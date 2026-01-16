Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Declan Rice and Arsenal coach ‘all good’ after heated confrontation

Declan Rice was involved in a heated exchange with an Arsenal coach on Wednesday
Declan Rice was involved in a heated exchange with an Arsenal coach on Wednesday (Getty Images)
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed a heated half-time exchange between midfielder Declan Rice and assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg during their Carabao Cup victory against Chelsea on Wednesday.
  • Television footage captured Rice and Stuivenberg in a tense conversation in the tunnel, with teammate Gabriel intervening in the apparent disagreement.
  • Arteta confirmed the situation was “all sorted, all good” by the time he was informed, noting that Rice and Stuivenberg later shared an embrace when Rice was substituted.
  • The incident took place during Arsenal's 3-2 Carabao Cup win at Stamford Bridge, which sees them on course for the final.
  • Arteta also commented on Viktor Gyokeres, who ended a 10-match goal drought from open play by scoring Arsenal's second goal in the match, praising his commitment.
