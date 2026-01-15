Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea rocked by virus outbreak after two stars missed Arsenal loss

Liam Rosenior revealed Chelsea are trying to contain the virus that has affected players and staff
Liam Rosenior revealed Chelsea are trying to contain the virus that has affected players and staff (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed a virus is affecting the squad, with players and staff forced to stay away from the training ground.
  • Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens are currently at home recovering from the illness after missing Wednesday’s defeat by Arsenal.
  • Key players Cole Palmer and Reece James are back in training and could feature in Saturday’s match against Brentford.
  • Romeo Lavia is making progress in his recovery and is training on the pitch, but no timeframe has been set for his return to the main squad.
  • Rosenior stated that players must earn their spot in the team, indicating no fixed 'No 1s and No 2s' for any position, including goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez's recent errors.
