Gary Neville ‘whack him’ comments about Gabriel Martinelli spark almost 600 Ofcom complaints
Neville was reacting to the Arsenal winger’s incident with Liverpool’s Conor Bradley
Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has received 576 complaints following comments made by Gary Neville during Sky Sports' coverage of Arsenal's recent clash with Liverpool.
The complaints stem from Neville's criticism of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli's conduct during the game.
Martinelli was seen pushing an injured Conor Bradley, who had sustained a serious knee injury during the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday.
Bradley was lying on the ground when Martinelli dropped the ball on him and attempted to move him off the pitch, prompting Neville's remarks.
Former Manchester United full-back Neville, co-commentating, said: “You can’t push him off the pitch. You cannot do that. That is so poor. An apology is needed. Bradley is being stretchered off. I’m fuming with Martinelli to be honest.
“I don’t know how the Liverpool players didn’t go over and absolutely whack him to be honest with you and take a red card. Absolutely disgraceful, that.”
Bradley has since had surgery which has ruled him out of the remainder of the domestic campaign, while Martinelli apologised for his actions post-match.
The number of complaints received is recorded in Ofcom’s weekly audience report and was the highest for any programme for the period January 6 to 12. No other programme received more than 50 complaints.
