Transfer news live: Palace set Guehi price, Man Utd interested in Forest defender, Liverpool latest

New Chelsea boss backs Sánchez after loss to Arsenal: 'That's on me'

Manchester United are looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes. In midfield they have lined up Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson as targets - Man City are also said to be interested in Anderson - while Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is being looked at to reinforce the defence. However, there is growing fear that United could lose Bruno Fernandes in the summer as the 31-year-old considers his future at the club.

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Eagles skipper is said to prefer a move to the Gunners or Liverpool, but Manchester City are desperate to overcome any hurdles and secure his signature this month, while European heavyweights Bayern Munich have now also expressed an interest in the England centre-back. Palace meanwhile have set an asking price of £35-£40m for their captain, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to move in January.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have reportedly made a huge bid for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, and are also reportedly interested in Lucas Paqueta. Reports from Brazil say the West Ham midfielder prefers to return to his home country but a switch to another European club hasn’t been ruled out.

The Blues have also agreed to end the loan move of Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte with the Argentine making the switch to Leeds United for the rest of the season.

