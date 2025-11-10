China’s biggest privately owned carmaker might not be a household name yet, but Geely is hardly a start-up. Founded in 1986, it’s the global automotive powerhouse behind Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, smart, and LEVC (which makes London’s black cabs), with more than 50,000 employees, five global R&D centres, and design studios from Gothenburg to Milan. In fact, this very car – the Geely EX5 – was designed in Italy, honed on UK roads, and fine-tuned by engineers from Lotus.

So, while it’s technically Geely’s first model to wear its own badge in Britain, the EX5 arrives with impeccable parentage. And, crucially, it arrives at a price that undercuts its rivals so dramatically that you can’t help but take notice.

From just £31,990 on the road, the EX5 is a handsome, well-built, and impressively refined all-electric SUV that feels far more expensive than it is. On the move, it rides nicely – firm enough to feel connected but never harsh – and its light, accurate steering makes it easy to place on narrow roads. There’s a touch of front-end wheel spin if you’re a bit eager out of a damp junction, but generally the chassis balance is well judged.

It’s not especially quick-witted, but nor does it need to be. This is a comfortable, confidence-inspiring everyday SUV – one that’s been properly tuned for UK roads, and it shows. Geely’s engineers, with input from Lotus and the brand’s Coventry R&D centre, have produced a car that feels composed and settled even over Britain’s infamous potholes.

Inside, the EX5 is a revelation at this price. The seats are supremely comfortable – with massaging, heating and ventilation on the Max trim – and the materials feel premium throughout. It’s not just good for a new brand; it’s good, full stop. The Flyme infotainment system sounds good, while little touches like the bezelled scroll wheel that can control volume, temperature or even ambient lighting, make it feel genuinely upmarket.

It’s not perfect, of course. Tyre roar is noticeable at motorway speeds, and you’ll have to dig into menus to silence the warning bongs. But when you look at what you get for the money – including a panoramic sunroof, massaging seats, a 1,000-watt 16-speaker stereo, and a full suite of safety tech – it feels like one of the year’s biggest bargains.

Geely might be the new name in the UK, but the EX5 is the real deal – a polished, thoughtfully engineered EV that makes a very strong first impression.

How we tested

I drove the new Geely EX5 on the motorways, country lanes and through the towns of Warwickshire – I even took it to a McDonald’s car park, purely for research purposes, obviously. I tried the back seats and checked the space in the boot, played with all the tech, cranked up the Flyme audio system and crunched all the numbers to be able to come up with the definitive verdict on the EX5.

Geely EX5: £31,990 to £36,990, Geelyauto.co.uk

The new Geely EX5 was styled at the brand's design centre in Milan

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Superb value, high-quality interior, excellent ride comfort, big tech features

Superb value, high-quality interior, excellent ride comfort, big tech features Cons: Modest range

Geely EX5 specs

Price: £31,990 to £36,990 (before Geely EV Grant)

£31,990 to £36,990 (before Geely EV Grant) Battery size: 60kWh

60kWh Maximum claimed range: 267 miles

267 miles Miles per kWh: tbc

tbc Charging: 160kW DC 10–80% in 28 mins

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Every version of the EX5 uses a 60.22kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery driving a single front-mounted electric motor. Power output stands at 215bhp with 320Nm of torque, enough for 0–62mph in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 109mph.

The official WLTP range is up to 267 miles in the SE model, dropping slightly to around 410km (255 miles) in the top Max trim, thanks to its larger wheels. In reality, expect somewhere between 210–230 miles in mixed driving – decent but not class-leading.

Charging is reasonably quick, though. The EX5 supports 160kW DC charging, delivering 10-80 per cent in as little as 28 minutes, while a 7kW home wallbox will fully replenish the battery from 10-100 per cent in just over six hours. Every model also features an 11kW onboard charger for faster three-phase connections.

The Geely EX5 majors on value with high levels of equipment for not much cash

A standard-fit heat pump, active grille shutters, and driver-selectable regenerative braking modes help stretch real-world efficiency, and Geely’s Magic Cube thermal management system keeps temperatures – and energy consumption – in check year-round.

Performance feels brisk rather than brutal. There’s a smooth surge of torque from low speeds and a relaxed, confident character at motorway pace. On twisty roads, the steering has reassuring heft – a touch heavier than most rivals – while the suspension, tuned with input from Lotus, strikes a fine balance between comfort and control.

The EX5 feels substantial, too. It’s a heavy car, but it hides that weight well, soaking up rough surfaces with impressive composure. There’s a slight loss of traction from the front tyres if you’re ham-fisted with the throttle in the wet, but the Geely-Traction Control System (G-TCS) reacts swiftly to tidy things up.

Noise insulation is generally good, though wind noise over the large mirrors and tyre noise becomes noticeable above 70mph. That said, the overall refinement and ride comfort wouldn’t disgrace an SUV costing double.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Open the door and you’re greeted by one of the smartest cabins in the class. Designed in Milan, the EX5 blends elegant simplicity with modern functionality. Metallic-effect trim inserts, soft-touch surfaces, and a minimalist layout give it genuine premium appeal.

The Geely EX5 boasts plenty of space in the back seats

The front seats are the star of the show. Built around a five-layer “zero-sensation” cushioning system, they’re supportive yet supremely comfortable on long trips. Top-spec Max trim adds heating, ventilation, and a massage function for both front seats, plus memory settings and even a powered leg rest for the passenger.

There’s no shortage of space, either. Thanks to the car’s GEA architecture and long 2,750mm wheelbase, there’s decent legroom for adults in both rows. Headroom is generous even with the panoramic glass roof, and the upright design means excellent visibility.

In the back, passengers get clever touches like a 14-litre pull-out drawer under the rear seats, large door bins, and adjustable backrests. Boot space is rated at 461 litres with the seats up or a huge 1,877 litres when folded, aided by a three-tier load floor that can separate items neatly.

There's 461 litres of luggage space in the back of the Geely EX5

The tailgate is power-operated and offers five height settings – useful if your garage ceiling is low. Elsewhere, 33 storage compartments and a deep centre console make the EX5 a practical companion for family life.

The cabin’s ambience is further lifted by 256-colour ambient lighting and a large 1.18m² panoramic sunroof. Quality is easily on par with the best from Kia or Hyundai, and the fit and finish feel rock solid. The only downsides are a few fingerprint-prone glossy surfaces and the lack of a physical shortcut to disable driver warnings – you’ll need a few taps to get there.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The EX5’s infotainment is a highlight. A 15.4in HD touchscreen dominates the dash, boasting superb clarity (2.5K resolution, 800-nit brightness) and ultra-fast response times. It runs Geely’s Flyme Auto OS, which feels fresh and intuitive once you’re used to it.

Alongside it sits a 10.2in driver display, while Max models add a 13.8in head-up display that’s among the clearest in the class. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard (Android due via over-the-air update soon), and you get built-in online navigation, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other apps.

The Geely EX5's twin touchscreens work well and are easy to use

Voice control is excellent – you can open the sunroof, change the temperature, or plan a route just by asking. A wireless phone charger, Wi-Fi hotspot, and USB-A/C ports are all present.

The Flyme Sound 1000W system deserves special mention. With 16 speakers, including headrest drivers and a standalone subwoofer, it delivers rich, immersive audio that rivals some luxury cars. Avoid the “Opera Hall” sound mode, though – the standard surround setting is best.

Those headrest speakers are particularly handy for private phone calls, reading text messages or navigation prompts without disturbing other passengers too much.

A few niggles remain: some menus could be simpler, and the warning bongs take too many steps to silence. But overall, this is an infotainment system that genuinely feels next-generation at this price.

The unknown Flyme audio system in the Geely EX5 is actually reasonably good

Safety is strong, too. Every model includes seven airbags, a five-star Euro NCAP rating, and a full suite of ADAS systems – including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Manoeuvre Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The EX5 also features a deployable bonnet for pedestrian protection and Cell-to-Body battery integration for crash safety.

Prices and running costs

At launch, the EX5 range starts at £31,990 (SE), rising to £33,990 (Pro) and £36,990 (Max). But every model qualifies for the Geely EV Grant, worth up to £3,750, bringing those prices down to as little as £28,240. An extra £1,000 part-exchange allowance will drop prices further, meaning the EX-5 Max is sensational value at under £33,000 when all the discounts are taken into account.

Finance offers are compelling, too. The SE can be had from just £339/month on a 3.9 per cent APR PCP, with similarly affordable deals on the Pro (£359) and Max (£389).

When the discounts are added in, the Geely EX5 is sensational value

As part of Geely’s “Drive with New Energy” launch offer, buyers can choose between a £499 home charger (worth £1,499 installed) or a £1,000 public charging credit via Octopus Electroverse.

Ownership peace of mind is strong: every EX5 comes with a 6+2-year / 125,000-mile vehicle warranty, 8-year / 125,000-mile battery warranty, four years’ roadside assistance, and two years’ free servicing.

Running costs should be low thanks to the efficient LFP battery and standard heat pump, while the service intervals (every 24 months / 20,000 miles) are longer than most rivals.

All told, the EX5 offers a huge amount of car – and technology – for the money. Few EVs deliver this level of polish and equipment at anything like this price.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a 160kW rapid charger, the EX5 goes from 30–80 per cent in just 20 minutes. A full charge at home on a 7kW wallbox takes about 6 hours, or even less with an 11kW unit.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Absolutely. It’s not the longest-range EV, but the quality, comfort, and specification are extraordinary for the money. The EX5 proves that Geely’s global expertise – and a little help from Lotus – go a very long way.

Does Geely replace batteries for free?

Yes – the EX5 has one of the most comprehensive warranty packages in the class: 8 years/125,000 miles on the battery and 8 years total (6+2) on the vehicle, plus four years’ roadside assistance and two years’ free servicing.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Geely EX5

I’m genuinely impressed by the Geely EX5. It’s the sort of car that makes you question why anyone would spend more. The combination of smart design, quality interior, and Lotus-tuned dynamics at this price point is sensational.

Yes, I’d like a bit more range, and there’s still some work to do refining the infotainment shortcuts and sound insulation, but these are small niggles in what’s otherwise a hugely impressive first effort from a “new” brand that clearly knows what it’s doing.

The EX5 feels solid, confident and utterly ready for the UK market. If this is the start of Geely’s British journey, I’d say we’re in for a very interesting few years.