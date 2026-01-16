Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Premier League preview: Bad day for Palace, Carrick responds to Keane and Rice ‘all good’ with Arsenal coach

Guardiola responds to reports that he will leave Manchester City at end of the season

Here are some of the biggest stories ahead of another huge weekend in the Premier League.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in