Man City set to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to sign England defender
- Marc Guehi is nearing a move to Manchester City from Crystal Palace, with personal terms already agreed between the player and the club.
- Manchester City has reportedly fended off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool to secure the England international's transfer.
- The move follows a failed £35m deadline day switch to Liverpool four months ago, which collapsed after Palace could not secure a replacement.
- Guehi's arrival will provide crucial defensive reinforcement for City, who are currently facing an injury crisis with key defenders Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol sidelined.
- The Crystal Palace captain will not be part of his current team's travelling squad for their upcoming match against Sunderland as his exit progresses.