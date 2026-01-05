Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manchester City suffer injury blow with Josko Gvardiol set for leg surgery

The Croatia international sustained a tibial fracture in the game against Chelsea

Richard Jolly Senior Football Correspondent
Josko Gvardiol was forced off through injury against Chelsea
Josko Gvardiol was forced off through injury against Chelsea

Manchester City have suffered a major injury blow as Josko Gvardiol broke his leg in Sunday’s draw with Chelsea.

The Croatia international will undergo surgery later in the week as City wait to see how long their reigning player of the year will be sidelined.

But he is set to miss the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle, the Manchester derby and their remaining Champions League group-stage matches.

Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture which leaves City short of centre-backs in a busy time of the season.

Vice-captain Ruben Dias also went off with a muscular injury, and City are yet to discover when he will be back, while John Stones, who has only started one league game since August, was not in the matchday squad.

Nathan Ake came off the bench against Chelsea but struggles to start back-to-back games, leaving only Abdukodir Khusanov who is fully fit ahead of Wednesday’s game against Brighton.

City responded by recalling Max Alleyne from his loan at Watford. The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in the Championship this season but is yet to play a first-team game for City.

