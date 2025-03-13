Best Kia EVs: From compact city cars to family-sized SUVs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to the sheer pace of new EV launches, Kia is leading the charge. With a rapidly expanding line-up of impressive electric vehicles including the EV3 and EV9, Kia now offers something for everyone, from compact SUVs to spacious family cars that often undercut the price of rivals with a similar range.

Kia has fully embraced the EV switch. Unlike some manufacturers that stick electric powertrains into existing petrol models, Kia's latest electric vehicles are built from the ground up on dedicated EV platforms. That means you can expect an intelligent use of space, longer ranges, better all-round performance and fast charging speeds.

Kia isn’t resting on its laurels either, with plans to fill in the gaps in its EV numberline. This year we’re expecting to see the launch of the Kia EV4, a mid-sized hatchback and saloon, followed by the EV5 and EV2, which featured fancy rear-hinged doors in its flashy concept reveal. Beyond that, there’s speculation of a Kia EV7 and EV8, which are rumoured to fall at the premium end of the SUV market.

Back here in the present day however, we’re rounding up the best Kia EVs you can buy right now.

How we tested

We've tested Kia’s entire range of electric vehicles, including long-term tests to learn how these cars perform over thousands of miles, with family-sized requirements and under real world conditions. Based on our test drives and our expert knowledge of the marketplace, our list ranks Kia EVs not just on factors like battery size, range and charging speeds, but overall value for money. We also pay close attention to everyday considerations such as boot capacity, storage compartments and connectivity to things like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Why trust us

Our team of car experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

Kia EV3: From £32,995, Kia.com

open image in gallery The Kia EV3 is a brilliant all-round electric car with a long range and great price ( Kia )

Independent rating: 10/10

Pros: Well priced, long range, comfy drive, lots of space

Well priced, long range, comfy drive, lots of space Cons: Some may not like the looks, but that’s about it

Some may not like the looks, but that’s about it Price range: £32,995 to £43,895

£32,995 to £43,895 Battery size: 58 and 81kWh

58 and 81kWh Maximum claimed range: 375 miles

375 miles Miles per kWh: 4.2

4.2 Maximum charging rate: 128kW

The Kia EV3 is a standout EV, combining affordability, practicality and impressive range into a family-friendly package. It offers great value at just £32,995, with the base Air model boasting a 270 mile range from its 58kWh battery.

Step up to the larger 81kWh battery, and you'll enjoy an exceptional 375 mile range – unbeatable at this price point. Beyond range, the Kia EV3 excels in comfort and drivability, offering a smooth, quiet ride. The interior is spacious, accommodating families with ease, and even entry-level models feature generous kit, including heated seats.

“The EV3 is the best car Kia makes,” we said in our full Kia EV3 review. “It’s a great small family car that ticks all the boxes, and that’s before you see the price and the long range. It’s fantastic.”

Kia EV9: From £65,025, Kia.com

open image in gallery The Kia EV9 ( Kia )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Spacious interior, good range and fast charging, one of very few seven-seat EVs

Spacious interior, good range and fast charging, one of very few seven-seat EVs Cons: Feels very big when driving, heavy

Feels very big when driving, heavy Price range: £65,025 to £77,025

£65,025 to £77,025 Battery size: 99.8 kWh

99.8 kWh Maximum claimed range: 349 miles

349 miles Miles per kWh: 3.1

3.1 Maximum charging rate: 210 kW

The Kia EV9 is one of the first and best all-electric, seven-seater SUVs on the market, offering a well-balanced blend of space, style, and sustainability. Starting at around £65,000, it's pricey for a Kia but still undercuts rivals like the Volvo EX90 and Range Rover, while boasting impressive features like 210kW fast charging and a claimed range of up to 349 miles for the single-motor version. Its imposing size is felt on the road and some of the interior materials aren't quite on par with luxury brands, but the value against rivals can’t be ignored.

“The EV9 rides well, with comfortable seats, lots of kit fitted as standard, and has enough space for full-size adults across all three rows,” we said in our full Kia EV9 review. “Plus there’s a big boot that becomes positively cavernous when the rearmost seats are folded flat.”

Kia EV6: From £59,990, Kia.com

open image in gallery The Kia EV6 ( Kia )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Long range, great to drive, lots of kit

Long range, great to drive, lots of kit Cons: Front headroom, rear access

Front headroom, rear access Price range: £45,575 to £58,125

£45,575 to £58,125 Battery size: 84kWh

84kWh Maximum claimed range: 361 miles

361 miles Miles per kWh: 3.9

3.9 Maximum charging rate: 258kW

The updated Kia EV6 refines what was already a great EV, delivering style, performance, and practicality to rival the Tesla Model 3. The core improvements are the extended range (up to 361 miles on the rear-wheel drive models) and faster charging, while you’re also getting the smooth ride the EV6 has always enjoyed.

The Kia EV6 is an undeniably fun car to drive too, offering excellent control, plenty of grip and responsive steering. Design tweaks like slick new LED lighting and a more cohesive overall aesthetic improve its appearance, while a move away from piano black trim to brushed silver creates a more premium feel.

“The visual updates may be small but make the design of the Kia EV6 more cohesive than before,” we said in our full Kia EV6 review. “I like it a lot more to look at, and it’s got a Tesla-beating EV range.”

Kia Niro EV: From £37,325, Kia.com

open image in gallery The Kia Niro EV ( Kia )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Comfortable, efficient, loads of room, excellent warranty

Comfortable, efficient, loads of room, excellent warranty Cons: Noisy on the motorway, expensive, lacks fast charging of some rivals

Noisy on the motorway, expensive, lacks fast charging of some rivals Price range: £37,325 to £43,225

£37,325 to £43,225 Battery size: 64.8kWh

64.8kWh Maximum claimed range: 285 miles

285 miles Miles per kWh: 3.8

3.8 Maximum charging rate: 72kW

The Kia Niro EV is a popular, practical and family-friendly electric car with plenty of style and a comfortable driving experience. It offers a spacious interior, ample boot space at 475 litres and excellent visibility – there’s a reason why it’s become popular among Uber drivers and parents alike.

That said, it shows signs of ageing versus rivals, including Kia’s own EV3. The closely related Hyundai Kona offers a longer range, better charging speeds and a standard heat pump. But the Niro EV scores for ride quality, passenger and boot space, as well as that seven-year warranty on all of the mechanical parts and eight on the electric powertrain and batteries. Pricing starts from £37,325.

“The launch of the Kia EV3 may spell trouble for the Niro EV,” we said in our full Kia Niro EV review. “But with the ample space on board the car will continue to be a family favourite.”

The verdict: Best Kia EVs

Kia’s EV range just gets better and better, so perhaps it’s no surprise that the newest model is the best. The EV3 is a brilliant, family-friendly EV. We love its style, the way it drives, the practicality and the fact that as far as EVs are concerned, you won’t go further for less – its 375-mile range is hugely impressive.

Talking of huge, we love the EV9, too. It was voted World Car of the Year in 2024 and for good reason – it’s every bit as good as much more expensive SUVs to drive and be in, while it’s reasonably efficient and has space for up to seven passengers.

The recent updates have kept the EV6 fresh, too, with a nicer interior and better looks on the outside, too – it’s a fine rival to the Tesla Model 3. And although the Niro EV is getting on a bit, it still offers decent space and value, and an efficient EV powertrain.

However, there’s much excitement over the upcoming Kia models that start to fill out the range, too. We’ve had a good look over the EV4, EV5 and the EV2 concept (they’ll arrive in that order over the next twelve months) and they all continue the theme of high-quality, tech-packed, super-stylish EVs that are set to offer decent value, too.