Kia’s EV push is showing no signs of slowing, with news that an entry-level electric car is set to join the line-up. Kia is also planning two more premium EVs, while hinting that wacky, rear-hinged back doors are being lined up for one model.

Speaking at Kia EV Day 2025, President and CEO Ho Sung Song confirmed his brand’s “unwavering commitment to EVs while competitors are revising their EV plans.”

With the Kia EV2 Concept and its rear-hinged doors, the EV4 production model and final versions of the PV5 van all unveiled at Kia’s EV Day – plus the EV5 SUV arriving later this year – Ho Sung Song also spoke about the potential of an EV1, saying “internally we are studying what our entry EV model will be.”

This was later backed up when Spencer Cho, Kia’s vice-president of business planning, responded to questions about the potential of an EV1. “We want to launch a similar type of vehicle in the future,” said Cho. “We are vigorously working on ways to deliver EV1 as quickly as possible.”

Although there are no details on the EV1 currently, we’d expect a target price of around €20,000 (£16,600) to put it in line with the forthcoming Volkswagen ID. 1 and a host of other budget EVs that are on the way.

open image in gallery The Kia EV6 ( Kia )

To keep prices low, a small battery with a maximum range of around 200 miles would be expected, using cheaper battery technology, too. We’d expect the EV1 to follow Kia’s “Opposites United” design language, as seen on the EV2 concept, EV3 and EV4 models.

It’s also likely that more premium Kia all-electric models are on the way to fill the number gap between the EV6 and EV9. With the new EV4 in danger of taking sales from the EV6, Kia is selling the bigger hatchback model as a more premium offering thanks to its greater performance and 800 volt technology that offers faster charging.

The Kia EV9 starts at £64,245 and EV6 prices get close to £60,000, so it’s like that EV models 6, 7, 8 and 9 would be positioned as the more premium models in Kia’s range.

Asked whether there are plans for EV7 and EV8 models, Kia’s head of design Karim Habib told The Independent that the brand is working on it. “We're making proposals. The design team is making proposals. It will take time because that requires a certain price point. And EV9 is working well, but it has been a stretch for the brand. As the brand evolves, we can go in.

open image in gallery The Kia EV9 GT boasts a sportier look and more power ( Kia )

“We have to continue building the brand before we can get to having 6, 7, 8 and 9. I think that's part of it.”

We’d expect an EV7 to be the rumoured electric replacement for the Kia Stinger performance saloon, while the EV8 could be another premium SUV with a sportier bent than the family-focused range-topping EV9.

And it’s possible that one of those models could come with rear-hinged doors like the EV2 Concept. Rear-hinged back doors have already been confirmed as going into production by Kia’s sister brand Genesis following the unveiling of its Neolun concept last year.

Teasing the prospect of a production car with butterfly doors, Habib said “rear-hinged doors? You won't have to wait that long – but that's all I'm going to say.”

Kia will be aiming to get an EV1 on sale in 2027 or 2028, with any EV7 and EV8 models likely to follow after that.