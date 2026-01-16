Arne Slot speaks out on Mohamed Salah’s imminent return from Afcon after public fallout
- Liverpool are in discussions with Mohamed Salah regarding his potential return for their Champions League match against Marseille next Wednesday, following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off for Egypt on Saturday.
- Manager Arne Slot expressed happiness about Salah's return, despite previous comments from the player suggesting a strained relationship and feeling “thrown under the bus” by the club.
- Slot confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai's situation is “sorted” after the midfielder made a a major error against Barnsley on Monday, while also acknowledging his positive contributions in the same game.
- Vice-captain Andy Robertson is in contract talks but has expressed uncertainty about staying due to a lack of first-team starts.
- Slot praised Robertson's mature attitude and understanding of his importance to the club, despite his reduced playing time.