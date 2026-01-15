Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flood of Ofcom complaints over Gary Neville’s remarks about Arsenal star

Gary Neville said he didn’t know how Liverpool players didn’t ‘whack’ Gabriel Martinelli
Gary Neville said he didn’t know how Liverpool players didn’t ‘whack’ Gabriel Martinelli (PA Wire)
  • Broadcasting regulator Ofcom received 576 complaints regarding comments made by Gary Neville during Sky Sports' coverage of an Arsenal vs Liverpool match.
  • The complaints stem from Neville's criticism of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli's conduct towards an injured Liverpool player, Conor Bradley.
  • Martinelli was seen pushing Bradley, who had sustained a serious knee injury, and attempting to move him off the pitch during the 0-0 draw.
  • Neville, co-commentating, strongly condemned Martinelli's actions, calling them “absolutely disgraceful” and saying that he didn’t know how Liverpool players didn’t “whack” the Arsenal star.
  • Bradley has since undergone surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of the domestic season, while Martinelli issued an apology for his actions post-match.
