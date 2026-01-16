Mikel Arteta challenges ‘demanding’ Viktor Gyokeres to build on improved Arsenal performances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has challenged Viktor Gyokeres to set the standard for Arsenal and backed the striker to build on an improved showing against Chelsea.

Gyokeres scored and assisted in Arsenal’s 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge to give then a narrow advantage after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

While Arteta’s side top both the Premier League and Champions League tables, their £55m summer signing has endured some inconsistent form in a first season at the club that has also been disrupted by injury.

But his manager is certain that Gyokeres will be a key figure as Arsenal seek to seal a long-awaited Premier League crown.

“He is a very demanding person,” Arteta explained of the Swedish striker. “He knows the level we want and he wants to fulfil the level we expect of him. He has been very consistent. He had a great game against Chelsea and scored to help us win the game.

"For the rest of his career, what he's done in the last few years, he has set the standard and it's a standard we expect him to maintain.

open image in gallery Viktor Gyokeres scored against Chelsea ( Getty Images )

"It's part of the expectations not only for Viktor but every number nine in the league. We expect them to be really good and consistent. That's what he has to try to do."

The league leaders visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening looking to cement their place at the top of the table. They could have the chance to stretch their advantage to nine points, with Manchester City taking on rivals Manchester United earlier in the day, and Aston Villa not in action until Sunday.

Arteta hinted that there was a chance that injured quartet Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, Yerson Mosquera and Max Dowman could be back in contention to feature.