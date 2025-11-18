Vauxhall knows a thing or two about affordable performance. Anyone who remembers the Astra GTE, Nova GTE or Corsa GSi will know exactly how good the brand was at building properly entertaining cars that didn’t require a lottery win to run.

The new Mokka GSE is the start of a fresh chapter – the first fully-electric car from the newly reborn GSE performance sub-brand, now standing for Grand Sport Electric, and a signpost to how Vauxhall wants its EV future to feel.

On paper, the numbers look promising. The Mokka GSE lifts the full rally-spec 281hp motor from the Mokka GSE rally car, along with its inverter and key high-voltage components. It gets a Torsen limited-slip diff, uprated spring rates, hydraulic bump stops, a unique steering rack and big Alcon four-pot front brakes. It’s Vauxhall’s fastest electric production car yet, with 062mph in 5.9 seconds.

But numbers rarely tell the whole story. Out on the road, the Mokka GSE is a bit of a mixed bag: brilliant in areas you might not expect, a little disappointing in others. It grips hard, turns in beautifully, and the steering has genuine meat and feel – this is a chassis with real ability. Push it and it rewards you. The front end bites confidently while the rear stays planted and impressively controlled for a tall, compact SUV.

Where the Mokka GSE doesn’t quite deliver is in excitement. The power delivery is strong rather than shocking, the range modest compared with rivals, and the styling – both inside and out – doesn’t quite shout “halo performance model”. Some may like that under-the-radar look, but for something designed to carry the weight of Vauxhall’s electric performance heritage, it never quite steps beyond “warm”.

Yet it’s undeniably interesting. The Mokka GSE has character, a distinct personality, and a depth of engineering you don’t always see in this segment. It’s not perfect – not yet – but it does feel like the start of something meaningful for Vauxhall.

How I tested

Vauxhall invited me to Madrid for my first experience of the Mokka GSE, firstly taking to the hills outside the city for a proper blast on some really exciting roads (with incredible views). Then I tested the car on the Jarama race circuit – former home to the Spanish Grand Prix – to really put the car through its dynamic paces. Of course, I checked on more mundane matters, including practicality, quality and the tech.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE: £36,995

open image in gallery The Vauxhall Mokka GSE borrows lots from its rallying cousin and is great fun to drive ( Vauxhall )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Superb chassis balance, under-the-radar styling, rally-inspired hardware, rich GSE heritage

Superb chassis balance, under-the-radar styling, rally-inspired hardware, rich GSE heritage Cons: Firm low-speed ride, modest range, uninspiring noise, soggy brakes

Vauxhall Mokka GSE specs

Price: £36,995 (£35,495 including Electric Car Grant)

£36,995 (£35,495 including Electric Car Grant) Battery size: 54kWh

54kWh Maximum claimed range: 209 miles

209 miles Miles per kWh: 3.4

3.4 Maximum charging speed: 100kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Mokka GSE uses a 54kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering between 201 and 209 miles of WLTP range depending on the tyres you choose – and yes, you can pay an extra £100 for Goodyear F1 Asymmetric 3 tyres. That range is far from standout, especially when you consider that exploring the car’s performance potential will quickly drag real-world range below that maximum claim.

open image in gallery An optional black bonnet and big wheels with yellow brake calipers are all that mark out the Vauxhall Mokka GSE ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

Rapid charging is decent: up to 100kW DC, which gives a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 30 minutes. A standard 11kW AC charger allows a full recharge in five hours and 45 minutes if you have access to a three-phase supply. The V2L function is a handy addition, even if most owners won’t use it daily.

Straight-line performance is the very definition of “quick, not fast”. The GSE has 277bhp and 345Nm, but its 5.9-second sprint feels brisk rather than breathtaking. Some of that is down to weight; some to the carefully controlled front-wheel-drive torque; some to keeping that range figure above 200 miles.

Sadly, there’s no synthetic noise and very little natural drama – just a whistle from the motor and a persistent EV whine that becomes tiring on a quiet road. It could really benefit from a more characterful sound profile.

open image in gallery The need to keep range up means no wild body kit that will increase drag on the Mokka GSi ( Steve Fowler )

But then you get to a decent B-road and everything changes. The chassis is excellent. Grip levels are high, turn-in is sharp and confidence-inspiring, and the Torsen diff makes itself known in all the right ways. The steering has real accuracy and heft – it feels “proper”, with a weight and feedback few electric SUVs manage, although I wish the steering wheel felt a bit meatier in the hand.

The body stays impressively flat through corners, especially given the height of the car, and it’s clear that Vauxhall’s rally team had real input into the suspension setup. The rear is particularly well controlled thanks to a recalibrated axle and a big uplift in roll stiffness.

The brakes, though, are a let-down. The headline hardware sounds great – Alcon four-pot callipers and 380mm discs – but the pedal feel is soft and lacking bite at the top end. Sport mode removes regenerative braking to give a more natural brake feel, but even then, the initial response falls well short of what you’d expect from something wearing a GSE badge. On track or enthusiastic road driving, it just needs more immediacy.

open image in gallery Big wheels, Michelin or optional Goodyear tyres and sporty brakes mark out the Vauxhall Mokka GSE ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

Ride comfort is a mixed story, too. At speed, it settles okay – controlled, planted, never fidgety and very sporty. But around town, the firmness is very noticeable, especially over potholes or expansion joints. It’s the price you pay for the GSE’s superb body control, but your kids won’t thank you for it on the school run.

And then there’s an odd buzzing or whine at idle in sport mode when the air conditioning is on – a strange quirk that disappears if you turn the AC off. Not catastrophic, but not exactly premium either.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Mokka GSE has had a visual spruce-up inside, but it never quite escapes the sense that it’s fundamentally a regular Mokka with a sporty trim pack. There’s Alcantara on the seats and doors, yellow stitching, a black headliner, aluminium pedals and a flattened steering wheel with a vegan-leather finish. It’s certainly smarter than the standard car, but some hard plastics remain, particularly around the A-pillars and lower centre stack, which cheapens the overall feel.

open image in gallery The interior of the Vauxhall Mokka GSE doesn't feel special enough for a range-topping sports model ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

The sports bucket seats are excellent for enthusiastic driving, with integrated headrests and proper lateral support, but the bases are a bit narrow. Anyone a bit wider in the thigh will find them pinching on longer trips. They’re heated, though, and the driving position is well judged.

Space in the rear is no more than fine, and the boot is a respectable 310l, rising to 1,060l with the seats folded. It’s not class-leading, but it’s usable.

open image in gallery The Vauxhall Mokka's boot isn't the largest in the class ( Steve Fowler )

The cabin is dark – very dark – especially on gloomy British winter days, and overall fit and finish is okay rather than outstanding. For a halo performance EV, it simply doesn’t feel special enough inside.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Mokka GSE features Vauxhall’s PureConnect system, including a 10-inch digital driver’s display and a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Navigation includes EV route planning. There’s also wireless charging, voice recognition, and a six-speaker stereo.

The infotainment screens look crisp but modest by modern EV standards. The main display is clean enough, but rivals offer more size and wow factor. Still, the GSE-specific performance graphics are a nice touch, with G-force meters, battery temps and timing functions adding a welcome layer of motorsport theatre.

open image in gallery The dash of the Vauxhall Mokka GSE is pretty much unchanged over the standard car ( Steve Fowler )

The software works fine, but lacks the slickness of the best systems from Hyundai, Tesla or Volkswagen. Screen response is good, but the graphics feel dated, and the interface is cluttered in places. Still, the GSE-specific performance screens lift things slightly, adding a playful edge that fits the car’s remit.

Safety kit is strong, thanks to the PureSense package: adaptive cruise with stop and go, lane positioning assist, blind spot alert, enhanced AEB, drowsy driver detection and more. Matrix LED headlights are standard and excellent.

It’s a complete tech package, but not a standout one – functional, not futuristic.

Prices and running costs

The Mokka GSE starts at £35,495 after taking off the £1,500 electric car grant, which puts it in the same ballpark as warm-EV rivals like the MG4 XPower and Abarth 600e.

open image in gallery The Mokka SUV is an usual choice to kick off the sporting GSE (Grand Sport Electric) badge ( Steve Fowler )

It includes solid equipment levels and V2L capability as standard, plus £500 towards a home charger or public charging credit as part of Vauxhall’s Electric All In bundle. A perkier wallbox tariff from Octopus can also yield 10,000 free miles, though the actual credit is the equivalent of £175.

Running costs will largely depend on your charging habits, but with modest efficiency and a relatively small battery, long motorway runs will require more frequent stops than rivals.

Vauxhall’s servicing packages are competitive, but no match for the 10-year warranty offered by brands like Suzuki.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

A 100kW DC rapid charger will take the Mokka GSE from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. A full charge on an 11kW AC wallbox takes just under six hours.

How much does it cost, and is it worth it?

The Vauxhall Mokka GSE costs £35,495 after the government’s Electric Car Grant. If you value handling, steering feel and a genuinely sorted chassis in a small electric SUV, yes. If you want a big range, wild styling or hot-hatch pace, rivals offer more.

Does Vauxhall replace batteries for free?

Yes, the Mokka GSE gets eight years’ cover for the battery – as all other EVs do.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Vauxhall Mokka GSE

The Mokka GSE is fascinating – and frustrating. The engineering depth is there: the steering, grip and body control are properly sorted, and there’s enough rally DNA in the chassis to make you smile.

But it feels like a car that stops halfway. The performance isn’t exactly barnstorming. The styling isn’t bold enough. The interior feels too similar to the standard Mokka. And the range of just more than 200 miles simply doesn’t cut it in 2025.

As a first all-electric GSE, though, it shows plenty of promise – and hints that the next one could be something truly special.