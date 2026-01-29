New cut-price MG4 Urban is much more than just a cheap MG4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MG has expanded and refreshed its MG4 EV lineup for the UK, introducing a new entry-level Urban model. There will also be a series of updates for the existing MG4 EV range – aimed at improving technology, interior quality, driving engagement and range.

The new MG4 EV Urban makes its UK debut as a more affordable take on the brand’s electric hatchback and is much more than just a cheap MG4. It gets a whole new look, inspired by the brand’s Cyberster sports car, and front wheel drive, in a slightly smaller package than the MG4.

MG says the MG4 EV Urban has been developed to deliver “truly affordable electric driving”, while retaining the space and practicality that have helped make the MG4 one of the UK’s best-selling electric cars. Prices for the Urban start at £23,495 for the Comfort Standard Range model, rising to £25,495 for the Comfort Long Range. A higher-spec Premium Long Range version tops the Urban line-up at £27,995. There’s no word yet on the range or performance of this new entry-level EV for MG.

open image in gallery The core MG4 has also been upgraded with improved tech and range ( MG )

Alongside the arrival of the new Urban model, MG has revised the core MG4 range for the 2026 model year. The focus has been on strengthening areas that customers valued most in the original car, including value for money and driving quality, while also introducing upgrades to technology and interior materials.

The updated MG4 EV range now starts with the Premium Long Range model, priced from £29,995, with MG saying this represents a £2,750 reduction compared with the outgoing version. Above that sits the Premium Extended Range, priced from £32,995, which offers 338 miles of range – MG claims this makes it one of the longest-range new electric cars available in the UK at its price point. At the top of the range remains the dual-motor MG4 EV XPOWER, priced at £33,995.

David Allison, MG UK’s director of product and planning, said the introduction of the Urban version and the wider updates for 2026 were designed to build on the success of the MG4 – a multi-award winner since its launch in 2022. “The all-new MG4 EV Urban reconfirms our brand’s ability to make EV ownership ever-more accessible, offering a family sized electric available from just £23,495,” said Allison.

“Meanwhile, the 2026 MG4 EV offers a major technology and quality upgrade to the interior, and a sharp focus on excellent all-electric driving range. And in the case of the Dual Motor XPOWER, some scintillating 320kW MG performance.”

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG UK, said the original MG4 EV had been an important car for the brand in the UK. “The first MG4 EV put MG back on the motoring map, proving to be a great all-rounder customers have enjoyed. We’ve retained and enhanced all the key driving characteristics and introduced a comprehensive range of new technologies for an even more impressive experience. MG4 EV Urban grows our offering with a great value EV hatchback that maintains MG’s reputation for being a manufacturer that always offers customers more.”

Both the MG4 EV Urban and the updated MG4 EV range will be covered by MG’s seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty.