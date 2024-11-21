SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Hyundai has taken the wraps off its new Ioniq 9 three-row all-electric SUV in the Hollywood Hills, ahead of its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Independent was there to take a look around.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 was previewed by the Ioniq Seven concept, itself revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show back in 2021, with the production car looking strikingly similar to the advanced looking show car.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 release date

After the Ioniq 9’s public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the car is expected to go on sale in its home market in South Korea and in the US in the early part of 2025. Sales in the UK and Europe are scheduled for later in 2025, when full pricing and specifications will be revealed, too.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 pricing

We’re some way off the UK launch of the new Ioniq 9, but we’d expect prices to be broadly similar – perhaps a little above – equivalent Kia EV9 models.

The EV9 currently starts at £65,000 in the UK rising to just over £77,000 for the top-spec GT-Line S model. A hotter GT model – in line with the Ioniq 9 Performance AWD car – is expected to join the range next year with pricing likely to top £80,000.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 design

The use of Parametric Pixel LED lighting at the front and the back ties the Ioniq 9 in with the concept and the rest of the Ioniq range, while what Hyundai refers to as ‘aerosthetic’ design sees smooth side bodywork and a roofline that gently curves downwards towards the rear and does without a traditional antenna to give the Ioniq 9 an impressively low drag factor and improve efficiency.

open image in gallery Hyundai Ioniq 9’s slippery shape is down to gently sloping roofline, yet headroom inside is fine ( Hyundai )

Small cube LED headlights feature an intelligent front lighting system said to improve visibility but reduce glare for oncoming traffic. And even the door handles feature indirect lighting, a theme that’s repeated on the interior.

Although the Ioniq 9’s proportions are slightly longer than the Kia EV9’s (with which the Hyundai shares its E-GMP platform tech), the Hyundai actually looks less bulky thanks to the streamlined roof line and rising lower belt line.

Standard 19-inch wheels are fitted with 20- and 21-inch options, while there are 16 paint colours and interior colour options that include Obsidian Black and six unique two-tone themes.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 practicality

Despite the compact looks the Ioniq 9 feels every bit as spacious as the Kia EV9. We climbed back into the third row of seats and there’s plenty of head and kneeroom for adults to feel comfortable – the flat floor throughout the car helps with that.

Hyundai’s Relaxation Seats can feature in the front and middle row, where they recline and feature a leg rest for taking it easy while waiting for a charge to complete. They also feature a massage system that also uses pressure and vibration to stimulate blood circulation and reduce fatigue on longer journeys.

open image in gallery Hyundai Ioniq 9 third row is spacious; second-row seats fold and swivel ( Hyundai )

As with the Kia, a six-seat version with swivelling seats in the second row is an option, allowing passengers in the middle and back rows to face each other.

There’s also a Universal Island: a sliding storage unit with 18.2-litres of space that can move backwards from between the front seats so that passengers in the middle row can use it.

The rear door opens high and wide to reveal 620-litres of luggage space with the third row of seats in place; fold them and that increases to 1,323 litres. There’s also up to 88 litres under the bonnet in the frunk.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 range and tech

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 features a huge 110kWh battery offering up to 385 miles of range. The three different power options are Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive and Performance All-Wheel Drive, the latter with its high-powered motors on the front and rear axles getting from 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds.

open image in gallery Hyundai Ioniq 9 dash features a gently-curving twin display screen ( Hyundai )

As with other Hyundai’s, V2L (Vehicle to Load) tech allows the car to power appliances via a three-pin plug, while there’s also fast charging thanks to the platform’s 800V technology. More pixels, on the steering wheel this time, give users an indication of charging progress.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9’s Chassis Domain Control Unit offers dynamic torque vectoring for improved handling, and lateral wind stability control for high-speed stability. There’s also a Terrain Traction Control System for rough roads, while the Auto Terrain Mode uses AI to recognise the road surface and select the perfect driving mode.

Inside there are two conjoined 12-inch displays that curve around the instrument panel to face the driver with separate controls for heating and ventilation, and fast keys for the most important infotainment functions. A Bose stereo system features on top models, while noise cancellation on board should make the car whisper quiet on a cruise.

Software-over-the-air updates will update the infotainment and, potentially, improve the battery’s efficiency, too, while owners will be able to use features on demand (FoD) to buy additional gadgets like lighting effects and content streaming.

The climate control gives those in the back control of the temperature in their area, while the panoramic sunroof works with a slim air vent to keep things cool. There’s also a UV-C sterilising tray that can disinfect small items like phones, wallets and masks.

As with other Ioniq models, Hyundai Ioniq 9 will offer digital rear-view mirrors, using more aerodynamic cameras on the side of the doors that display an image on a seven-inch screen on the inside of the door. And as you’d expect, there are a host of safety features and almost as many USB sockets dotted around the car.