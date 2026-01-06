Ruben Dias set for six weeks on sidelines as Manchester City dealt double injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City will be without defender Ruben Dias for up to six weeks, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The centre-back was forced off with a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea.

The news comes after it was confirmed on Monday that fellow defender Josko Gvardiol was facing a lengthy lay-off with a broken leg.

They join another centre-back, John Stones, on what is now a significant list of absentees at the Etihad Stadium.

“It’s hamstring, four to six weeks,” Guardiola said of Dias at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s clash with Brighton.

To add to the defensive problems, Rayan Ait-Nouri is away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Nathan Ake, after a number of fitness issues in recent years, is not considered a regular option by Guardiola.

The situation has raised the possibility that City could look to sign a defender this month and there have been reports Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is on the radar.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi is reportedly a Manchester City target ( PA Wire )

Guardiola said: “Maybe we will get something but we are not going to buy four or five players like happened last season.”

City are already thought to be closing in on a deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

Stones has been out for a month with a thigh complaint, the latest in a long line of problems to have beset the England international.

Guardiola said: “He’s a really important player for us and for a long time he’s been injured.

“Last season he played few, few games and this season, apparently, it looks like the same. He’s trying a lot to do everything but he’s not fit.”

City, who trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by six points, are also without Savinho, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb and Omar Marmoush through either injury or international duty.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola applauds the fans after Sunday’s match against Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola said: “With the spirit that we have, always we can cope.

“With six or seven injuries you would have to have 35 players in the squad, but that is not sustainable economically, financially or for the vibe.

“I’m really pleased with the squad right now. It is what it is. It happens sometimes. I’m so confident and positive and we will do it.”

One move City have made in the transfer window is to recall 20-year-old defender Max Alleyne from his loan spell at Watford.

“We appreciate Watford, what they have done for the young lad,” Guardiola said.

PA