Car makers have a surprising new target demographic – your dog

If proof were ever needed that the Duke of Richmond loves his dogs, it’s said that the palatial kennels complex at his historic Goodwood estate had central heating long before Goodwood House ever got it.

The Duke is hardly an outlier when it comes to canine appreciation – the UK is a nation of dog lovers. We have over 12 million of our four-legged friends living with us and spend an average of £2,000 on our pets every year, according to Battersea Dogs Home. Dogs are clearly big business, and lately they’ve been giving car makers paws for thought.

The Goodwood estate is better known for the car-themed Festival of Speed and Revival weekends, both huge money-spinners for the Duke, but his Grace is evidently as huge a fan of dogs as he is a petrolhead and a businessman.

Last weekend the estate hosted its fourth annual festival for our furry friends. Called Goodwoof (naturally) the pooch-centric festival includes live music, dog-related businesses selling their wares and a smattering of celebrities and influencers wandering around, from Clare Balding and James Middleton to Love Islanders and Strictly dancers.

And in a world where crossover cars are as popular as mixed-breed dogs, a collaboration between the car world and the dog world makes commercial sense. Land Rover obviously agrees. This year it became the official automotive partner of Goodwoof, choosing the event to unveil not one, but two new Discovery models. Gemini and Tempest sound as much like new cars as they do a pair of fox red Labradors.

open image in gallery The two-day Goodwoof festival attracts dog owners from across the country, with live music and plenty of activities for pets and people ( @ThisIsTimothy )

Land Rover has done the market research before deciding to court Britain’s dog owners. Around half of all Discovery owners have one, and 61 per cent of them say that their dog influences their car-buying decisions. That’s enough for some car companies to start paying attention to the needs of their hairiest passengers.

I must agree. I’m a dog lover and choose the cars that I buy with my goldendoodle Sky in mind. A car that’s comfortable with good space, easy to get into and with a good view out is essential for Sky, and that’s what we got with the Discovery we drove down to Goodwood, with Sky acting like lady muck in the back.

It’s not surprising really. Land Rover – like Goodwoof – has a host of doggy accessories for you to spend your cash on. Sky got into the car via Land Rover’s official dog ramp, sat on the official Land Rover quilted boot liner, was kept in place by the official Land Rover safety guard and had a slurp from the official Land Rover no-spill dog bowl. Should she have needed one, she could have taken a shower with the official Land Rover dog wash. Sky turned her nose up at the portable dog crate Land Rover sent us, though. It was way too small for a lady of her stature.

Land Rover owners and their dogs even got special access at this year’s Goodwoof, with dedicated parking areas, hospitality and complimentary treats for both doggies and their owners.

Discovery-branded doggy hydration stations were dotted around the whole festival site, while the Goodwoof Adventure Trail was sponsored by the company. There was also a Discovery Stick Library, which Sky got stuck into and didn’t seem bothered by any late return fees.

open image in gallery Goldendoodle Sky giving some serious consideration to the dog-friendly boot of the Land Rover Discovery ( Steve Fowler )

The Discovery Gemini and Tempest models were there on mini-motor show stands, with dog-friendly Land Rover staff on hand with more treats and the softest of sells. Having spent time in the latest model, now built better than ever at JLR’s latest factory in Slovakia, I wasn’t surprised to see a willing queue of well-heeled dog owners lining up to look at the new Discovery models.

Even longer was the queue to have a Land Rover-sponsored caricature of your dog drawn by a couple of dog-friendly artists. By late on day two, their fixed smiles suggested some truth to the old showbiz mantra of never working with animals or children.

Land Rover’s interest in all things canine appears to be more than just a passing fascination. According to one seasoned car industry exec I caught wandering across the lawns with his own two dogs, Land Rover’s investment in Goodwoof could have topped the million-pound mark.

So why does Land Rover do it? According to Amy Gibson, the UK brand director for Discovery, “Goodwoof is a brilliant celebration of life with dogs – and a natural fit for the Discovery brand. Designed to enhance everyday journeys with versatility, comfort and capability, we’re delighted to bring these qualities to one of the most iconic events for dog owners. We look forward to creating unforgettable memories for all attendees at this year’s Goodwoof."

Land Rover isn’t alone in targeting dog owners. Skoda has been doing it for years with its sponsorship of Crufts and other doggy events. Kirsten Stagg, head of marketing at Skoda UK told me “at Skoda, we understand that dogs are more than just pets, they're family.

open image in gallery A dachshund leading the way at Goodwoof 2025 ( PA Media )

“Our involvement with dog-related initiatives reflects our commitment to making every journey comfortable, safe, and enjoyable for all passengers, whether they walk on two legs or four. As a brand known for supporting families and making life easier, it's only natural that we stand behind the millions of UK drivers who travel with their canine companions."

Dogs, it seems, sell plenty of things aside from cars. Other partners at this year’s Goodwoof festival included Cotswold Outdoor and Mars Petcare (prompting an interesting discussion with one of their representatives around how healthy its Pedigree Dentastix dog treats are, given they’re from the same company that brings us Skittles and Mars bars). HSBC, Tesco, health insurer Vitality and even Le Shuttle were also among the event partners keen to associate their brand with our beloved pets.

The feel-good factor around Goodwoof was palpable. And feeling good rubs off on sponsors. Smiles sell cars, and so do dogs. Smart move, Land Rover.