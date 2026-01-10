The real Chelsea priority for Liam Rosenior becomes clear after FA Cup victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior crouched down inches from the pitch and then exploded, furiously clapping and encouraging Chelsea’s Jamie Gittens. It was a glimpse into the manager, the man and what Chelsea can expect, in what was a good start to his reign and a 5-1 victory in the FA Cup third round over Charlton. Those seconds showed Rosenior is prioritising more than tactics as he succeeds Enzo Maresca.

Charlton were pinned back, leaving Amari’i Bell and Tyreece Campbell to exchange passes. And Gittens sprinted from one to the other. But just as the winger briefly stopped, Rosenior demanded one more sprint, forcing a clearance and change of possession. Excited by the challenge ahead, it was clear why Rosenior took particular delight in a return to what he described as “proper football,” a cup tie on a cold night at The Valley.

And without Cole Palmer and Reece James, who were both given the night off, he made eight changes to showcase the depth at his disposal. Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez got the goals.

But the real intrigue was the manner of the performance and, indeed, a reaction from the visitors after being shaken briefly by the hosts when Miles Leaburn brought the Addicks within a goal.

“We need to improve in that aspect, long throws, wide free-kicks, disappointed to concede,” Rosenior admitted. “But our reaction was superb, we went up a gear, that was really pleasing. Happy with the attitude of the team. Our press was very intense and good, I felt we controlled the game. A lot of real positives and a good start.”

Craving that “intensity,” a hallmark of his Strasbourg side, there were clues about how Rosenior’s side will look in the weeks ahead. A compelling shape from the outset. And an unlikely spark, too, as Hato, one of two designated full-backs, surged into the Charlton half immediately to operate as one of two No 8s alongside Facundo Buonanotte. Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos sat in front of the back three, and the visitors looked to solve an early problem.

Nathan Jones’ organised bunch sat off and a comical moment ensued as Greg Docherty, Leaburn and Chalie Kelman allowed Santos to receive the ball, return it and continue to play pinball with his three centre-backs.

Rosenior has spoken well, boldly demanding “a brave, fearless, front-footed team who aren’t afraid to make mistakes,” and while there was patience here, the willingness from Josh Acheampong to step out and carry the ball to the edge of the Charlton box showed a team willing to be fluid in possession. It led to invitations to strike from range, with Acheampong and then Gittens forcing Will Mannion into action.

And deep into stoppage time in the first half, Charlton failed to clear a cross, and the ball fell kindly for Hato, who unleashed a rocket of a shot into the top left corner. Advantage Chelsea, and it was two soon after the restart. Buonanotte whipped in a free-kick with real pace, and Adarabioyo, crouched with his back to goal, merely redirected the delivery with his header past a helpless Mannion.

The Addicks refused to wilt, though, first with James Bree’s air shot, then with Kelman’s powerful strike blocked by Hato. But Lloyd Jones leaped highest to meet the resulting corner, and Filip Jorgensen could only palm the ball into the path of Leaburn to pounce, sparking delirium inside The Valley.

But just as the hosts sensed parity, Alejandro Garnacho scampered away down the left once more, this time offloading to compatriot Buonanotte after pulling three red shirts away. His shot was weak, but Mannion could only parry out to Guiu, who converted to secure that cushion once more.

The test will be drastically different next week, as Premier League leaders Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but a flash of what Rosenior’s principles will be ought to bring renewed optimism from a disgruntled fanbase. The visiting support made it abundantly clear that they “don’t care about Clearlake,” but Rosenior will hope that his presence can become an accepted byproduct of a controversial BlueCo machine. A willingness to use width ought to bring some approval, and Rosenior’s delight at each moment the ball spiralled out to his wingers suggests it’s a priority. Guiu battled to hold the ball up, and Santos arrowed a pass into the space for Garnacho to sprint clear. The Argentine curled one inches wide of the far right post, but an animated Rosenior applauded on the touchline.

If Rosenior has a host of players that are “potentially” world-class, it will be his job to extract their talent, notably Estevao Willian. After Neto added more gloss to the scoreline, the exciting Brazilian teenager danced past Mannion to earn a penalty, with Fernandez completing the rout.

The true priority could be seen in the elephant in the room though, particularly how Rosenior acknowledged the chants from the away end.

“If your fans are happy, you’re doing a good job,” he noted. “I’m one game in, and some of the passages of play were beautiful to watch. My idea is not important, but winning games. “

Victory over Charlton might not silence the resentment from Blues fans towards the club’s ownership, but if victories come thick and fast, then fans will take to Rosenior and he will soon have that precious time and space to shift focus back towards the details of his idea.