Liverpool highlight key game for Mohamed Salah’s return after Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool are in talks with Mohamed Salah to see if he can return to play in their Champions League game in Marseille on Wednesday.

The forward will miss Saturday’s match against Burnley as he appears for Egypt in their third-place play-off in the Africa Cup of Nations following defeat to Senegal in the semi-finals.

Slot claimed he will be happy to have Salah back, though the winger had said they did not have a relationship anymore and that he had been thrown under the bus by the club in a remarkable interview following the 3-3 draw at Leeds.

Liverpool then omitted Salah from their squad for the Champions League win over Inter, though he returned to the fold and played as a substitute in the victory over Brighton before going to Morocco to represent his country.

And Slot said: “First of all, he needs to play another big game for Egypt on Saturday, and then he comes back to us. I am happy that he comes back. Mo has been so important for this club, for me, so I am happy that he is back. Even if I had 15 attackers, I still would have been happy if he came back, but that is not our current situation.”

Liverpool face Bournemouth next Saturday and Slot is in discussions as to whether the 33-year-old will be available for the Marseille match before then.

“That is something we are talking about together now,” he said. “We are in talks with him about what is expected of him over there, what is expected over here. What happens between Mo and me, on the phone or over here, stays between the two of us, and I don’t think it is necessary for me to share all the private conversations I have.”

open image in gallery Egypt's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the semi-final ( REUTERS )

Slot also said the situation with Dominik Szoboszlai is “sorted” after the midfielder gave a goal away against Barnsley on Monday by trying a backheel on the edge of his own six-yard box.

He added: “It was not his best thing he did for Liverpool, but during that game he did other things as well. He scored a great goal and had an unbelievable cross to Florian Wirtz.”

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah applauded the Anfield supporters before departing for Morocco ( PA Wire )

Vice-captain Andy Robertson has revealed he is in talks about a new contract but is unsure if he wants to stay because of his lack of first-team starts.

And Slot praised the veteran for his attitude and influence, explaining: “I think I had to give him a big compliment over what he said, [it was] very mature and I understood everything he said.

“Every player should have the same feeling who doesn't start every game but I am really happy to hear he finds joy in his current position and he understands how important he is and has been for this club. He hasn't played as much as he would have hoped but what he said in the media was a big compliment."