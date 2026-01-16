Crystal Palace discover opponents for Conference League play-off
- Crystal Palace will face Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Conference League play-off round.
- The draw for the play-offs took place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
- Palace will travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first leg on February 19 before playing the second leg at home on February 26.
- Palace failed to finish in the top eight during the league phase, meaning they went into the draw for teams that placed between 9th and 24th.
- However, they were one of the seeded clubs, and will have the second leg at Selhurst Park as they aim to move into the last 16 of the competition.