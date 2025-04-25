Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BYD has already launched five new models in its first two years in the UK, with two more scheduled to turn up in the next few months and a whole new brand, Denza, arriving next year, too.

But it’s not stopping there. BYD has plans to offer UK customers an increased range of plug-in hybrid models over the next 18 months with two of them revealed at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Currently, BYD’s line-up comprises five EVs and the Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid – a car that we’ve described as Britain’s best-value new car. The budget Dolphin Surf and small SUV Atto 2 all-electric models are due to join the line-up over the coming months, but there will also be a new range of DM-i PHEVs coming to showrooms to join the Seal U.1.

Talking to The Independent at the New York Auto Show where she’d just been presented with her 2025 World Car Person of the Year Award, BYD executive vice-president Stella Li, said: “We will introduce five DM-i models into Europe in the next one and a half years.

“We always needed to introduce these two versions [electric and plug-in hybrid] because even in the UK EV penetration was high, but suddenly flat. [The UK EV market] is at about 24 per cent, so 76 per cent of people will never want electric because of range anxiety, and the charging infrastructure is always a question. So, BYD will bring the DM-i technology -in the form of an] advanced PHEV.

The BYD Sealion 6 SUV will be available with all-electric or plug-in hybrid tech ( BYD )

“BYD’s DM-i makes a difference on the EV range. You can run for 100 to 200 kilometres per charge daily, so it becomes like an EV. But then you also have the freedom to go long distances. With our PHEV model you get lower fuel consumption: on one charge and one tank of gasoline, you can drive 1080 kilometres. Nobody else’s car can do this. This means in the UK you can go from the North all the way back to the South if you want to without stopping for gas or charging. That’s a game changer.”

The BYD Seal U DM-i comes with a choice of battery and engine configurations with either 18.3 or 26.6kWh batteries, with EV ranges of 50 or 77 miles and a combined petrol and electric range of up to 706 miles.

Two of the likely new arrivals were previewed at the Shanghai Motor Show, with one of them being BYD’s first estate model. The BYD Seal 6 DM-i will be available as both a saloon and estate car using the same technology as the Seal U DM-i SUV.

The new Seals are additional members of BYD’s Ocean Series of cars, so feature the trademark flowing lines inspired by the movement of the waves. The estate features traditional station wagon proportions updated with features like semi-recessed door handles to boost efficiency. The SEAL 6 DM-i Wagon measures 4,850mm in length with a long wheelbase of 2,790mm for excellent cabin space.

A new mid-size SUV was also shown with both DM-i plug-in hybrid and fully electric tech. The Sealion 6 DM-i shares its looks and 4,810mm-long proportions, but use different platforms – the EV uses BYD’s DM Hybrid architecture and the advanced e-Platform 3.0 Evo.

BYD will also be launching its new Denza performance car brand in Europe and the UK at the start of 2026 with further Denza models also revealed in Shanghai. BYD says the new brand will rival Porsche when it arrives, with its first model, the Denza Z9GT sporting estate car, also featuring DM-i plug-in hybrid power as well as a fully-electric powertrain.