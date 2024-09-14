SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The BMW iX3 has been a go-to premium electric SUV for the past few years, delivering a reliable range, decent fast-charge speeds and a practical interior. It’s also still one of the best EV SUVs to drive, with a first-rate infotainment setup as well.

The fast pace of EV development means it’s not quite as competitive in some of the key EV aspects as it once was, though. It doesn’t offer a range of over 300 miles, for example, and its DC rapid charging speed isn’t as lightning-fast as newer alternatives.

Even so, if you can get a good deal (and there really are some great offers out there), there’s still lots to like with the BMW iX3. The Munich firm’s depth of quality makes it a feel-good machine to spend time with, and it really will still put a grin on your face when you find a fun, twisting road. Its clever infotainment means it’ll automatically be kept updated for a good few years to come as well.

How we tested

I drove the BMW iX3 in crisp wintery weather and, even starting from cold, it showed a reassuring range on a full battery. I enjoyed discovering how going electric has further enhanced what is a well-liked BMW by many customers.

BMW iX3: From £65,160, BMW.co.uk

While the BMW iX3 is still a good electric car, its rivals are catching up. ( BMW )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Enjoyable to drive, practical, top-notch infotainment

Enjoyable to drive, practical, top-notch infotainment Cons : Range not as competitive as it once was, middling charge speeds, prices

: Range not as competitive as it once was, middling charge speeds, prices Price range: £65,160 to £68,160

£65,160 to £68,160 Battery size: 74kWh

74kWh Maximum claimed range: 285 miles

285 miles Miles per kWh: 3.3

3.3 Maximum charging rate: 150kW

150kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.09

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The BMW iX3 comes with a single 74kWh battery choice. This is a fair bit smaller than the 95kWh battery fitted to the new Audi Q6 e-tron, and its WLTP range of 285 miles is therefore around 100 miles down on the Audi. The DC rapid charge speed of up to 150kW means you can get a top-up to 80 per cent in around half an hour. Again, this is down on the super-fast speeds some of its premium rivals are achieving.

Surprisingly, the BMW iX3 is also only rear-wheel drive, with a single electric motor. Many of its rivals now offer dual-motor all-wheel drive setups. It means that its 286PS output gives 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds, which is slower than even the ‘slowest’ Tesla Model Y. The top-spec Performance version has 0-62mph performance in almost half the time of the BMW.

It’ll be plenty fast enough for most, though. What’s more, the BMW iX3 still serves up a lovely driving experience, with steering that feels confident and well-weighted, a reassuring sense of control through the bends, and still a decent ride quality despite its big wheels – something helped by coming with adaptative suspension as standard. Some electric SUVs can feel cumbersome, but the BMW iX3 is anything but. It’s nice and refined, too.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The BMW iX3 may be derived from a petrol-powered car, but it still has a practical and roomy interior. The front sports seats are positioned high and the view over the tall bonnet feels confidence-inspiring. The fact that it’s a big car, over 4.7 metres long, also helps here. Importantly, the interior also feels high-quality and upmarket.

The BMW iX3 is roomy in the rear, too. There’s plenty of leg and headroom – and a standard panoramic glass roof floods the interior with light, further adding to the feeling of spaciousness.

Although it isn’t a dedicated EV design, the boot (which has a standard electric tailgate) is still spacious, with a 510-litre capacity with the rear seats in place. Indeed, this is actually larger than the plug-in hybrid BMW X3. Fold the rear seats and a square, usefully-spaced space of 1,560 litres opens up. It’s just a pity there’s no front boot, or ‘frunk’, which is probably because its petrol-powered sister cars have an engine up front.

Inside, the BMW iX3 boasts a high-quality, spacious interior that’s packed with tech. ( BMW )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

In-car technology has long been a BMW forte. Its infotainment technology is among the best in the business, and this latest setup is one of the leading automotive systems right now. An upgrade a little while back saw the original system in the iX3 replaced with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, with an additional colour digital driver’s display. It really is a cutting-edge system, and even has an online store so you can buy features or downloads apps.

While BMW has retained its central ‘iDrive’ rotary controller, you can use it as a touchscreen in combination with this – it’s a feature we approve of, particularly when using it on the move. The fully-configurable driver’s display is good too, giving drivers the option of having the sat nav right in front of their eyes. M Sport Pro has a head-up display as well.

The standard M Sport stereo is fine, but another reason to upgrade into the BMW iX3 M Sport Pro is its Harman Kardon premium sound system. Not only does it have even better sound, it also comes with BMW’s ‘IconicSounds’ electric noise generator. Created with the help of Hans Zimmer, it gives a very space-age feel to driving the BMW iX3.

Prices and running costs

The BMW iX3 is only sold in the UK in upscale M Sport trim. This has the sporty styling outside and in that British buyers love – and the all-important large alloy wheels. This means that prices start from upwards of £65,000, but you do get a lot of equipment for your money. The M Sport Pro is even more lavish, and has even bigger alloys, for just £3,000 more.

The BMW iX3 is middling in terms of efficiency – it’s not bad, but newer alternatives are better. You might be able to get a better deal than you may think on insurance though, as it starts from group 44, rather than the most expensive group 50. But remember, replacing tyres for those big alloy wheels could be pricey.

The BMW iX3 comes with a single 74kWh battery and a 150kW charging speed. ( BMW )

BMW iX3 rivals

Audi Q6 e-tron

Tesla Model Y

Polestar 4

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The BMW iX3 will charge up to 80 per cent capacity using a 150kW DC rapid charger in 34 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The BMW iX3 is a premium electric SUV with a premium price tag. It compares OK to key rivals, but is notably pricier than even the fastest Tesla Model Y.

Does BMW replace batteries for free?

The BMW iX3 comes with an eight-year battery warranty, that’s valid for up to 100,000 miles.

The verdict: BMW iX3

The BMW iX3 is still a great EV choice if you value driving dynamics above all, particularly as it comes as standard with all the stylish M Sport accoutrements. However, rivals, such as the new Audi Q6 e-tron have caught up in terms of range and charge speed, which is why we hear an all-new version is on the horizon.