Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The e-2008 is a very likeable car and is even more so since its recent price reduction and the introduction of a longer-range battery. Five years after it was introduced the e-2008 remains one of the most stylish compact SUVs around and its combination of compact exterior dimensions, good practicality and low running costs make it a great choice for families that want an electric car that’s easy to park and affordable to own. The interior’s edgy design and smart materials still have the power to wow you, too.

While it’s a shame that the bigger battery and some desirable features are reserved for the top-spec models, those lower down the range are arguably better value. Some rivals offer a longer battery range and faster charging speeds (and a more conventional interior layout) too, but the e-2008 still has enough going for it to make it well worth a look.

How we tested

My time with the Peugeot e-2008 was spent on a mix of London streets, motorway and country roads. Its practicality was tested by family outings and a trip to the refuse tip.

Peugeot e-2008: From £32,300, Peugeot.co.uk

The new 115 kW electric motor and 51 kWh battery give the e-2008 a maximum official range of 250 ( Peugeot )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Stylish inside and out, practical,

Stylish inside and out, practical, Cons: Divisive interior layout, pricey longer-range models

Divisive interior layout, pricey longer-range models Price range: £32,300-£37,300

£32,300-£37,300 Battery size: 50-51kWh

50-51kWh Maximum claimed range: 250 miles

250 miles Miles per kWh: 3.4-3.6

3.4-3.6 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.92-£2.03 (Fixed v3) tariff

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

An update in 2023 introduced a new electric motor and battery for the e-2008 (alongside some minor cosmetic changes). The new 115 kW electric motor and 51 kWh battery give a maximum official range of 250 – a useful improvement over the 213-mile range of the previous set-up. The catch is that while the older combination is available for all three trim levels the newer one is only offered in top-spec GT trim. Both options support a maximum charging rate of 100 kW, which is good enough but short of the 150 kW+ charge rates that some versions of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Volvo EX30 can offer.

As you’d expect of their similar outputs, there’s not much to choose between the two versions of the e-2008 for performance. Both are nippy from a standstill and responsive on the move, without having the kind of neck-straining acceleration some electric cars do. Overall the e-2008 is a relaxing car to drive and travel in, giving you and your passengers a smooth, quiet ride.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The e-2008, like most modern Peugeots, has what the brand calls its ‘i-Cockpit’ layout – essentially a two-tier dashboard and an unusually small steering wheel that you look over (rather than through) to see the driver display that contains the speedo and trip information. It looks cool but some drivers may find that they have to move the steering wheel down uncomfortably low to see the display. Odd layout apart, the e-2008’s interior has a stylish, good-quality feel.

Despite being a fairly compact car, the e-2008 is impressively roomy. There’s loads of space in the front two seats and although some rivals offer more rear legroom the back seats are perfectly comfortable for taller adults. A 440-litre boot capacity (to the load cover) is almost as much as some mid-size SUVs and it’s way more than you get with hatchbacks such as the Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf. In all, the e-2008 is practical enough to make it suitable for a family of four.

Despite being a fairly compact car, the e-2008 is impressively roomy ( Peugeot )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The contemporary look of the e-2008’s interior belies the fact that it’s been on sale for half a decade and, for the most part, it has the tech to match. A 10-inch touchscreen is standard for all models and although it’s not as large or cutting-edge as the one you’ll find in a Hyundai Kona Electric or Volvo EX30 it has sharp graphics and is reasonably intuitive to use. Bear in mind, though, that the top two trims (Allure and GT) have a higher-resolution screen than the entry-level Active model. Similarly, Active trim includes a basic 3.5-inch driver display whereas the other models have a much smarter 10-inch display that allows you to configure to suit your needs (or mood).

Wireless support for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and a six-speaker stereo are standard for all models. You get front and rear USB sockets too, but only top-spec GT trim includes a wireless charger, a reversing camera and keyless entry.

Prices and running costs

Thanks to a £3000 price reduction in summer 2024 the Peugeot e-2008 is better value than it used to be. It’s still not exactly cheap but it’s now on a par with its key rivals. Our only gripes are that entry-level Active trim misses out on a few desirable features (alloy wheels, for one) and that you have to go for the top-spec GT model if you want the longer-range battery option.

Insurance group ratings are reasonably low, while decent Peugeot finance deals and attractive leasing rates are usually available. It’s reasonably energy-efficient, too, with an official figure ranging from 3.4 to 3.6 miles per kWh. A heat pump – for improved efficiency – is a £400 option across the range.

Peugeot e-2008 is reasonably energy-efficient, with an official figure ranging from 3.4 to 3.6 miles per kWh ( Peugeot )

Peugeot e-2008 rivals

Hyundai Kona Electric

Vauxhall Mokka Electric

Volvo EX30

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Peugeot lists a 0-80 per cent charging time of 30 minutes for using a 100 kW charger, whichever power option you go for.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

After its recent price cut the e-2008 is now competitively priced against key rivals – it’s not outstanding value but it’s an appealing all-rounder worthy of consideration.

Does Peugeot replace batteries for free?

You get the same kind of warranty cover with the e-2008 as you do with most rivals – three years or 60,000 miles for the car, and an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes sooner) warranty for the battery. The cover includes replacement or repair of the battery if it drops below 70 per cent capacity.

The verdict: Peugeot e-2008

The e-2008 is what you might call a ‘right-size’ car – compact and easy to park yet surprisingly roomy inside. I love the look of it and recent price cuts make it easier to recommend.