Marc Guehi to join Man City over Liverpool with Crystal Palace exit in ‘final stages’

Marc Guehi is closing in on a move to Manchester City with the defender’s exit from Crystal Palace progressing into its final stages.

Pep Guardiola’s side have fended off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool to land the England international, whose contract at Selhurst Park was due to expire at the end of the season.

The club have reached an agreement over personal terms, clearing what could have proved a major obstacle, though a fee with Palace is yet to be discussed.

The Eagles captain will not be in Palace’s travelling squad to face Sunderland on Saturday as they look to an end a nine-game winless run in all competitions, which includes six in the Premier League.

His move to City comes four months on from his failed deadline day switch to Anfield, which saw Palace withdraw from the proposed £35m deal at the 11th hour after they failed to sign their preferred replacement, despite Guehi having already completed his Liverpool medical.

The Reds still admired the defender but were not willing to match City’s desire to sign him this month for a fee, and were instead likely to only move for Guehi if he became available for free in the summer.

Guehi will provide much-needed defensive reinforcements to City and arrives amid a growing injury crisis at the Etihad Stadium, with Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol both facing lengthy lay-offs with a hamstring problem and broken leg respectively.

Guardiola nevertheless insisted that he had “nothing to say” when pressed about the imminent move for Guehi in his press conference ahead this weekend’s Manchester derby.

Marc Guehi lifted Crystal Palace's first ever major trophy, denying Man City in last season’s FA Cup final ( The FA via Getty Images )

Guehi, a youth product from Chelsea, has spent the past four seasons at Selhurst Park and has been integral to the club’s recent success under Oliver Glasner.

He captained the Eagles to a shock FA Cup final win over City last season, lifting the club’s first major trophy before pipping Liverpool to the Community Shield at the beginning of this term.

Guehi has also established himself as one of Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice centre-backs in the England setup and will hope for success at this summer’s World Cup in North America.