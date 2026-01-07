Liam Rosenior outlines favoured Chelsea tactics ahead of first match in charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has promised fans that they will see “high-tempo, aggressive, front-foot football” now that he has taken over at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior was named as Chelsea’s new manager on Tuesday – less than a week after the departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day – and the Englishman arrives in controversial circumstances from RC Strasbourg, another club owned by the BlueCo. consortium.

And speaking in his first full interview since signing a six-year deal, Rosenior outlined his style of play while acknowledging the need to win trophies at Stamford Bridge.

“I know how special this club is. It’s what I live for. It’s what I’ve worked so hard for,” explained the former Fulham and Brighton full-back. “There’s a really good connection between these players. I think the potential is scary.

“I want us to play high-tempo, aggressive, front-foot football. I want the fans at home to be off their seat in the first ten minutes and feel like it's wave after wave.

“I want us to be intense, brave, fearless. I want to win at this amazing football club.”

Liam Rosenior previously managed Hull City between 2022 and 2024 ( Getty Images )

Rosenior arrives with the Blues sitting in fifth in the Premier League, three points off fourth-placed Liverpool, and the former Hull City boss highlighted the need to “win in the short term, but build for the long term” as he takes charge.

“It’s a lot of hard work in my life to get to this point,” he added. “But as I said to the players this afternoon, getting to this club is one thing, but I need to win with these players, with the staff, and that’s what my focus is on.

“There's a culture of winning and traditions and values that I want to uphold. I'm really, really looking forward to getting started.”

Rosenior will not be in the hotseat for Chelsea’s west London derby fixture away to Fulham in the Premier League this evening, with the 41-year-old instead taking charge of his first match this weekend as the Blues travel to face Championship strugglers Charlton in the FA Cup at the Valley on Saturday evening.