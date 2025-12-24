The original Volkswagen Passat was introduced way back in 1973, and multiple generations since then have helped cement its status as a brand-defining VW large family car. More than 34 million have been sold during its five-decade lifespan, and the Passat shows no signs of tiring just yet, with this latest model boasting a cutting-edge plug-in hybrid drivetrain among the broad-based engine line-up.

The Passat is now only available as an estate, reflecting market preferences. It’s now a bigger car than ever before, measuring over 4.9 metres long, helping underline its family-friendly credentials (and providing new competition to its internal VW Group sibling, the Skoda Superb).

It’s an expensive car too, with the plug-in hybrid version starting from almost £45,000. This isn’t far shy of premium pricing, and it’s notable that the Skoda Superb is available for thousands less.

Volkswagen will argue the latest Passat is worth it, and it certainly has an impressive arsenal of tech, including the firm’s latest infotainment system. Then there’s the generous range of the eHybrid plug-in hybrid version – up to 77 miles on a full charge. Luxury car features extend to ergonomically-approved seats, and you can even get front seats with massage and cooling functionality.

The Volkswagen Passat is a secure and sensible car to drive. It’s not exactly thrilling, but arguably never has been – the focus here is very much on refinement and comfort. Those on board get to enjoy it amid plentiful space, with rear legroom being particularly limo-like. It’s just a pity the eHybrid batteries eat into boot space, taking it down from exceptional to merely decent.

How we tested

I took the Volkswagen Passat on an extended run around the Cotswolds, including a trek past Jeremy Clarkson’s pub, The Farmer’s Dog. I didn’t pull in for a pint; I was too busy finding out how far it would go in pure EV mode.

Volkswagen Passat Specs

Price range: £44,555-£51,420

£44,555-£51,420 Battery size: 19.7kWh

19.7kWh Maximum EV range: 77 miles

77 miles Engine: 1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Volkswagen Passat eHybrid combines a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine with an electric motor and 19.7kWh battery. Customers have a choice of power outputs, either 204hp or 272hp. They serve up 0-62mph performance in 8.1 seconds and 7.1 seconds respectively. I’d probably stick with the standard version; it’s perfectly fast enough and, after all, this isn’t designed as a performance car.

If there’s charge in the battery, the Passat defaults to EV mode. If you charge it up each night, this means you’re guaranteed a plentiful amount of pure electric driving – Volkswagen quotes up to 71 miles, meaning well over 50 miles should be a day-to-day reality. Once the battery is discharged, it switches into hybrid mode, but still seems to retain enough charge to serve up a good amount of EV driving at city speeds. This helps bolster the big new Passat’s refinement.

50kW DC rapid-charge functionality is standard. This will take the Passat eHybrid from 10-80% charge in a mere 23 minutes. It also has an 11kW onboard AC charger, which maximises how much charge you’ll get from a home wall box.

As you’d expect, the Volkswagen Passat offered a grown-up mature drive. Handling is fuss-free and it’s very stable at speed. The ride can be a bit firm-edged, although R-Line models come with DCC adaptive suspension as standard, which will help offset this. It also took me a bit of time to get used to the light, soft brake pedal.

open image in gallery The Passat’s driving position is endlessly adjustable ( Volkswagen )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Volkswagen Passat certainly has no shortage of space inside. It feels very commanding, and the driving position is endlessly adjustable. I like the more reclined setup, compared to the upright feel you get in an SUV, and I imagine it would be really comfortable on long journeys – particularly top-spec models, which get climate-controlled massage seats as standard.

The dashboard layout is all very logical, in the familiar Volkswagen way. A noteworthy detail is a gearshifter mounted on the steering column, behind the wiper stalk, which frees up space on the centre console.

Rear seat space is exceptional. This latest model has 50mm more legroom than the previous version, and ample headroom from the estate car profile means it’s airy and spacious even for adults in the back.

The Volkswagen Passat eHybrid has a 520-litre boot, accessed through a practical estate car hatchback. The space is well shaped, with squared-off sides that make it easy to pack in awkwardly-shaped loads. However, while it sounds commodious, space is 160 litres down on a regular Passat, due to the need to accommodate the plug-in hybrid batteries. Fold the rear seats flat and there’s 1,770 litres of space.

open image in gallery The Passat uses VW’s latest infotainment system, which is much nicer and easier to use than earlier iterations ( Volkswagen )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Volkswagen Passat eHybrid uses VW’s latest infotainment system, which is much nicer and easier to use than earlier iterations. It has a more logical (and more colourful) menu structure, with menu bars on the top and bottom that include customisable ‘favourites’ across the top. It includes ChatGPT tech too, promising more natural (and more accurate) voice activation.

The touchscreen measures 12.9 inches as standard, with a 15.0-inch Discover Pro setup optionally available. All Passats also get an electronic driver display.

There’s an eight-speaker stereo as standard, which can stream from your mobile device via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (inductive smartphone charging will keep the battery topped up). There’s a Harman Kardon premium option, with 11 speakers, subwoofer, 16-channel digital amplifier and 700W output, albeit for a rather lumpy-sounding £1,500.

Standard DC rapid charging is noteworthy technology that’s worth pointing out; it should help encourage owners to give the battery speedy top-ups while out and about, and help maximise how quickly it charges on a premium home wall box.

open image in gallery Volkswagen Passat ( Volkswagen )

Prices and running costs

The Volkswagen Passat is an expensive car these days. It has almost premium prices, particularly for the eHybrid which starts from nearly £45,000. The favoured R-Line trim approaches £49k and if you want the 272hp version, you’ll be looking at forking out more than £50k. I can’t help but point out the plug-in hybrid BMW 3 Series Touring line-up also starts from £50,000…

A Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid is also significantly cheaper than the Volkswagen Passat – as is a new contender from China, the BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring.

The Volkswagen Passat eHybrid’s generous electric range will mean owners can enjoy a plentiful amount of pure electric driving. With fuel prices being what they are, this should help cut running costs. Insurance groups are also usefully lower than premium alternatives, while retailed values are among the strongest for any new Passat on sale.

open image in gallery The Passat is still a strong all-rounder – particularly so in plug-in hybrid guise ( Volkswagen )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge? Using a 50kW DC public rapid charger, the Volkswagen Passat eHybrid can charge from 10-80% in just 23 minutes.

How much does it cost – is it worth it? The Volkswagen Passat is a pricey model, particularly in eHybrid guise. Some may baulk at spending BMW 3 Series Touring money on a plug-in Passat.

Does Volkswagen replace batteries for free? The Volkswagen Passat has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for its plug-in hybrid battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Volkswagen Passat is a big and expensive car these days, and only offered in load-lugging estate guise, but it’s still a strong all-rounder – particularly so in plug-in hybrid guise. The large battery gives a generous EV range and you even have a choice of two power outputs – although the latter option takes prices deep into premium car territory…