Nissan Leaf review – British built and an EV to be proud of

Some cars arrive with a mission to shake things up, others exist to quietly prove how far their creators have come. The new Nissan Leaf sits somewhere in the middle. It’s the third generation of a car that effectively kickstarted the modern EV movement back in 2011, and although this latest version doesn’t feel the need to shout about itself, there’s a quiet confidence to the way Nissan has gone about reinventing its pioneering hatchback. Built proudly in Sunderland once again, the Leaf returns as a British-made family EV with generous range, appealing tech and a mature driving experience that feels increasingly rare in an EV market obsessed with eye-catching gimmicks.

On paper, the latest Leaf looks like Nissan at its best: efficient, neatly styled and engineered with real-world use at its core. It’s based on the CMF-EV platform shared with the Ariya and borrowing a fair few bits from Nissan’s Alliance partner Renault. It also adopts a far more slippery shape with a drag coefficient of just 0.25 and brings with it a fully digital interior featuring Google built-in. It’s a big step forward from the previous car, which never lacked earnest appeal but was starting to feel its age in the rapidly evolving electric marketplace.

What the Leaf does brilliantly is strip away noise and focus on what matters: comfort, simplicity, generosity, usability and value. It’s a car that’s been designed for the huge number of motorists who want the benefits of an EV, but not necessarily the drama or complexity that some newer electric models revel in. That’s reflected clearly in how it drives. There’s nothing flamboyant here – no artificial sportiness, no gimmicky noises, no exaggerated performance. Instead, the Leaf offers a well-judged ride, secure handling and steering that feels natural and familiar.

It’s far from exciting, and the cabin could definitely use a little more flair, but with impressive range, strong efficiency and the likelihood of gaining the full EV grant thanks to UK production, the Leaf is shaping up to be one of the most appealing electric family cars of 2026.

How we tested

My first experience of driving the latest Nissan Leaf was in California where the car was being judged as part of the World Car Awards. I drove the car on some ropey Californian urban streets that felt pretty much as bad as those back home, while I also took to the freeways and twisty roads in the hills above Pasadena. I’d also seen the Leaf in the UK where I’d crawled all over it, checking the practicality and tech.

open image in gallery I drove the new Nissan Leaf in California where it impressed with its road manners ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Comfortable ride, impressive range, great tech, refined driving manners, UK-built

Comfortable ride, impressive range, great tech, refined driving manners, UK-built Cons: Expensive even with government grant, cabin feels dull, charging speeds behind the best, not very exciting

Nissan Leaf specs

Price: £32,249 (including £3,750 ECG discount)

£32,249 (including £3,750 ECG discount) Battery size: 52kWh & 75kWh

52kWh & 75kWh Maximum claimed range: 386

386 Miles per kWh: TBC

TBC Maximum charging speed : Up to 150kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The new Leaf comes with a choice of two battery sizes: a 52kWh unit for drivers who predominantly stay local, and a larger 75kWh pack for those wanting longer legs and fewer charging stops. The headline figure is the latter’s maximum claimed range of 386 miles, which instantly puts the Leaf among the longest-range mainstream electric cars on sale. Even more impressive, Nissan quotes a real-world motorway figure of 269 miles at 70mph, a claim backed up by the car’s extremely slippery aerodynamics.

Efficiency is equally strong, with both batteries rated at up to 4.5 miles/kWh, meaning the Leaf should remain economical to run even in colder weather. Nissan’s attention to aerodynamics is clear, from flush door handles to a smoothed underside, all working towards lowering energy consumption.

open image in gallery The new Nissan Leaf shares much of its tech with its Renault/Nissan Alliance sibling the Renault Scenic ( Steve Fowler )

Charging performance, however, is more modest. The Leaf supports up to 150kW DC rapid charging, meaning a 20–80% top-up in less than half an hour. It’s perfectly acceptable, but rivals from Hyundai and Kia are now pushing well over 200kW.

On the road, the Leaf feels pleasingly grown-up. Nissan has tuned the suspension – MacPherson struts up front, multi-link at the rear – for comfort and composure rather than dynamism. It shows. The Leaf rides with a softness that’s welcome on rough roads, yet remains tidy in corners, with predictable and secure handling. Steering is light but reassuring, offering the kind of ease that perfectly suits everyday driving.

Performance is brisk enough. The 75kWh model produces 215hp and 355Nm, giving it a 0–62mph time of 7.6 seconds. It’s no sports car – and makes no attempt to be – but it feels confident and responsive, especially in urban driving.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Step inside the new Leaf and you’re immediately struck by how sensible, clean and unfussy the cabin feels. Nissan has pursued functionality over flair, resulting in an interior that is extremely easy to live with but not exactly memorable. Quality is decent, with well-assembled materials and a reassuring sturdiness to most surfaces, although the design is subdued and lacks the warmth or personality found in some rivals.

open image in gallery Space isn't overly generous in the back of the new Nissan Leaf ( Steve Fowler )

The cabin’s real strengths lie in space and layout. Thanks to the Leaf’s relatively long 2,690mm wheelbase, there’s reasonable room for both front and rear passengers. Adults may find it a little tight in the back behind taller people in the front, while there’s little foot room under the front seats. However, the wide door openings make loading child seats straightforward and the flat floor adds to the feeling of openness.

Front-seat occupants enjoy a comfortable driving position with plenty of adjustment – it’s a world away from the sit-up-and-beg driving position of the old car – and visibility is impressive thanks to a relatively slim front pillars. Storage is strong, with large door bins, useful cup holders and multiple cubby spaces.

The digital setup dominates the dashboard. Two 14.3-inch displays – one for the instrument cluster and one for the central infotainment – give the cabin a distinctly modern edge.

At the back, the Leaf offers a sizeable 437-litre boot, beating many compact EV rivals and providing enough room for luggage, prams or a decent amount of shopping. The load lip is reasonably low, and although the rear seats don’t slide or recline, they do fold to extend cargo capacity when needed.

open image in gallery The new Nissan Leaf has a spacious 437-litre boot ( Steve Fowler )

It’s all very practical and soberly executed. The only real downside is that it feels a little dull – the kind of cabin that works brilliantly every day but never makes much of an impression. Still, for many families, that will be a benefit rather than a drawback.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Tech is one of the new Leaf’s strongest suits, with NissanConnect and Google built-in forming the backbone of a thoroughly modern, integrated infotainment experience. This isn’t just Android Auto, it’s full native Google functionality baked into the car, including Google Maps with EV-specific routing, Google Assistant voice control and the ability to download apps through the Google Play Store.

open image in gallery The new Nissan Leaf gets a strong tech roster including Google built in ( Steve Fowler )

The dual 14.3-inch screens give the cabin a high-tech feel, and both are sharp, responsive and easy to navigate. Google Maps is a major upgrade over many manufacturers’ in-house systems, particularly when it comes to live traffic, charger availability and route planning accuracy.

NissanConnect Services also enhances the experience, providing remote access to the car via a smartphone app. Owners can pre-heat the cabin, check battery status, schedule charging or plan journeys from their phone. Over-the-air updates ensure the system stays updated long after purchase.

A standout feature is the 3D Around View Monitor, which includes an “Invisible Hood View” to help navigate tight spaces and tricky kerbs. It’s one of the most advanced parking systems in this class and makes low-speed manoeuvring far easier.

Audio performance varies by trim, but the system in my top-spec car was crisp and clear. With the car’s quiet electric drivetrain and good noise insulation, it’s a decent space for listening to music or podcasts on longer journeys.

Safety tech is extensive and includes Nissan’s latest ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, blind-spot intervention, rear cross-traffic alert and emergency braking systems. The car’s driver-assistance suite works smoothly and confidently, adding to the Leaf’s overall sense of ease and refinement.

Prices and running costs

open image in gallery The Nissan Leaf's slippery shape contributes to its excellent range ( Steve Fowler )

The new Leaf costs from £32,249 once the government’s Electric Car Grant Band One discount of £3,750 is taken off.

Given its equipment levels, range capability and generous interior space, the Leaf is likely to sit well below many imported rivals on price once the grant is factored in. For families considering the jump to an EV but wary of spiralling costs, this will be a significant draw.

Running costs should also be low thanks to the Leaf’s excellent efficiency rating of up to 4.5 miles/kWh, meaning fewer charges per month and lower home electricity bills. Nissan’s experience with EVs stretches back over a decade, and that heritage is reflected in the Leaf’s anticipated reliability and battery longevity.

Nissan Leaf rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a DC rapid charger, the Leaf takes under 30 minutes to charge from 20 to 80%. A home wallbox (up to 11kW AC) can fully recharge the battery in a few hours.

Is the Nissan Leaf worth it?

If you value comfort, range, strong tech and excellent pricing thanks to the EV grant, absolutely. It’s not the most exciting EV, but it’s one of the most complete family models.

Does Nissan replace batteries for free?

Nissan offers a comprehensive three-year warranty package, plus access to connected services via NissanConnect, and battery coverage for eight years.

The verdict: Nissan Leaf

I’ve always had a soft spot for the Nissan Leaf. It was the first EV that genuinely felt like a proper car rather than an experiment, and this new version returns to that formula with confidence. The driving experience is nicely judged: smooth, comfortable and secure, with none of the unnecessary drama that some newer EVs seem desperate to manufacture. It’s not exciting, but it is easy – and that’s what so many buyers want.

The cabin may be a little dull, and the charging speeds aren’t cutting edge, but the range, the refinement, the technology and the promise of attractive pricing more than make up for that. And the fact it’s built here in Britain gives it a sense of pride few rivals can match.