Liam Rosenior emphasises aim to make Chelsea ‘a world class team’ in first press conference since appointment
Rosenior was speaking ahead of his first match in charge of the club, which comes in the FA Cup against Charlton Athletic on Saturday
New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior outlined his desire to make the Blues “a world class team” as he spoke in his first press conference since taking over at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues will face Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday evening in the FA Cup, in what is Rosenior’s first match in charge since joining from RC Strasbourg.
And ahead of the match, Rosenior highlighted the need to deliver on the team’s potential, calling it “the biggest hurdle” facing his young side.
“The biggest hurdle we have is realising the full potential we have. Having potential is one thing. We need to not be a potentially world-class team, we need to be a world-class team,” said the 41-year-old.
Rosenior joins Chelsea with the team on a poor run of form, having won just one of their past nine league matches after the loss to Fulham in midweek.
However, the Blues are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and stand a chance of making the top eight in the Champions League phase, which would see them automatically qualify for the knockout rounds.
And Rosenior was quick to highlight the need for success at the club, though he said that he wants his players to “focus on winning the next game, and that is how you go on a run”.
“At a club of this stature, the fans want success and they have every right to want success. The fans should have those demands and standards. To win over the fans, I need to win games of football, build a team that represents them,” explained the former Fulham and Brighton defender.
“We are trying to build things in a different way. My job is to try and create a team where teams fear coming to Stamford Bridge,” he added.
The former Hull City boss also touched on the pressure of managing at club of Chelsea’s stature, explaining that “the biggest challenge in any club is creating the right culture, the right spirit, the right values”.
“The turnover of managers now, regardless of the club, is huge. I'm aware of that. The pressure is there from day one. It comes with the territory. If you're scared then there's no point becoming a coach,” he said.
“Pressure is a privilege and there are so many people in the world who would love to be in my shoes and I want to remember that,” he added.
Chelsea’s match against Charlton kicks off at 8pm on Saturday 10 January, before Rosenior faces his first big test in charge as the Blues take on Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday 14 January.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks