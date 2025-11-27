MG S6 review – a calm and practical family EV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We don’t need to retread old Rover-era ground, but since becoming part of Chinese giant SAIC, MG’s comeback story has been remarkable. Almost 15 years on from the MG6 — the first new MG under new ownership for the UK — the new MG S6 EV feels like a marker in the sand; a statement that the manufacturer now wants to compete not just on value, but on space, refinement and cabin quality.

Slotting between the smaller MG S5 SUV and the luxury-leaning, Tesla-targeting IM models, the S6 is a family SUV that straddles segments.

It’s got a size advantage over rivals like the Kia EV3, Peugeot e-3008, Skoda Elroq and Volkswagen ID.4, but a price advantage over the Kia EV5, Peugeot e-5008, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.5.

Its styling is deliberately clean and aerodynamic (read: safe and boring) so the real appeal lies inside. MG has built one of the most spacious cabins this side of a Kia EV9, with vast rear-seat legroom, a genuinely useful boot, and ample frunk storage. The tech uplift is clear, too, with improved screens, while there are better materials and a far more premium feel than older MGs.

I spent most of my time in the Trophy Long Range model, which sits in the sweet spot of performance, equipment, and, for the most part, price, leaving me thinking there’s a lot about this car that feels quietly (and surprisingly) sophisticated.

How we tested

I drove the MG S6 on the UK launch around the UK countryside driving on country lanes and motorways, and in towns and villages. I checked on the tech, the space, the practicality and the quality, while also assessing the value versus rivals.

MG S6: From £37,995, MG.co.uk

open image in gallery The new MG S6 is a practical SUV for all the family ( MG )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Cavernous interior; premium-feeling cabin; very quiet and refined; excellent storage; strong real-world efficiency

Cavernous interior; premium-feeling cabin; very quiet and refined; excellent storage; strong real-world efficiency Cons: Ride lacks final polish; slow DC charging; no heat pump; AWD option adds pace but little else

MG S6 EV specs

Price range: £37,995 - £43,995

£37,995 - £43,995 Battery size: 77 kWh

77 kWh Maximum claimed range: 329 miles

329 miles Miles per kWh: 4.4

4.4 Maximum charging rate: 144kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

All versions of the MG S6 use MG’s 77kWh NMC battery, shared with the long-range version of its sporty little sibling, the MG4. In the single-motor Trophy Long Range, that equates to up to 329 miles of range, although my mixed-route testing in cold weather (there was still frost on the car and ice on the roads) averaged around 3.1mi/kWh, translating to something closer to 230 miles. That’s decent for a large SUV, but the absence of a heat pump means efficiency takes a hit in winter. The official figure might be optimistic, but a gentle summer cruise should see a charge return 280–300 miles without too much difficulty.

When you do need to top up, charging rates peak at 144kW, giving a 10–80% top-up in a fairly pedestrian 38 minutes. That’s fine, but it’s slower than the latest Korean and German rivals, and will leave you waiting around even after popping into Starbucks for a coffee.

open image in gallery The new MG S6 is comfy and refined to drive, but the ride lacks a bit of polish ( MG )

Performance from the 241bhp rear motor is more than enough for family use. The S6 delivers clean, linear pull without snappiness, with a 0–62mph time of 7.3 seconds that feels entirely appropriate for this type of car. The dual-motor version is significantly quicker — an extra 115bhp and four-wheel drive mean it’ll hit 62mph in 5.1 seconds — but it adds little besides straight-line shove.

There’s good stopping power, too, with brake discs up to 345mm in diameter, bringing the car to a stop from 62mph in just 36 metres. That’s hot-hatch territory and impressive for something this big. Grippy tyres help, although there’s still enough power to send the back end sliding if you’re too firm on the throttle on the exit of a damp roundabout, even with all-wheel drive.

Save your money, give the AWD a pass, and enjoy the refinement instead, which is where the MG S6 shines – wind and tyre noise are impressively muted, and cruising on smooth roads is properly serene. It’s not quite so laid back on some of the UK’s more broken roads, where the suspension can take a little while to catch up, but it’s no worse than many similarly sized cars.

An MG engineer told us they’d done a bit of testing in Germany, but the bulk of the S6’s calibration for Europe was done in the UK, as it’s apparently representative of worst-case road conditions. If it rides this well here, it’ll be a dream everywhere else.

MG has also been working on the ADAS systems. They’re usually a source of nothing more than irritation, but each system tends to work well now. Yes, the speed warning bongs at inappropriate times, but the lane-keeping system is surprisingly forgiving. Edge wide and the S6 will gently alter course to follow a white line with laser accuracy before alerting you to your wandering a few seconds later. You can programme what systems you want on or off and then activate that setting with three taps of the screen, which isn’t as easy as Renault’s excellent ‘My Safety Perso’ button, but better than delving through endless submenus on a touchscreen.

Interior, practicality and boot space

open image in gallery There's acres of space for passengers in the back seats of the new MG S6 ( MG )

If the S6’s exterior plays it safe, the interior feels like a step change for MG. Material quality is much improved, cabin design is cohesive, and the sheer sense of space is extraordinary. Even adults well over six feet have room to stretch out in the back, thanks to the long 2.8-metre wheelbase and flat floor.

Up front, the driving position is good, although taller drivers may wish for a little more under-thigh support. Storage is superb: MG claims more than 30 different compartments, and I don’t doubt them as I certainly didn’t find all of them. Beneath the floating centre console sits a huge cubby with USB sockets, while there’s a cooled 50W wireless charger for a smartphone. A deep armrest box adds extra practicality, too.

The boot is officially 674 litres, though that figure is measured to the ceiling rather than the load cover, so the number looks much larger than its rivals. Even if it’s not any bigger than something like an ID7 Tourer, it’s still a big, square space, and folding the rear seats opens up a huge 1,910 litres. There’s also a 124-litre frunk in single-motor models, which is genuinely useful for charging cables or soft luggage.

open image in gallery From floor to ceiling there's an impressive 674 litres of boot space in the MG S6 and a 124-litre frunk in two-wheel drive models ( MG )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Tech has been a weak point for MG in the past, but the S6 is a clear improvement. The 12.8-inch central touchscreen is bright and crisp, with a cleaner operating system and faster responses than previous MG models. All models get navigation, but the Trophy gets live traffic and weather, amongst other things. You’ll still want to rely on the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto options, though, as they make more sense than MG’s user interface.

Happily, there’s a row of physical shortcut buttons beneath the screen for climate, demisting and audio volume. In a world moving towards minimalist cabins with little beyond big screens, it’s a welcome touch of sense.

open image in gallery The MG S6 features a much-improved (for MG) touchscreen and fast wireless phone charging ( MG )

Ahead of the driver sits a 10.25-inch digital cluster, which is slightly busy in layout but legible enough once configured, while Trophy trim adds a head-up display projecting speed and navigation instructions onto the windscreen.

The Trophy model also gets heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a 360-degree camera, and an 11-speaker audio system, which sounds genuinely impressive for a car at this price point, whether you’re listening to Taylor Swift or Tchaikovsky.

Some quirks remain, like the regenerative braking settings that are awkwardly split between a button on the steering wheel and the touchscreen, but overall, this is MG’s most cohesive offering yet.

Prices and running costs

The MG S6 range starts at £37,995, which gets you into the SE Long Range model. That’s nice enough, with heated seats, dual screens and a solid kit list, but misses out on some of the nicer equipment of the Trophy model, which is probably worth the extra £3,000. The Dual Motor version is another £3,000 again, taking it to £43,995.

Thanks to the government’s recent decision to raise the Expensive Car Supplement threshold to £50,000, you’ll now save the £425 you would have had to pay on the Trophy models from year two.

open image in gallery The new MG S6 is available in two- or four-wheel drive ( MG )

Running costs should be competitive: real-world range is acceptable for a large SUV, servicing is inexpensive, and MG’s efficiency claims aren’t far off achievable in warmer conditions. Charging speeds lag behind the best, but home charging makes that a minor concern for most buyers. The only real miss is the lack of a heat pump at any price.

And MG has some confidence in its cars, giving them a warranty that covers the vehicle for seven years, although that’s limited to just 80,000 miles. The drive battery is covered for eight years and up to 100,000 miles, with MG warranting the pack to retain at least 70% capacity at the point whichever of those comes first.

MG S6 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 150kW rapid charger, the S6 takes around 38 minutes to go from 10–80%. A full charge on a 7kW home wallbox takes roughly 12 hours.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

For the space, quality and kit on offer, the starting price of £37,995 is good value. We wouldn’t bother with the top-spec model unless four-wheel drive was essential.

What’s the battery and main warranty like?

There’s a 7-year/80,000-mile warranty for the car, and a longer 8-year/100,000-mile cover for the battery. There are some exclusions to the warranty, though they’re mainly for wear-and-tear items that will be replaced during routine maintenance.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: MG S6

The MG S6 blends huge space, quiet refinement and generous kit with MG’s trademark value. The ride needs finishing touches, but the Trophy Long Range is the sensible sweet spot of the range.