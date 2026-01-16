Transfer news live: Palace set Guehi price, Man Utd interested in Forest defender, Liverpool latest
All the latest January transfer window news, gossip and rumours
Manchester United are looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes. In midfield they have lined up Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson as targets - Man City are also said to be interested in Anderson - while Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is being looked at to reinforce the defence. However, there is growing fear that United could lose Bruno Fernandes in the summer as the 31-year-old considers his future at the club.
Arsenal have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Eagles skipper is said to prefer a move to the Gunners or Liverpool, but Manchester City are desperate to overcome any hurdles and secure his signature this month, while European heavyweights Bayern Munich have now also expressed an interest in the England centre-back. Palace meanwhile have set an asking price of £35-£40m for their captain, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to move in January.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have reportedly made a huge bid for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, and are also reportedly interested in Lucas Paqueta. Reports from Brazil say the West Ham midfielder prefers to return to his home country but a switch to another European club hasn’t been ruled out.
The Blues have also agreed to end the loan move of Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte with the Argentine making the switch to Leeds United for the rest of the season.
Ruben Neves close to Premier League return
Ruben Neves left Wolves in 2023 for a big money move to Saudi Arabia.
But, the 28-year-old still has admirers in the Premier League with Chelsea, Manchester United and, most recently, Newcastle all showing interest in bringing him in.
Could we see a late January push for Neves as clubs look to strengthen in midfield?
Man Utd confident over Baleba move
According to The Sun, Manchester United are increasingly confident of securing a summer deal for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, who has long been on their shortlist for midfield reinforcements.
Baleba recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where he plays alongside current Red Devils star Bryan Mbeumo at international level.
Crystal Palace set Marc Guehi price tag
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi continues to garner interest from big clubs in England and Europe.
Liverpool came close to his signature during the summer transfer window and will come in again for the defender when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign him and Manchester City, due to injuries in their defence, want to bring him in this month.
Palace realise that Guehi will leave at some point and have set a price of £35m-£40m for any club that wants him in January according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg.
Manchester United target Forest defender
The Daily Mail report that Manchester United are ‘considering’ a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.
The club are aiming to bring in another central defender for next season thanks to the expected departure of Harry Maguire.
The report claims that Murillo is open to leaving Nottingham Forest next summer despite signing a new, improved four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2025.
Manchester United fear losing Bruno Fernandes
With the appointment of Michael Carrick as the head coach at Old Trafford comes a new era for Manchester United and one they may have to endure without their captain and talisman Bruno Fernandes.
The club are reportedly worried that the 31-year-old will depart for pastures new as he harbours a desire to compete for the biggest trophies something United, at present, cannot offer.
Fernandes has been a driving force for the club during their decline and the i Paper says Fernandes will look to leave to further his ambitions to win league titles.
The Portuguese had a offer from Saudi Arabia last summer and was convinced to remain at Old Trafford by departed manager Ruben Amorim while Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in him with that move more of a possibility.
Bayern Munich join race for Marc Guehi
Bayern Munich have entered the chase to sign Marc Guehi with Florian Pettenberg of Sky Germany reporting they have made phone calls over the past few days to try and convince him to sign in the summer, having previously met his agent.
Man City are desperate to sign the Crystal Palace centre-back during this transfer window, to ease their defensive injury crisis, and as we reported at the beginning of the week, they intend to overcome any obstacles to make that happen.
Price may prove the defining factor, with talkSPORT saying that City are preparing to make an offer for Guehi but are currently unlikely to meet Palace's asking price of above £35m.
Arsenal and Liverpool are also targeting the England international upon the expiry of his contract in the summer and Guehi has been reported to prefer a move to one of those two clubs.
Souza set for to join Spurs
With Conor Gallagher coming through the door, it doesn’t seem like Spurs fans will need to wait much longer for their next signing.
Santos defender Souza reportedly underwent a Tottenham medical in London on Thursday ahead of a £13m move to the club, the details of which is being finalised.
The Brazilian will be brought in to provide cover and competition for Destiny Udogie.
The announcement could be confirmed at some point today should the paperwork and final details be swiftly completed.
Leeds sign Buonanotte on loan
Leeds have completed the signing of Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder from Argentina has been on loan at Chelsea from the Seagulls since September, but traveled to West Yorkshire on Thursday for talks with Leeds.
Buonanotte featured 35 times for Leicester during a loan spell last season.
