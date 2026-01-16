Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Crystal Palace manager makes decision on future amid Man Utd interest

Guehi deal will take City spending to close to half a billion, as case faces a wait of another year
  • Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the current season.
  • He informed chairman Steve Parish in October that he would not sign a new contract, stating he is seeking a new challenge.
  • Glasner is reportedly Manchester United's top target to become their permanent head coach.
  • The announcement coincides with Crystal Palace being winless in eight games and captain Marc Guehi finalising a move to Manchester City.
  • Glasner has pledged to deliver Crystal Palace's best-ever season and another trophy before his departure.
