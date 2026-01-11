Man City defender Max Alleyne enjoying his return to ‘biggest club in the world’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Alleyne is relishing his unexpected opportunity at the “biggest club in the world”.

The 20-year-old capped a remarkable week by scoring in Manchester City’s ruthless 10-1 demolition of Sky Bet League One Exeter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Just five days earlier the England Under-21 international was at Championship side Watford, where he spent the first half of the season on loan from City.

That arrangement had been expected to continue but injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias left City manager Pep Guardiola, already without John Stones, short of defensive options.

Academy graduate Alleyne was promptly recalled and thrown straight into the side for Wednesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.

He not only retained his place at the weekend, but sparked a rout by scoring the opening goal in a one-sided FA Cup third-round tie.

“Last week’s been kind of crazy, but really enjoyed every second I’ve been back,” said Alleyne, who is staying at the club’s training complex until he finds new accommodation.

“Of course I enjoyed it (at Watford) but this is the biggest club in the world, in my opinion, so when they say you’re coming back, that was it. I enjoyed it and that was that.”

Whether Alleyne gets a prolonged run in the City side remains to be seen – City have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s England centre-back Marc Guehi – but for now he intends to make the most of it.

“I think the schedule’s so hard at the moment, but that’s why we have such a big squad and why we use the academy,” said Alleyne, son of former England cricketer Mark. “So I’m grateful for all the games.”

Alleyne opened the scoring in City’s rout in the 12th minute before Rodri, with his first goal since May 2024, doubled the lead with a 25-yard piledriver.

New £62.5million signing Antoine Semenyo marked his debut with a second-half goal, while Rico Lewis struck twice and Nico O’Reilly and 17-year-old debutant Ryan McAidoo also scored.

City had been held to draws in their last three Premier League outings, but the convincing win brought a timely confidence boost ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Newcastle.

“We’re in every competition and the aim is to win everything,” said Alleyne. “That’s always been my mentality.

“It was at Watford as well, to win the league and get promoted. So it’s the same thing here, just win as much as possible.”