Tariffs live: Asian markets tumble after Trump admits concerns over ‘costs and problems’
Falling stocks across Asia follow Wall Street sell-off as US president threatens to go ahead with ‘reciprocal’ levies
Asian markets fell on Friday following a sharp decline on Wall Street after Donald Trump admitted the United States will face “transition cost and transition problems” as a result of his global tariff plan.
Mr Trump again threatened to impose the full rate of his “reciprocal” levies if countries fail to strike a deal with him within 90 days.
Speaking in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday, he said: “There will always be transition difficulty – but in history, it was the biggest day in history, the markets. So we’re very, very happy with the way the country is running. We’re trying to get the world to treat us fairly.”
He continued: “We think we are in very good shape. We think we are doing very well. Again, there will be a transition cost and transition problems, but in the end, it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is leading the slump in Asia with a steep 4.5 per cent fall, while South Korea’s Kospi, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and Australia’s ASX 200 are also in the red.
China's yuan slips to 19-month low against trading partners
China’s yuan rebounded slightly against the US dollar on Friday after hitting its weakest level since 2007, but continued to slide against a basket of major trading partner currencies, reaching a 19-month low.
This comes amid rising US-China trade tensions, with US president Donald Trump increasing tariffs on Chinese goods to an effective 145 per cent, excluding China from a 90-day tariff pause given to other nations.
While a weaker yuan could help boost Chinese exports, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is cautiously managing its depreciation to avoid capital flight and financial instability, according to Reuters.
Despite loosening its grip slightly, the PBOC is actively working to stabilise the yuan, the outlet reported, instructing state banks to reduce dollar purchases.
Analysts say that devaluing the yuan relative to a broader currency basket — rather than just the dollar—may help China’s exports stay competitive in non-US markets.
Xi Jinping to visit southeast Asian countries amid escalating US-China trade tensions
Chinese president Xi Jinping will make his first official foreign trip of the year from Monday to Friday, visiting Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia amid escalating US-China trade tensions.
Beijing said Mr Xi is visiting Vietnam at the invitation of president Luong Cuong, marking his first trip there since December 2023.
Mr Xi will visit Malaysia from 15-17 April. The communications minister, Fahmi Fadzil, said Mr Xi’s visit was “part of the government’s efforts ... to see better trade relations with various countries including China”.
Mr Xi will travel to Cambodia on Thursday next week and Cambodia described it as a “milestone visit which will further cement the traditional relations of friendship built by successive leaders of both countries”.
Asian markets are mostly trading lower today, dragged down by a wave of risk-off sentiment following Wall Street’s sharp decline.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is leading the slump with a steep 4.5 per cent fall, while South Korea’s Kospi, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and Australia’s ASX 200 are also in the red.
Mainland China and Taiwan, however, are showing some resilience. The Shanghai Composite is up 0.1 per cent and Taiwan’s Taiex has gained 0.2 per cent, offering a slight contrast to the broader regional downturn.
Trump admits 'transition problems' as markets plunge again after tariffs pause
US president Donald Trump acknowledged potential “transition problems” following his decision to pause some tariffs for 90 days, amid another sharp market drop.
After initially celebrating a market rally, he took a more cautious tone, saying short-term difficulties are expected but long-term outcomes will be positive.
Trump claims he could make ‘every deal in a day if I wanted’
Donald Trump has claimed that he could make “every deal in one day if I wanted to” – and warned that his higher “reciprocal” tariffs rate could return once the 90-day period ends.
Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting, the US president said: “We have to have a deal that we like. We don’t want a deal that’s going to be a bad deal. I could make every deal in one day if I wanted to. I could do this all in one day – I could say: ‘here’s what we’ll do’.”
Asked if the higher tariffs will revert if deals cannot be reached in 90 days, Mr Trump said: “That’s what will happen. If we can’t make the deal that we want to make or have to make, or that’s good for both parties – it’s got to be good for both parties – and then we go back to where we were.”
Pressed on whether he would extend the pause, he replied: “We’ll have to see what happens at that time.”
