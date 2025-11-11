Lexus NX review: Did this plug-in hybrid miss the starting gun?

Lexus has a rich history involving the development of hybrid technology and has drawn upon the know-how of parent company Toyota along the way. But while it was a front-runner back in the day, the engineers have taken their time to bring a plug-in hybrid model to the table.

In a way, it seemed only fitting that Lexus chose its most popular model to be the debut car, and that’s the NX 450h+ that we tested.

Customers have a choice of trims called Premium, Premium Plus, F Sport and Takumi, along with the option to spec up their chosen grade by adding features such as a panoramic sunroof, upgraded alloy wheels, side steps and a number of other extras.

But there is just the single powertrain which matches a 2.6-litre engine with a battery pack and two electric motors. Prices start from £50,245 and rise to £60,645. Our high-end Takumi model, which was kitted out with all the bells and whistles imaginable, cost £59,895, with upgraded Sonic Titanium metallic paint adding an extra £1,020 to the final price-tag.

How I tested

During my 10-day road test I covered 400 miles of motorway driving, plus another 150 miles out on country lanes and through quieter villages. I experienced apocalyptic-like weather conditions, but nothing seemed to deter the Lexus NX or knock it off stride.

Lexus NX: From £50,245, Lexus.co.uk

open image in gallery Not even apocalyptic-like weather conditions deterred the Lexus NX on our test drive ( Lexus )

Independent rating : 8/10

Pros Generously equipped, practical, great reliability, decent EV-only range

Generously equipped, practical, great reliability, decent EV-only range Cons Not particular exciting to drive, CVT transmission can be noisy under heavy acceleration, Takumi specification is expensive

Lexus NX Specs

Price range: £50,245 to £60,645

£50,245 to £60,645 Battery size: 18.1kWh

18.1kWh Maximum EV range: 43 miles

43 miles Engine: 2.5-litre petrol

2.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: 3,150 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Powering our Lexus NX 450h+ Takumi test car was a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery and two electric motor for all-wheel drive. It’s sharp out the starting blocks thanks to the 305bhp with the 0-62mph dash is completed in just 6.3 seconds with a top speed of 124mph.

It can be driven under pure electric power for up to 43 miles, which is enough to complete the average daily commute both to and from work. However, don’t get sucked in by the crazy WLTP-tested figures that show the average fuel efficiency at 257mpg - it’s a factor that’s pie in the sky on all PHEVs. Expect low 50s in reality.

There is no traditional gearbox, but the NX features a CVT. This would generally send shudders down our spine as they are world renowned for their whining and unrefined performance. And whilst the CVT in this case takes a little getting used to, once you have realised that flooring the throttle will get you nowhere, and the gently, gently approach is more rewarding, then normal driving styles (fast or slow) can be achieved.

open image in gallery Comfort is an area that Lexus truly excels in ( Lexus )

The acceleration is smooth (once you’ve mastered that CVT) and there is ample power on tap to overtake slower moving vehicles. It’s a happy motorway cruiser and well-balanced when fizzing through the winding country lanes. The slightly elevated seating means the driver benefits from excellent all-round visibility.

Drive modes alter the characteristics of the vehicle and these are called Eco, Normal and Sport. Each mode also has a corresponding colour in the driver display screen with red accents confirming you are in Sport. There are also buttons to save the EV charge as well as paddles to manually take control of the gear changes.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Comfort is an area that Lexus truly excels in and the seats inside the NX 450h+ are incredibly supportive. Even on long motorway trips, there’ll be none of those unintended moans and groans as you get out the car. The front seats are powered, can be heated or ventilated and the steering wheel is also powered and heated for added convenience. Memory settings mean you can store individual positions, which is ideal if the vehicle is shared between a number of drivers.

open image in gallery The slightly elevated seating means the driver benefits from good all-round visibility ( Lexus )

The cabin has oodles of room, meaning a couple of six footers can fit in the front and back without too many complaints. Add a third and it gets a little too cosy, but it’s fine for shorter journeys or for three youngsters. The outer rear seats are also heated and there are two USB-C ports and a couple of cup holders in the fold-down armrest.

The boot is accessed via a powered tailgate and it can hold 525 litres of goodies, a capacity that increases to 1,436 litres with the 60:40 split-folding rears seats lowered. Additionally, there is some underfloor storage which is perfect for keeping the charging cables out the way, and some nets to prevent loose items rolling around.

Then, throughout the cabin, you will find numerous other storage compartments, such as a locking glovebox, door bins, cup holders, a charging pad, sunglasses holder, a small pull-put compartment next to the driver’s door, seat back pockets, a central cubby that can be opened side-on by the driver or front passenger, along with some trays. The cabin has a homely feel to it and there is ample natural light thanks to the panoramic sunroof.

open image in gallery The boot can hold 525 litres of goodies ( Lexus )

So, plenty of room inside for all the family and ample boot space too. With that in mind, adventure holidays are a possibility, especially as the NX 450h+ can tow a braked caravan or trailer weighing up to 1.5 tonnes, and has AWD to avoid getting bogged down in the process.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Lexus NX 450h+ is certainly well-equipped with all the mod cons you could wish for. But the cockpit isn’t overbearing and you certainly don’t need an honours degree in computer studies to navigate the on-board tech.

There is a large 14in touchscreen with clear icons that respond well to being prodded on the move. Additionally, there is a chunky gear stick, along with ‘proper’ physical controls for functions such as adjusting the temperature, turning up the radio or selecting a drive mode.

A power button separates the main infotainment screen from the driver display, which clearly shows all the important stats, such as speed, fuel levels and drive modes.

open image in gallery You don’t need an honours degree in computer studies to navigate the on-board tech ( Lexus )

Creature comforts are plentiful and include Lexus Link Pro multimedia system with four years connected services subscription, cloud-based navigation, embedded navigation and a voice assistant. There is a pitch-perfect 17-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, a digital rear-view camera (with standard view too), plus a 10-inch head-up display.

Prices and running costs

The Lexus NX 450h+ line-up is priced from £50,245 for the Premium model and, at the other end of the scale is the F-Sport Takumi with a £60,645 price-tag. There are a few grades in-between, including our Takumi model which cost £59,895, but just tipped the scales at £60k once the specialist paint had been added.

As we have already mentioned, plug in hybrid cars are given a ridiculously high combined fuel efficiency figure. In this case, the NX 450h+ can apparently deliver a combined 257mpg. But that would only ever become close to achievable if the car was driven in short bursts, in EV only mode most of the way, and kept charged to the max. We were seeing an average of just above 52mpg, which isn’t bad at all.

open image in gallery The Lexus NX 450h+ line-up is priced from £50,245 for the Premium model ( Lexus )

With a carbon emissions figure of 25g/km and 43-mile EV range, the NX 450h+ has an attractive Benefit in Kind tax rating of nine per cent for business drivers.

And when it comes to the Vehicle Excise Duty, or road tax to you and me, owners of the NX 450h+ will face a first-year charge of £110, increasing to the standard rate of £195 after 12 months. However, the cost of the vehicle exceeds £40,000 and that means owners will need to pay an Expensive Car Supplement of £425 for five years starting after 12 months.

The car we tested sits in insurance group 43, and for added peace of mind, Lexus vehicles are supplied with an impressive warranty package. The NX 450h+ comes with standard three-year, 60,000-mile cover, but this can be extended to 10 years or 100,000 miles if the car is serviced at an authorised Lexus workshop.

open image in gallery Lexus vehicles are supplied with an impressive warranty package ( Lexus )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

If using a home wallbox, the 18.1kWh battery can be fully charged in about 2.5 hours.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

It’s always worth reminding ourselves that Lexus is the premium branch of Toyota – that way the starting prices won’t be quite so much of a shock. Prices for the NX 450h+ begin from just over £50k, so there are definitely cheaper rivals out there. But owners do get a sense of exclusivity even if the NX is the company’s best seller.

Does Lexus replace batteries for free?

There’s a five-year or 60,000-mile cover for the hybrid components, but this can be extended to 10 years if the vehicle is serviced regularly at a Lexus-authorised workshop.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

Verdict

It didn’t take us very long to fully appreciate why the NX is top of the Lexus sales charts here in the UK. It’s nothing flashy, but it’s a premium-styled SUV that is practical, good to drive, packed with high-end technology and is exceptionally refined.