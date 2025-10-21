Volvo ES90 review: Brilliant new EV that’s perfect for SUV haters

The Volvo ES90 arrives not just as another electric saloon, but as a calm, confident counterpoint to the sea of brash SUVs that dominate the EV landscape. It takes the very latest tech from Volvo’s flagship EX90 (X for crossover or SUV) and while the ES90 (S for saloon) doesn’t shout for attention, it definitely deserves it.

Volvo’s design team has stuck to their Scandinavian roots, delivering a car that looks more stately than sporty, yet still manages to cut through the air with an efficiency-boosting drag coefficient of just 0.25. It’s an elegant fastback, officially called a saloon, but with a large and useable hatchback opening. Unlike the EX90 SUV it shares its SPA2 platform with, the ES90 doesn’t need to pretend to be anything else – it’s unapologetically a car, and a rather good one.

First impressions inside are overwhelmingly positive. The cabin is beautifully executed, with light wood inlays, calming Nordico materials and a near-silent driving experience. There’s a massage function for both front seats, climate-controlled everything, and a panoramic roof that you can darken from the touchscreen rather than a button by the roof where it would make sense. That’s a bit of a theme here. Be warned that pretty much everything is controlled from the touchscreen, including adjusting the steering wheel position or the door mirrors.

Performance ranges from quick (single motor, 333hp) to truly rapid (twin motor performance, 680hp), but this isn’t a car that encourages you to drive like a hooligan. It’s about quiet luxury, safe progress and feeling a bit smug about your 435-mile range and solar-powered assembly plant.

Yes, there are gripes. Rear foot space is tighter than expected, and the ride – especially on the 22in wheels you get with Ultra trim – can be a touch too firm on rougher roads. But as a comfortable, confident, and cleanly executed electric flagship, the ES90 gets a solid thumbs-up. If you’re fed up with SUVs, this could be your next step.

How we tested

I spent a couple of days in the south of France putting the Volvo ES90 to the test. That meant driving it on a wide variety of roads from motorways to tight mountain passes, while I also tested its automated parking systems in a supermarket car park. Finally, I took it on the ultimate test drive around the Monaco Grand Prix circuit, albeit in very heavy traffic rather than anything more exciting. Of course, I gave the tech a thorough workout and auditioned the audio system with my own selection of test tracks.

Volvo ES90: £69,760 to £87,960, Volvocars.com

open image in gallery The Volvo ES90 feels typically Scandinavian inside: calming and cool. ( Volvo )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros Outstanding refinement, top-tier audio, clean design

Outstanding refinement, top-tier audio, clean design Cons Firm ride on big wheels, fiddly screen controls, average rear foot space

Volvo ES90 specs

Price: £69,760 - £87,960

£69,760 - £87,960 Battery size: 92kWh or 106kWh

92kWh or 106kWh Maximum claimed range: 435 miles

435 miles Miles per kWh: 4.0

4.0 Maximum charging rate: 350kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There are three powertrains on offer in the ES90: a Single Motor Extended Range with rear-drive, Twin Motor All-Wheel Drive, and a hot Twin Motor Performance version, again with all-wheel drive. All use either a 92kWh or 106kWh battery, with claimed WLTP ranges of up to 435 miles in top-spec models.

Even the base car is quick enough, hitting 0–62mph in 6.6 seconds thanks to its 333hp rear-mounted motor. The Twin Motor adds all-wheel drive and a punchier 449hp, dropping the sprint time to 5.4 seconds. But it’s the Performance version that brings real clout: 680hp, 0–62 in 4.0 seconds, plus a towing capacity of 2,000kg.

open image in gallery The Volvo ES90 is supremely quiet, but the ride is a touch firm on bigger wheels ( Volvo )

Charging is as good as it gets. Thanks to Volvo’s latest 800V architecture and up to 350kW charging support, the ES90 can go from 10 to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes – or add 186 miles of range in 10 minutes. Real-world charging won’t always match those figures, but it’s comfortably futureproof.

The ride is a mixed bag, though. There’s air suspension on Ultra trim, and it’s quiet and smooth on motorways. But over sharper urban imperfections, especially with those larger wheels, the car can feel a little unsettled – a surprise given Volvo’s emphasis on wellness. The ES90 is better at isolating noise than bumps.

Steering is light and easy-going, perfect for relaxing drives rather than enthusiastic corner taking. Braking is strong, regenerative modes are effective, and Volvo’s one-pedal drive system is slick and intuitive.

Ultimately, this is a car engineered for effortlessness: long-range cruising, silent comfort, and zero stress at rapid chargers.

I spent some of my time in the new Performance driving in and out of central London, where the roads are rubbish, yet this Model Y’s ride was anything but. It nicely takes the edges off the worst bumps, while communicating plenty about the road surface without making you wince.

There are Standard and Sport driving modes, but I preferred Standard – Sport didn’t seem to offer that much more in terms of agility or responsiveness. Similarly, I left the steering in Standard rather than Heavy, while I prefer to leave the stability assistance systems in Standard rather than Reduced mode.

Outside the changes are subtle but effective. As well as the bigger wheels there’s a carbon rear spoiler, beefed up front apron and a diffuser at the back – all with aero benefits as well as offering a sporty look. A Performance badge sits in the tailgate and is displayed in the puddle lights, the brake calipers are finished in red and the mirror caps get a gloss black treatment.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Step inside the ES90 and you’ll find a masterclass in modern Volvo interior design. It’s light, calming, and properly premium, with sustainable materials used throughout. Nordico upholstery – made from recycled PET bottles and bio-based woods – feels soft but hard-wearing, while the light ash wood and ambient lighting make this one of the most serene cabins on sale.

Space up front is excellent, with wide seats (heated, ventilated, massaging as standard on Ultra), good storage options, and a clean, tech-forward dash. Rear legroom is fine thanks to the long 3.1m wheelbase, but foot space is more limited – particularly if the front seats are set low. The sloping roof doesn’t dent headroom much, but look sideways and you’ll be looking at the inside of bodywork rather than window – the rear isn’t quite as limousine-like as you’d expect in a car of this size.

open image in gallery The Volvo ES90's saloon shape hides a practical 435-litre boot ( Volvo )

Boot access is great, thanks to that hatchback opening and a powered tailgate. You get 446 litres of luggage space with the seats up, rising to 1,427 litres with them folded. There’s a ‘Will it fit?’ guide inside the boot lid, hidden cable storage under the floor, and a 27-litre frunk up front. It’s not a Volvo estate – that version is to come, but it’s genuinely practical.

Other clever touches? A removable load cover that stashes neatly under the boot floor, heated rear seats and cupholders in the lounge-style armrest and a panoramic roof with adjustable opacity via the touchscreen.

This is a car that’s been thoughtfully designed – although we’d like to see a few more physical controls. Adjusting mirrors or the steering wheel via a screen feels like a step too far.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

This is where the ES90 really shines – particularly if you’re into your music. The 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system is genuinely sensational, delivering 1,610 watts of power through meticulously placed speakers (including in the headrests). There’s Dolby Atmos support, a clever “tweeter-on-top” design, and even an exclusive Abbey Road Studios mode. You can pick between ‘Open,’ ‘Energised,’ ‘Intimate’ and ‘Expansive’ sound stages – or create your own in Producer mode. It’s the best factory audio system we’ve heard in a long time.

open image in gallery The Bowers & Wilkins audio system in the Volvo ES90 is a real highlight ( Volvo )

Infotainment is built around a 14.5in portrait centre touchscreen and a 9in driver display, plus a slick head-up display. The Snapdragon-powered system is rapid and smooth, running Google built-in with full support for Maps, Assistant, Waze, and Google Play apps.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and Volvo’s UX is cleaner and easier to use than most. But it’s not perfect. Physical buttons are nearly extinct, so changing climate settings, mirror angles or even the steering wheel position means diving into menus. A frustration, particularly when driving.

On the driver assistance front, you get everything: adaptive cruise, Pilot Assist with lane centring, 360-degree cameras, lidar-based collision detection, and even occupancy sensors that can detect a sleeping baby left behind. It’s top-spec tech.

open image in gallery The controls to lighten or darken the Volvo ES90's panoramic roof are... hidden away on the touchscreen! ( Volvo )

Over-the-air updates, 5G connectivity, and a full battery passport system (including material sourcing transparency) round out a digital experience that’s as modern and comprehensive as anything from Tesla or Mercedes.

Prices and running costs

The ES90 starts at £69,760 for the Plus Single Motor Extended Range model, rising to £87,960 for the top-spec Ultra Twin Motor Performance. For the refinement and kit you get, it’s a solid value in the premium EV segment – comfortably undercutting rivals like the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE.

All models benefit from 800V tech, impressive efficiency, and low company car tax. Volvo’s app lets you precondition the cabin, schedule charging, and monitor energy use. And while it’s too new to gauge real-world depreciation, the brand’s strong EV push should help values hold up.

Servicing is minimal, thanks to few moving parts, and the car comes with Volvo’s comprehensive warranty. Expect home charging costs of 7–9p per mile if you’re using an off-peak tariff.

Fleet buyers will love the Twin Motor variants for their blend of performance and range, while private buyers might prefer the calmness (and lower cost) of the Single Motor version.

Volvo ES90 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

With 800V architecture, the ES90 can charge from 10–80 per cent in 22 minutes on a 350kW charger, or add 300km of range in just 10 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

With prices ranging from £69,760 to £87,960, if you want a calm, comfortable EV with real range and cutting-edge tech – especially if you don’t want an SUV – it’s a standout choice.

Does Volvo replace batteries for free?

Yes, Volvo offers an eight-year warranty on the battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Volvo ES90

The ES90 is a stylish, super-quiet and very comfortable electric saloon that’s nicely equipped, brilliantly made and avoids the SUV clichés. It’s not quite perfect, but it feels like a grown-up car for a grown-up world.