soft and can feel a little bumpy at times, but it’s nothing that’s going to make the kids in the back feel sick.

open image in gallery The 12.8in infotainment touchscreen gets separate buttons for heating and ventilation ( MG )

The steering feels responsive enough for a family SUV, with ease of use rightly prioritised rather than sporty reactions. The turning circle is handily small making the S5 nicely manoeuvrable in car parks – large windows and decent door mirrors help with visibility on that score, while there are plenty of parking aids with cameras and sensors.

Most drivers will just leave the S5 in Normal mode, although you can play with Sport, Comfort, Snow and Custom – which all adjust throttle response and steering weight. You can enjoy one-pedal driving or adjust the brake regeneration with four different settings.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Although there’s not a huge amount of flair inside the MG S5, it looks smart enough with a few little details, like the carbon-fibre like strip of trim that runs across the dash and onto the doors. Other than that and the octagonal steering wheel – mirroring the MG badge in the centre – you really could be in any Chinese-built family SUV.

The quality of the materials inside are a welcome step-up for MG, as are the separate buttons underneath the 12.8in touchscreen for heating and ventilation. Elsewhere, the MG S5 is well-equipped but hardly groundbreaking for anyone familiar with modern electric SUV interiors: you’ve got your wireless phone charger, a couple of cup holders, the gear selector and lidded storage with space underneath all between the front seats.

open image in gallery The 453 litre boot capacity expands to 1,441 with the rear seats folded ( MG )

Space is impressive inside though, especially in a car that’s just under four-and-a-half meters long. Sitting in the back there’s decent knee, foot and head room for adults, which means kids will be more than happy – especially with a good view out thanks to the deep side windows. The rear doors open nice and wide, too, for easy access for older folk or for fitting really young ones into their child seats.

The boot is a decent size and easy to access with a boot door that opens up wide to reveal 453 litres of space. The rear seats split and fold so you can still carry a couple of rear passengers and a longer load, while if you fold all the rear seats down you can head to the local recycling centre with 1,441 litres of rubbish.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The MG S5’s infotainment is a big improvement over previous MGs, both in terms of the quality and responsiveness of the screen and the usability – it’s much easier to navigate the menus, although still not as easy as some.

And much as we were delighted that you can go fully wireless for your smartphone connection, Apple CarPlay kept annoyingly dropping out for us – a shame, as it looks great on the main 12.8in touchscreen.

There’s another 10.25in digital display in front of the driver – although it’s a bit too packed with information for our liking – but the driver controls on the steering wheel are a bit fiddly and flimsy, too. It’s the same with the audio system – it sounded a bit cheap.

open image in gallery The top of the range Trophy model model gets some kit we would have expected to see on cheaper editions, like rain-sensing wipers ( MG )

You do get a selection of apps like YouTube and Spotify to use if you’re sitting waiting for the car to charge, and an app to control the car’s charging, locking and heating remotely. On the top-spec Trophy model you can even use your phone as the car key.

It’s disappointing that you have to step up to the Trophy model to get some of the luxury kit you’d expect – like rain-sensing wipers, wireless phone charging, heated seats and heated steering wheel. And the Trophy’s price puts the MG S5 close to the brilliant Kia EV3, which we’d much rather have.

The expected range of driver assistance features – some handy and some annoying, like the speed reminder that gives you a spoken warning if you stray over the limit – are all packed under MG Pilot and come as standard on all models.

Prices and running costs

The pick of the MG S5 bunch is the Long Range SE model, even though it does without some of the niceties that the Trophy model gets. We’re more excited by its £30,995 price tag and 298 mile range. The Trophy Long Range car bumps up the kit count considerably for £33,495, but the range drops down to 288 miles.

At £28,495 for the SE standard car, you’re getting plenty of space and a decent smattering of equipment, but the range of 211 miles isn’t great. None of the MGs get heat pumps, which would have made the S5 more efficient during cold weather.

open image in gallery We’re most impressed by the Long Range SE trim, which gets you a 298 mile range for £30,995 ( MG )

MG S5 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The 49kWh battery gets fast charging at 120kW with MG saying it’ll get a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 24 minutes at a 150kW fast charger. The bigger 64kWh battery charges at 135kW for a 28 minutes 10 to 80 per top-up.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The MG S5 is great value starting at £28,495 and going up to £33,495, although you’ll have to buy the top-spec car to get the best kit.

What’s the battery and main warranty like?

MG offers a generous seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty covering battery and main mechanical components.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: MG S5

In a sea of very similar family SUVs, the MG S5 stands out for its value. It’s good looking, but take that MG badge off and it could be anything. At least the MG brand gives it some familiarity, though, and the S5 will be easy and enjoyable to live with.