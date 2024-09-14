SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

A slightly left-field choice, the Smart #1 is much larger than any Smart that went before it. But that extra size makes for a spacious interior that is bright and airy. It also benefits from Mercedes-sourced switchgear and an EV platform shared with high-ranking cars like the Volvo EX30.

The infotainment, complete with a fox that acts as your virtual assistant, is somewhat perplexing, but thankfully there’s CarPlay or Android Auto for your media, phone and navigation needs.

The base model is perfectly pleasant, with a good amount of kit fitted as standard, but mid-tier Pro+ (from £35,950) gets extra range and quicker charging too. Avoid the more potent Brabus model, as it’s far more expensive and all the extra power doesn’t suit the rest of the car.

How we tested

I borrowed the Smart #1 for several days and used it as my daily driver, completing errands in London and heading further afield via A-roads, dual-carriageways and country lanes.

Smart #1: From £31,950, Smart.com

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Smart is back. It no longer sells the tiny ForTwo, but instead has a pair of larger, all-electric cars to pick from. This is the smaller of the two and it’s called the #1. Yes, that’s ‘hashtag one’, and no, we don’t like Smart’s naming convention either, but we’ll just have to live with it.

Smart is now owned by both Mercedes and Chinese automotive giant Geely, and the #1 shares its platform with the Volvo EX30 and Zeekr X. Just like those, the Smart can be bought with either a single, 268 bhp motor driving the rear wheels (0 to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds), or as a dual-motor car with all-wheel-drive and 418 bhp (just 3.9 seconds).

Claimed range is 193 miles for the entry-level 49 kWh battery of the Pro and up to 273 miles for the 66 kWh battery of the Pro+ and Premium variants. A 10-80 per cent charge on a fast charger takes about 30 minutes for all variants.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The interior is big, bright and airy, with a good (and highly adjustable) seating position and a large glasshouse that floods the cabin with light. The relatively low dashboard and slim A pillars help aid forward visibility, while the clean, uncluttered aesthetic makes the interior feel fresh and modern.

We’re fans of the big, bold shapes featured on the dashboard and doors, and it’s clear Mercedes had a hand with the premium tactility of the switchgear, although there are some noticeably cheaper plastics used in lower portions of the interior. As with most modern EVs, most conventional controls have been replaced by the central touchscreen. This is joined by a digital driver display that, while shallower than most, is still perfectly legible.

Rear seat space is adequate, with a good amount of room for two adults, but at just 313 litres the boot is smaller than that of the related Volvo EX30 (318 litres) and Zeekr X (362 litres). There’s a 15-litre frunk under the bonnet for storing your charge cables.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Every version of Smart #1 has a 12.8-inch touchscreen display on the dashboard. It’s a nice screen and fairly responsive, but the user interface is cluttered, making it difficult to use until you’ve fully learnt your way around. The system features an animated fox that acts as your assistant, which we feel is at odds with the otherwise mature, grown-up interior aesthetic.

Although the climate controls are in the touchscreen, they are fixed in place, so are always accessible no matter which menu or app you’re in. The Smart #1 missed out on both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at launch, but these were both added via a software update in late-2023, and are now present from day one on newly-built cars.

The touchscreen is joined by a 9.2-inch driver display behind the steering wheel, which is also cluttered with childish cartoon graphics. We’re pleased to report the steering wheel has regular, physical buttons instead of touch-sensitive haptic pads. Upgrading to the mid-tier Premium or flagship Brabus spec adds a 13-speaker, 640-watt sound system by Beats Audio.

Prices and running costs

At the time of writing, the Smart #1 starts at £31,950, thanks to a manufacturer deposit contribution. Alternatively, it’ll set you back £350 a month with a £2,499 deposit. This makes the car feel like decent value, especially given the Mercedes-like qualities to some of the interior, and how pleasant the Smart is to drive. It also offers adequate range for most drivers, and charges relatively quickly – or add an extra 67 miles by going for the £35,950 Pro+ model.

We’d avoid the Brabus version, which starts from £43,450 and at 418 bhp is overpowered for a car of this type. A claimed efficiency of 3.7 miles per kWh is about average for an EV this size, so running costs will be pretty low if you charge at home. As always, we must remind readers that public chargers can be rather expensive.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Smart #1 has a maximum charge rate of 130 kW or 150 kW depending on the battery capacity. Use an equally powerful charger and Smart says it'll fill from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes. A full charge from a wallbox at home will take about 10 hours, or as little as three hours if you have the wiring required for a more powerful 22 kW charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

With a starting price of under £45,000, the Smart #1 feels like decent value for money, especially given the design of the cabin and the company’s close relationship with Mercedes. We’d avoid the garish paint options in favour of something more subdued to maintain the premium aesthetic.

Does Smart replace batteries for free?

The Smart #1 has a regular warranty of three years and unlimited miles. The battery has its own warranty that lasts for eight years or 125,000 miles, whichever comes first. If the battery fails in that time or its maximum capacity falls below 70 per cent, it’ll be fixed or replaced without cost.

The verdict: Smart #1

Look beyond the slightly weird infotainment (complete with fox assistant) and the Smart #1 is a high-quality EV with decent range, quick charging and a smart interior. Avoid the unnecessarily powerful Brabus version.