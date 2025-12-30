Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plug-in hybrids occupy a very useful middle ground for drivers who want to cut fuel bills and emissions but aren’t quite ready to go fully electric. With the ability to drive short journeys on electricity alone and still offer the reassurance of a petrol engine for longer trips, today’s best plug-in hybrid cars are far more capable than early efforts ever were.

Crucially, battery sizes have grown significantly. Many modern PHEVs can now cover 50, 70 or even 90 miles on electric power alone, which is more than enough for the majority of daily commutes, school runs and local errands. Keep them charged and you’ll spend far more time driving on electricity than petrol, dramatically reducing running costs and local emissions.

At the same time, rapid-charging capability, smoother hybrid systems and better integration of electric motors mean plug-in hybrids now feel refined, easy to live with and genuinely efficient. For company car drivers, low CO₂ figures also translate into attractive tax benefits.

But not all plug-in hybrids are created equal. We’ve tested the best to find the stand-out models worth your money.

Plug-in hybrids are becoming increasingly popular, with sales up over 35 per cent in 2025. We’re seeing PHEVs with longer and longer all-electric ranges, too – sometimes up to 90 miles. And with the clever technology switching between petrol and electric power seamlessly, you can drive for hundreds of miles without even thinking of charging or fuelling. Steve Fowler – Electric Vehicles Editor

How we tested

All our testing starts with real-world use. We drive plug-in hybrids exactly as owners would – commuting, doing the school run, loading up the boot, testing electric range in everyday conditions and seeing how seamlessly the petrol engine integrates when the battery runs low. We also assess charging times, interior space, technology and overall value, before comparing rivals to decide which cars truly stand out.

What should I look for when buying a PHEV?

More and more car buyers are seeing the benefit of buying a PHEV – sales were up around 35 per cent in 2025 – but as with any car it pays to do your research first to buy what you really need. If you regularly undertake longer journeys and the idea of charging en route puts you off a full EV, then a PHEV might well be for you. However, many people who go for a PHEV quickly realise they could probably easily live with a fully-electric car, provided home-charging is an option. That makes a PHEV an ideal stepping stone on the way to EV ownership, especially now most PHEVs will easily do around 50 miles on electric power before the petrol engine joins in – some will even go up to 90 miles on electric power.

As always, think about the sort of driving and mileage you do, what sort of space you need (future proof yourself if you have kids – they’ll only grow and need even more space!) and, of course, your budget. But there are now plenty of PHEVs at different price points, from most car brands and in most shapes and sizes.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars and plug-in hybrids, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The best plug-in hybrid cars in 2026

Best affordable PHEV – BYD Seal 6 DM-i: From £33,990, BYD.com

– BYD Seal 6 DM-i: From £33,990, BYD.com Best family PHEV – Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid: From £33,545, cherycar.co.uk

– Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid: From £33,545, cherycar.co.uk Best sporty PHEV – BMW 530e Touring: From £61,905, bmw.co.uk

– BMW 530e Touring: From £61,905, bmw.co.uk Best luxury PHEV – Range Rover Sport P460e: From £90,310, landrover.co.uk

– Range Rover Sport P460e: From £90,310, landrover.co.uk Best hatchback PHEV – Volkswagen Golf eHybrid: From £36,485, volkswagen.co.uk

– Volkswagen Golf eHybrid: From £36,485, volkswagen.co.uk Best estate PHEV – Volkswagen Passat: From £44,555, volkswagen.co.uk

– Volkswagen Passat: From £44,555, volkswagen.co.uk Best PHEV for long electric range – Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid: From £43,105, cherycar.co.uk

1. BYD Seal 6 DM-i: From £33,990, BYD.com

Best: Affordable PHEV

open image in gallery The new BYD Seal 6 DM-i is available in Touring or Saloon form ( BYD )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Superb quality, seamless hybrid system, huge range, refined drive, practical boot in Touring guise

Superb quality, seamless hybrid system, huge range, refined drive, practical boot in Touring guise Cons: Slightly firm ride, some tyre noise, rear foot space

BYD Seal 6 DM-i specs

Price range: £33,990 - £37,990

£33,990 - £37,990 Battery size: 10kWh & 19kWh

10kWh & 19kWh Maximum claimed range: Up to 935 miles (Saloon) / 839 miles (Touring)

Up to 935 miles (Saloon) / 839 miles (Touring) Electric-only range: The bigger-battery Comfort models offer up to 65 miles of pure-electric driving in the saloon and 62 in the Touring

The bigger-battery Comfort models offer up to 65 miles of pure-electric driving in the saloon and 62 in the Touring Maximum charging rate: Up to 26kW DC / 23min (30–80%)

Some cars make a statement with bold design or wild performance figures. Others, like the BYD Seal 6 DM-i, quietly demonstrate just how far plug-in hybrids have come. Available as both a sleek saloon and the more practical and even more stylish Touring estate, the Seal 6 DM-i brings BYD’s advanced Super Hybrid DM-i system to a family car format – and it’s seriously impressive.

I drove the Touring version, which shares everything apart from the space behind the rear seats with the saloon, and it’s hard not to be struck by how smartly executed it all feels. The design might be a touch anonymous up front, but the overall shape – particularly in estate form – is handsome and well proportioned. Inside, the quality and finish are excellent, with neat lighting touches and solid materials that make this feel like a genuinely premium product at mainstream prices.

Read our full BYD Seal 6 DM-i review

The Seal 6 DM-i’s Super Hybrid DM system is a deeply impressive bit of engineering. It uses BYD’s own Blade Battery and 1.5-litre petrol engine working with a front-mounted electric motor to create a hybrid system that operates as an EV much of the time. The bigger-battery Comfort models offer up to 65 miles of pure-electric driving in the saloon and 62 in the Touring, so most daily commutes can be covered without burning a drop of petrol. On a full tank and charge, the Seal 6 DM-i can go as far as 935 miles. Claimed fuel economy figures of up to 188 mpg speak for themselves.

Charging is quick and simple: Comfort versions support 26 kW DC fast charging, which takes just 23 minutes to go from 30 to 80 per cent, or around three hours on a 6.6 kW wall box at home. There’s also Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability at 3.3 kW for running gadgets, camping equipment or a coffee machine straight from the car.

Inside, the Seal 6 DM-i delivers the usual BYD surprise, feeling every bit as premium as cars costing much more. The estate’s load area is one of the largest in the class: 500 litres with the seats up and a massive 1,535 litres with them folded flat. It’s a square, usable space with a low load lip and powered tailgate as standard.

2. Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid: From £33,545, cherycar.co.uk

Best: Family PHEV

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid undercuts rival PHEVs and offers seven seats as standard ( Chery )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Outstanding value, impressive efficiency, great standard kit, decent refinement, strong warranty

Outstanding value, impressive efficiency, great standard kit, decent refinement, strong warranty Cons: Average ride quality, touchscreen can frustrate, styling lacks flair, poor stereo

Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid specs

Price range: From £33,545

From £33,545 Battery size: 18.4 kWh

18.4 kWh Maximum claimed range: 745 miles

745 miles Electric-only range: 56 miles

56 miles Maximum charging rate: 40kW DC (30–80% in 20 mins)

Chery is the latest Chinese brand to make its mark in Britain – and it’s doing so with confidence, not least because it’s the parent company of two of the biggest hits to arrive in the UK from China: Omoda and Jaecoo. Think of Chery like Volkswagen, with Omoda and Jaecoo like Skoda and Cupra; mechanically related, but with their own identities and target market.

The new Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid is the company’s first seven-seat SUV for the UK and one of its first plug-in hybrid models here. It’s also a car that offers remarkable value for money, pairing impressive efficiency with space, comfort and a huge list of standard equipment. Priced from £33,545 for the Aspire and £36,545 for the Summit, the Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid goes head-to-head with more expensive rivals like the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson – but undercuts them by several thousand pounds. And that’s before you consider its near-750-mile total range, quick-charging ability and seven-year warranty.

Read our full Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid review

The Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and an 18.4 kWh battery. Officially, the maximum combined range is up to 745 miles (WLTP), with 56 miles available on electric power alone – more than enough for most daily commutes and school runs. Charge it regularly (ideally on a cheap overnight tariff) and you could easily spend the working week running on electricity only.

The 18.4 kWh battery supports 40kW DC fast charging, taking it from 30 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes – one of the quickest charge times in the plug-in SUV segment. Like other hybrids, it can also self-charge on the move using the engine and regenerative braking. Just stick it in Smart mode, as I did, and leave the car to switch between petrol and electric power – or use a combination of the two – without you even realising.

The Tiggo 8’s cabin is one of the most impressive things about it. It feels properly substantial, well-made and modern, with soft-touch materials, solid switchgear and a clean, minimal layout. The Tiggo 8’s party piece, especially at this price point, is its seven-seat layout. Fold the back two rows and the boot opens to a vast 1,930 litres. Go for luxurious Summit trim and you get a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Sony sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, multi-colour ambient lighting and a hands-free powered tailgate.

3. BMW 530e Touring: From £61,905, bmw.co.uk

Best: Sporty PHEV

open image in gallery BMW 530e at public charging point ( BMW )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Stylish design, practical, high-end technology, comfortable, economical, great for fleet drivers

Stylish design, practical, high-end technology, comfortable, economical, great for fleet drivers Cons: Feels oversized on narrow roads, expensive (especially with options), part-manual seat adjustment on a car costing £75k

BMW 530e Touring specs

Price range: From £61,905

From £61,905 Battery size: 19.4kWh

19.4kWh Maximum claimed range: na miles

na miles Electric-only range: 60 miles

60 miles Maximum charging rate: na

The BMW 5 Series has always been the go-to vehicle for fleet drivers that need to cover tens of thousands of motorway miles, but also want the car to be practical and appealing enough to double up for family duties too.

Customers can opt for the more traditional saloon body style, but we went down the Touring route (estate to you and I). Stretching more than five metres in length, the BMW 5 Series Touring is sold in trims called M Sport, M Sport Pro and Sport Edition. And there are ample powertrain choices too – all diesel versions have been ditched, but there is the petrol-driven 520i; plug-in hybrids called 530e and 550e xDrive versions, alongside the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive all-electric models. While not every powertrain can be mated to every trim, we opted for the 530e M Sport Pro Touring with plug-in hybrid technology.

Read our full BMW 530e Touring review

Powering the BMW 530e M Sport Pro Touring is a 2.0-litre petrol engine working alongside a 19.4kWh battery. With 259hp and 450Nm of torque, this giant of a car can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 6.4 seconds and tops out at 137mph.

But for us, it was the vehicle’s composure and refinement that really impressed. It quickly reaches motorway speed and will sit there for hour after hour, eating away at the miles without a care in the world. Then, when faced with more challenging country roads with plenty of twists and turns, we found the BMW was balanced, grippy and showed little sign of any body roll. It does feel quite wide on particularly narrow lanes, but that was our only concern.

The EV range of 57 miles will cover the average daily commute with ease. The cabin is beautifully designed, and the fixtures and fittings are of a very high standard. The boot features a powered tailgate and can swallow 570 litres of suitcases and shopping, a capacity that increases to 1,700 litres by dropping the split-folding rear seats.

4. Range Rover Sport P460e: from £90,310, landrover.co.uk

Best: Luxury PHEV

open image in gallery Range Rover Sport PHEV ( JLR )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros : Delectable drive, lovely interior, long-range plug-in hybrid

: Delectable drive, lovely interior, long-range plug-in hybrid Cons: Prices are high, feels very wide on UK roads

Range Rover Sport P460e specs

Price range: From £90,310

From £90,310 Battery size: 31.8kWh

31.8kWh Maximum claimed range: 466 miles

466 miles Electric-only range: 76 miles

76 miles Maximum charging rate: na

The Range Rover Sport is a bit of an icon. The original model caused a real stir, and the second generation cemented itself as a desirable alternative to a BMW X5 or Porsche Cayenne. With this third-generation model, Land Rover has taken the ‘RRS’ to a whole new level.

Built on the same all-aluminium architecture as the latest ‘OG’ Range Rover, it boasts the same sort of advanced tech introduced in the British firm’s range-topper, but available for a more accessible price. Although it’s derived from the full-size Range Rover, sharing its indulgent interior, the Range Rover Sport has a more focused appearance. There are three trims – SE, Dynamic SE and Autobiography – and two plug-in hybrid powertrain options, either P460e or P550e, with the numbers reflecting the power output.

Read our full Range Rover Sport P460e review

The Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid has a very generous 31.8kWh battery. It gives an EV range of up to 76 miles which, thanks to CO2 emissions from just 15g/km, gives a remarkably attractive company car benefit-in-kind tax rate of just 6 per cent for 2025-26. The battery and 215hp electric motor are combined with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, offering two different overall power outputs of either 460hp or 550hp. That’s enough for 0-62mph times of 5.5 seconds and 4.9 seconds respectively.

Standard air suspension gives a beautifully smooth and relaxing ride, while the Range Rover Sport’s switchable-valve air springs also make it dynamic and agile through the corners. The cabin is gorgeous, with a large-format touchscreen, digital driver display and perfectly-shaped steering wheel. The infotainment runs on Land Rover’s superb Pivi Pro operating system, which also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The stereos are outstanding, too, with Meridian tech featuring across the range.

5. Volkswagen Golf eHybrid: From £36,485, volkswagen.co.uk

Best: Family hatchback PHEV

open image in gallery Volkswagen Golf ( Volkswagen )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: EV range of nearly 90 miles, passenger-friendly interior, it’s a Golf

EV range of nearly 90 miles, passenger-friendly interior, it’s a Golf Cons: Boot space shrinks compared to a regular model, some might dislike how it defaults to EV mode

Volkswagen Golf eHybrid specs

Price range: From £36,485

From £36,485 Battery size: 19.7kWh

19.7kWh Maximum claimed range: 620 miles

620 miles Electric-only range: 88 miles

88 miles Maximum charging rate: 50kW DC rapid chargers (0-80% in 27 minutes)

The Volkswagen Golf has been one of Europe’s best-selling cars for decades. The faithful family hatch is now into its eight generation and shows no signs of letting up. There isn’t yet an all-electric version – that’s mooted for the ninth generation – but the firm isn’t standing still when it comes to electrification. Indeed, with the Golf eHybrid (not to be confused with the eTSI mild hybrid, which can’t be plugged in), it offers one of the few plug-in hybrid family hatchbacks on the market. And also one of the best.

This generation of Golf was updated in 2024, into the so-called ‘Golf 8.5’. The eHybrid received one of the biggest makeovers, with the plug-in hybrid system gaining a much larger battery. This has taken the pure EV range to almost 90 miles, and added DC rapid-charging too. Thankfully, Volkswagen also took the opportunity to update the infotainment technology, which was a big bugbear of the seventh-generation Golf.

Read our full Volkswagen Golf eHybrid review

It’s the updated battery, now 19.7kWh in capacity, that helps make the latest Golf eHybrid such an impressive car. The range is now an exceptional 88 miles, meaning that many will be able to go several days without plugging it in and still enjoy all their journeys purely under electric power.

The car helps here, by defaulting to EV mode whenever there’s charge in the battery. If you want to switch into hybrid mode, you have to do so manually every time you start it up. Then, stamping on the accelerator to demand maximum power will see the engine kick in, but I found this a rarity.

To drive, it’s just like a Golf. Handling is stable and assured, the ride is comfortable and there’s an overall sense of quiet confidence to it. It’s worth noting that the hybrid components cause boot space to drop from 381 litres to 273 litres.

6. Volkswagen Passat eHybrid: From £44,555, volkswagen.co.uk

Best: Estate PHEV

open image in gallery Volkswagen Passat ( Volkswagen )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Excellent plug-in hybrid tech delivers a long range, very spacious inside, latest VW infotainment tech is great

Excellent plug-in hybrid tech delivers a long range, very spacious inside, latest VW infotainment tech is great Cons: Pricey, no saloon bodystyle

Volkswagen Passat eHybrid specs

Price range: £44,555-£51,420

£44,555-£51,420 Battery size: 19.7kWh

19.7kWh Maximum claimed range: na miles

na miles Electric-only range: 77 miles

77 miles Maximum charging rate: 50kW DC rapid-charge (10-80% charge in 23 minutes)

The original Volkswagen Passat was introduced way back in 1973, and multiple generations since then have helped cement its status as a brand-defining large family car from VW. More than 34 million have been sold during its five-decade lifespan, and the Passat shows no signs of tiring just yet, with this latest model boasting a cutting-edge plug-in hybrid drivetrain among the broad-based engine line-up.

The Passat is now only available as an estate, reflecting market preferences. It’s now a bigger car than ever before, measuring over 4.9 metres long, helping underline its family-friendly credentials. It’s an expensive car too, with the plug-in hybrid version starting from almost £45,000. Volkswagen will argue the latest Passat is worth it, and it certainly has an impressive arsenal of tech, including the firm’s latest, and much improved, infotainment system. Then there’s the generous range of the eHybrid plug-in system, which produces up to 77 miles of electric-only driving on a full charge.

Read our full Volkswagen Passat eHybrid review

The Volkswagen Passat eHybrid combines a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine with an electric motor and 19.7kWh battery. Customers have a choice of power outputs, either 204hp or 272hp. If there’s charge in the battery, the Passat defaults to EV mode. Charge it up each night, and you’re guaranteed a plentiful amount of pure electric driving.

50kW DC rapid-charge functionality is standard. This will take the Passat eHybrid from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 23 minutes. It also has an 11kW onboard AC charger for filling the battery at home.

The Volkswagen Passat certainly has no shortage of space inside. Rear seat space is exceptional, and behind that there’s a 520-litre boot, accessed through a practical estate car hatchback. Fold the rear seats flat and that expands significantly to 1,770 litres.

7. Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid: From £43,105, cherycar.co.uk

Best: PHEV for long range in electric-only mode

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo family has an Audi-esque family familiarity to it ( Chery )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Exceptional value for a flagship SUV, huge amount of standard kit, comfortable front seats, impressive efficiency, quiet and refined on the move, easy to live with

Exceptional value for a flagship SUV, huge amount of standard kit, comfortable front seats, impressive efficiency, quiet and refined on the move, easy to live with Cons: Jiggly ride quality on broken roads, infotainment system learning curve, Tiggo 8 offers much of the experience for significantly less money

Chery Tiggo 9 specs

Price range: £43,105

£43,105 Battery size: 34.46 kWh

34.46 kWh Maximum claimed range: 650 miles

650 miles Electric-only range: 91 miles

91 miles Maximum charging rate: Up to 71kW DC (30–80% in around 18 minutes)

The Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid is Chery at its most confident. Where the Tiggo 8 arrived in the UK as a value-led family SUV designed to undercut the mainstream, the Tiggo 9 moves the brand firmly into flagship territory. This is a large, seven-seat SUV that wants to be judged alongside established premium players, not budget alternatives – and in many respects, it earns that comparison.

It sits at the top of the Tiggo range, offered exclusively in a single, fully-loaded Summit specification and powered solely by the brand’s most advanced Super Hybrid system. There’s no need to tick option boxes here; everything Chery believes a modern, luxury SUV should have is included as standard.

Read our full Chery Tiggo 9 review

Under the skin, the Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid is a significant step up from the Tiggo 8. The powertrain combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with twin electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission, driving all four wheels as standard. The result is a combined output of 422bhp and 580Nm of torque. On paper, that translates to a 0–62mph time of just 5.4 seconds.

Efficiency is where the Super Hybrid system really impresses. The 34.5kWh battery gives up to 91 miles of electric driving. Combine both power sources and the Tiggo 9 has a total claimed range of more than 650 miles.

Charging capability is equally strong. Up to 71 kW of DC rapid charging allows the battery to be filled from 30 to 80 per cent in around 18 minutes. Technology is a major selling point for the Tiggo 9, with a 15.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and head-up display all standard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are there too, and there’s a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic jam assist, blind-spot monitoring and automatic parking.

Plug-in hybrid FAQs

When should I make the switch from petrol or diesel to electric?

If most of your journeys are short and you can charge at home, a plug-in hybrid lets you drive electrically day to day while keeping petrol power for longer trips.

How do PHEVs compare to petrol and diesel cars?

PHEVs can run on electricity alone for short journeys, cutting fuel costs and emissions, while still offering petrol power for long distances, unlike conventional petrol or diesel cars.

How do PHEVs compare to full hybrid cars?

Unlike full hybrids, PHEVs can be plugged in and driven for longer distances on electricity alone, making them far more effective at reducing fuel use when charged regularly.

How does home PHEV charging work?

Most owners charge at home using an EV wallbox or standard (and slower) three-pin socket, typically on a cheaper overnight electricity tariff. A full charge usually takes between three and five hours, depending on battery size and charger type.

How does public PHEV charging work?

PHEVs can use public chargers in the same way as electric cars. Some models support rapid charging of 50 kW or more, allowing useful top-ups while shopping or at service station stops during longer journeys.

Our verdict

Plug-in hybrids are no longer a compromise. The best models now offer meaningful electric driving, strong performance and genuine practicality, making them an ideal stepping stone towards full electrification – or simply a smart solution in their own right. Our favourite affordable plug-in hybrid is the BYD Seal 6 DM-i, while our favourite family PHEV is the Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid and the best family hatchback plug-in hybrid is the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid.